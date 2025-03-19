Midnight Dragon Adopt Me: Price, tricks, and more

In Adopt Me, Midnight Dragon was available as a limited-time premium pet during the Lunar New Year 2024 celebration. Players could purchase it using Robux during the event period, which ended on February 22, 2024. Now unobtainable through means other than trading, this Legendary pet is a relic of the past, in the possession of only a select few players.

Ad

Let’s go over the details of the Midnight Dragon, including information on when it was available, its price, and the tricks it could learn.

Everything you need to know about Midnight Dragon in Adopt Me

Overview and how to get

Official render of the Midnight Dragon (Image via Adopt Me)

Midnight Dragon was introduced to the game on February 8, 2024, as part of the Lunar New Year 2024 celebration. It was the celebration headliner pet, being prominently featured among the main prizes of the event. Robloxians could purchase and add it to their collection from its introduction until February 22, 2024, making it a two-week exclusive.

Ad

Trending

While on sale, Midnight Dragon was priced at 1,000 Robux from the event area on Adoption Island. Once the celebration ended, the event area disappeared, rendering the Legendary pet unobtainable. You can still acquire it through trading, but finding a player willing to trade it could be challenging.

If you do find someone willing to exchange it, expect the trading party to demand something equally as exotic and expensive.

Also read: How to equip two pets in Adopt Me

Ad

Growth stages and tricks list

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Like most pets, Midnight Dragon could undergo six distinct growth phases, during which it learned new tricks. These growth phases were Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full-Grown.

Ad

Additionally, it had Neon and Mega variations that slightly altered the colors of the pet. Players could acquire these variations by fusing four full-grown Midnight Dragons and four Neon Midnight Dragons, respectively.

Midnight Dragon had the following tricks as it grew into the different growth stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Is it possible to get Midnight Dragon in Adopt Me?

Ad

Besides unconventional means like trading, Midnight Dragon cannot be obtained through in-game purchases.

When was Midnight Dragon available in Adopt Me?

Midnight Dragon was available for two weeks during the Lunar New Year 2024 celebration – from February 8, 2024, to February 22, 2024.

How much did Midnight Dragon cost in Adopt Me?

The Midnight Dragon was priced at 1,000 Robux and was an exclusively premium release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024