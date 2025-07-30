Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes let you unlock free rewards that make your adventure in the game even more exciting. In this Roblox experience, inspired by the hit cartoon, you can take on the role of your favorite character, explore the city, decorate your own space, and play mini-games with friends.

This article lists all the codes active in July 2025 and provides comprehensive information about them.

All Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes (Active)

Claim free coins in the game using codes (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes as of July 2025.

List of active Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes Codes Rewards TRICKORTREAT 2.5k Charms ADVENT12 a Sweater SPAWN15 2.5k Coins ADVENT15 2.5k Coins ADVENT22 2.5k Coins WEDIDIT Free Coins HANDFULOFCOINS 2.5k Coins

Inactive Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

The codes below have expired and can no longer be redeemed.

List of inactive Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes Codes Rewards HALLOWEEN Scary Cat FIRST 2.5k Coins LEONARDSHANGHAI 5k Coins MERUGLYMIRACULOUSRP 2.5k Coins 9BZvoyViPR 6k Coins FAVORITE 10K Coins FUNTIMES lots of Coins BABKASHOW 5K Coins BELINHAPOPGAMES 5K Coins MIRACULOUSGOAT 5K Coins MERUGLY lots of Coins OKEH lots of Coins LUKASVOICE Coins ONEMILLION Coins RTC 2,000 Coins THELOVELYSTARCO 2,500 Coins REDMUSIC 2,500 Coins 86THFLOOR 2,500 Coins LADYBLOG Free Rewards SQUADGOALS Free Rewards TYPLAYTEST Free Rewards FeFNG2Z4 Free Rewards geA87CZT Free Rewards zffaUNiU Free Rewards Vyocx4bh Free Rewards OJGKQC0Y Free Rewards LINDALEEMNN001 Free Rewards

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the steps below to claim your rewards from codes in the Roblox experience:

Launch the game and enter the main lobby. Hit the Play button. Look for the phone icon on the right side of the screen. Look for Settings on the next page. Enter the code in the input area and hit Enter.

If you enter the code correctly, the rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

Why are codes important in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir?

Codes are important in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir because they give you a bunch of in-game rewards for free. The latest ones largely grant cash, which you can use to unlock new character packs or buy cool accessories to customize your look in the game.

Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir, double-check for typos and try copy-pasting it directly. Make sure there are no extra spaces and that the code hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir

Join the game's Discord server for more updates (Image via Discord)

To stay updated with the latest codes in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir, make sure to visit the game's official Roblox homepage and join its private Discord server.

For event announcements, codes, and other news, subscribe to the developers' YouTube channel, @ToyaPlayStudio, and follow them on @ToyaPlayStudio on X.com.

FAQs on Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

How many times can you redeem the Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes?

You can redeem each code only once per account. Duplicate redemptions won’t work.

When do the codes expire in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir?

There’s no official information on when codes expire in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir.

When are the next Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes coming?

New codes are often released during special events, such as when the game reaches player milestones or hits like goals.

