Blox Fruits: How to get Midnight Blade

Blox Fruits offer plenty of options for melee combat and the Midnight Blade is just one of them. Unlocking this sword is highly recommended as it is slightly more powerful than the majority of swords in the game. Thankfully, the Midnight Blade is not tied up with a quest; instead, you can purchase it by talking to an NPC located somewhere in the Second Sea.

This article highlights the steps to unlock the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits. So if you crave the power, here's a way to possess it.

How to get Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits

The Cursed Ship in Second Sea (Image via Roblox)

To get the Midnight Blade, you need to interact with an NPC called El Admin. This NPC is found inside the Cursed Ship, located near the Graveyard Island, Second Sea. To enter the Cursed Ship, you must be above level 1000. Once you are inside the ship, head to the sleeping quarters on the left side. El Admin is inside one of those quarters.

Trending

Fun Fact: Midnight Blade is the same sword used by the Cursed Captain, a level 1325 Raid Boss. Cursed Captain has a chance to spawn on the second floor of the Cursed Ship every night.

Also Check: Blox Fruits Codes

Interact with El Admin and he will offer you the Midnight Blade in exchange for 100 Ectoplasm. For those who don't know, Ectoplasm is a currency used in purchasing and upgrading several items in Blox Fruits. You can obtain it by defeating the following enemies:

Ship Deckhand: 1 Ectoplasm

1 Ectoplasm Ship Engineer: 1 Ectoplasm

1 Ectoplasm Ship Steward: 1 Ectoplasm

1 Ectoplasm Ship Officer: 1 Ectoplasm

1 Ectoplasm Ghost Shark: 4-5 Ectoplasm

4-5 Ectoplasm Haunted Crew Member: 4-5 Ectoplasm

4-5 Ectoplasm Cursed Captain: 10 Ectoplasm

Among the above enemies, you can find plenty of Ship Deckhand within the Cursed Ship itself. So if you don't have sufficient Ectoplasm, you can defeat them to get some. Once you have accumulated 100 Ectoplasm, you can purchase the Midnight Blade from El Admin.

This legendary sword gives you access to these two powerful moves:

Portal Opening : With this move, you can shoot a slash toward the enemy. Upon hitting the target, several portals will appear, pulling the enemy and damaging it until it is active.

: With this move, you can shoot a slash toward the enemy. Upon hitting the target, several portals will appear, pulling the enemy and damaging it until it is active. Crescent Dash: This move allows you to dash toward the opponent. Upon hitting the enemy with a dash, a huge explosion will occur. This will damage all the nearby players as well.

How to upgrade the Midnight Blade

Like any other weapon in this Roblox experience, the Midnight Blade is upgradeable too. To do so, you will have to speak with the Blacksmith.

This NPC will upgrade the Midnight Blade in exchange for x40 Ectoplasm and x15 Scrap Metal. After offering him the required materials, the sword will be upgraded to Grade 1. Doing so will also increase its damage by 13%.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

Which NPC sells the Midnight Blade?

Midnight Blade is sold by an NPC called El Admin who can be found inside the Cursed Ship.

Is Midnight Blade worth buying in Blox Fruits?

Buying the Midnight Blade sword is extremely beneficial as it can help you defeat bigger foes with ease.

Is Midnight Blade good for PvP in Blox Fruits?

Yes, you can use the Midnight Blade in PvP battles as it does an incredible amount of damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024