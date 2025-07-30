  • home icon
Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:01 GMT
Game time free rewards time (Image via Roblox)
Many Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes are currently active (Image via Roblox)

Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes let you unlock free rewards that make your adventure in the game even more exciting. In this Roblox experience, inspired by the hit cartoon, you can take on the role of your favorite character, explore the city, decorate your own space, and play mini-games with friends.

This article lists all the codes active in July 2025 and provides comprehensive information about them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir are issued.

All Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes (Active)

Claim free coins in the game using codes (Image via Roblox)
Claim free coins in the game using codes (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes as of July 2025.

List of active Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes
CodesRewards
TRICKORTREAT2.5k Charms
ADVENT12a Sweater
SPAWN152.5k Coins
ADVENT152.5k Coins
ADVENT222.5k Coins
WEDIDITFree Coins
HANDFULOFCOINS2.5k Coins
Inactive Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

The codes below have expired and can no longer be redeemed.

List of inactive Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes
CodesRewards
HALLOWEENScary Cat
FIRST2.5k Coins
LEONARDSHANGHAI5k Coins
MERUGLYMIRACULOUSRP2.5k Coins
9BZvoyViPR6k Coins
FAVORITE10K Coins
FUNTIMESlots of Coins
BABKASHOW5K Coins
BELINHAPOPGAMES5K Coins
MIRACULOUSGOAT5K Coins
MERUGLYlots of Coins
OKEHlots of Coins
LUKASVOICECoins
ONEMILLIONCoins
RTC2,000 Coins
THELOVELYSTARCO2,500 Coins
REDMUSIC2,500 Coins
86THFLOOR2,500 Coins
LADYBLOGFree Rewards
SQUADGOALSFree Rewards
TYPLAYTESTFree Rewards
FeFNG2Z4Free Rewards
geA87CZTFree Rewards
zffaUNiUFree Rewards
Vyocx4bhFree Rewards
OJGKQC0YFree Rewards
LINDALEEMNN001Free Rewards
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Use the steps below to claim your rewards from codes in the Roblox experience:

  1. Launch the game and enter the main lobby.
  2. Hit the Play button.
  3. Look for the phone icon on the right side of the screen.
  4. Look for Settings on the next page.
  5. Enter the code in the input area and hit Enter.

If you enter the code correctly, the rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

Why are codes important in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir?

Codes are important in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir because they give you a bunch of in-game rewards for free. The latest ones largely grant cash, which you can use to unlock new character packs or buy cool accessories to customize your look in the game.

Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn’t working in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir, double-check for typos and try copy-pasting it directly. Make sure there are no extra spaces and that the code hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir

Join the game&#039;s Discord server for more updates (Image via Discord)
Join the game's Discord server for more updates (Image via Discord)

To stay updated with the latest codes in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir, make sure to visit the game's official Roblox homepage and join its private Discord server.

For event announcements, codes, and other news, subscribe to the developers' YouTube channel, @ToyaPlayStudio, and follow them on @ToyaPlayStudio on X.com.

FAQs on Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes

How many times can you redeem the Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes?

You can redeem each code only once per account. Duplicate redemptions won’t work.

When do the codes expire in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir?

There’s no official information on when codes expire in Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir.

When are the next Miraculous RP: Ladybug & Cat Noir codes coming?

New codes are often released during special events, such as when the game reaches player milestones or hits like goals.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

