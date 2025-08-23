  • home icon
MMV Summer Event Battle Pass guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 23, 2025
Roblox MMV Summer Event Battle Pass guide
Roblox MMV Summer Event Battle Pass guide (Image via Roblox)

The MMV Summer Event 2025 is in full swing, and with it, you can experience the new summer-themed battle pass. This 25-tier rewards ladder provides you with various weapon skins and accessories to use in-game, making it a largely cosmetic-focused battle pass. It is intrinsically tied to the Beach Ball currency system, which is exclusive to the Summer Event 2025. Currently, the battle pass has no set expiration date.

This guide includes an overview of what the Summer Event Battle Pass is all about, along with a list of every freebie it offers.

An overview of the Summer Event Battle Pass in MMV

The Summer Event Currency shop (Image via Roblox)
The Summer Event Currency shop (Image via Roblox)

The MMV Summer Event Battle Pass is a 25-tier battle pass system, where you can climb tiers by consuming Beach Balls. Unlike most battle pass systems, the Summer Event Battle Pass only includes one rewards ladder: the Free ladder. Since there are no premium elements, you can climb to the final tier of the battle pass without missing out on any freebies.

You can get Beach Balls by completing rounds or purchasing them from the Summer Event currency shop. The Summer Event currency shop is exclusively premium, where you can buy packs of 800, 3,200, 6,400, 14,280, 46,800, and 116,000 Beach Balls. These packs are priced at 100, 400, 800, 1,700, 4,500, and 10,000 Robux, respectively.

Its item selection consists of weapons, keys, and accessories, which you can equip in-game for various effects based on your in-game role. For instance, knives are exclusively used by the Murderer of the round, while guns are reserved for the Sheriff of the round.

After you climb the 25th and final tier, you will be able to claim the unique Sunset blade. It is touted as the ultimate prize of the battle pass, so be sure to level up to the very end to claim it.

Check out the codes list for Murder Mystery V to claim prizes for free.

All Summer Event Battle Pass rewards

The Summer Event Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)
The Summer Event Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the rewards available from the Summer Event Battle Pass:

  • Tier 1: Ice Cream
  • Tier 2: Leaves Knife
  • Tier 3: Coconut Knife
  • Tier 4: Stickers Knife
  • Tier 5: Summer Key
  • Tier 6: Flamingo
  • Tier 7: Striped Gun
  • Tier 8: Pool Knife
  • Tier 9: Summer Key
  • Tier 10: Soda Gun
  • Tier 11: Flamingo Knife
  • Tier 12: Summer Key
  • Tier 13: Lava Knife
  • Tier 14: Retro Knife
  • Tier 15: Boombox
  • Tier 16: Summer Key
  • Tier 17: Aquatic Knife
  • Tier 18: Volleyball
  • Tier 19: Pop Art Knife
  • Tier 20: Heatwave Knife
  • Tier 21: Tropical Knife
  • Tier 22: Summer Key
  • Tier 23: Aquarium Knife
  • Tier 24: Synthwave Knife
  • Tier 25: Sunset Blade

FAQs on MMV

How many levels does the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass feature?

The Summer Event Battle Pass features 25 levels in total.

What is the final reward of the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass?

The final reward of the Summer Event Battle Pass is the Sunset Blade.

Does the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass have a premium ladder?

No, the Summer Event Battle Pass does not have a premium ladder and is completely free to play.

