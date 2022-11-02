Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox: Free boosts (November 2022)

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes can be redeemed for various boosts that increase the accumulation of in-game cash. Players can use the cash to buy better weapons and other upgrades to mine rare gems. This increases their score and puts them in the top spot.

Rumble Studios wanted to bring a fun simulation game that would surprise the crowd. Hence, they came up with Roblox Mining Simulator and upgraded it to Mining Simulator 2 on May 5, 2022. The game has been extremely successful with 167.2 million visits and 305k likes so far.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

Atlantic - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 mins lucky boost

Atlantis - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute lucky boost

Candyland - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hour super lucky boost

Chocolate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hour super lucky boost

Factory - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of lucky boost

Fishing - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of lucky boost

Freecrate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a basic crate

Freeegg - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a basic egg

Ghost - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hours super lucky boost

Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hour super lucky boost

July4th - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of lucky boost

LostCity - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute omega lucky boost

LuckEvent - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 mins lucky boost

lucky - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a one hour lucky boost

Mystery - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute lucky boost

Pastry - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hour super lucky boost

rarecrate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a rare crate

Release - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 coins

Spooky - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 4 hours super lucky boost

superEvent - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 1 hour lucky boost

Trading - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 gems

Treasure - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute lucky boost

Update10 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 mins super lucky boost

Update11 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 mins super lucky boost

Update12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute lucky boost

Update13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hour lucky boost

Update14 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hour lucky boost

Update15 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hour lucky boost

Update16 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hour lucky boost

Update17 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hours lucky boost

Update18 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 6 hours lucky boost (New)

Update4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute super lucky boost

Update9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 30 minute super lucky boost

Expired codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

MegaLuck - Get 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

UltraLuck - Get 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

UltraLucky - Get a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch Roblox Mining Simulator 2.

Click on the Codes button that has the Tiwtter logo on it.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.

Hit the green Redeem button to get the rewards.

Players can restart the game and try again if the Roblox code doesn't go through the first time.

