MMV Summer Event Battle Pass guide

The MMV Summer Event 2025 is in full swing, and with it, you can experience the new summer-themed battle pass. This 25-tier rewards ladder provides you with various weapon skins and accessories to use in-game, making it a largely cosmetic-focused battle pass. It is intrinsically tied to the Beach Ball currency system, which is exclusive to the Summer Event 2025. Currently, the battle pass has no set expiration date.

Ad

This guide includes an overview of what the Summer Event Battle Pass is all about, along with a list of every freebie it offers.

An overview of the Summer Event Battle Pass in MMV

The Summer Event Currency shop (Image via Roblox)

The MMV Summer Event Battle Pass is a 25-tier battle pass system, where you can climb tiers by consuming Beach Balls. Unlike most battle pass systems, the Summer Event Battle Pass only includes one rewards ladder: the Free ladder. Since there are no premium elements, you can climb to the final tier of the battle pass without missing out on any freebies.

Ad

Trending

You can get Beach Balls by completing rounds or purchasing them from the Summer Event currency shop. The Summer Event currency shop is exclusively premium, where you can buy packs of 800, 3,200, 6,400, 14,280, 46,800, and 116,000 Beach Balls. These packs are priced at 100, 400, 800, 1,700, 4,500, and 10,000 Robux, respectively.

Its item selection consists of weapons, keys, and accessories, which you can equip in-game for various effects based on your in-game role. For instance, knives are exclusively used by the Murderer of the round, while guns are reserved for the Sheriff of the round.

Ad

After you climb the 25th and final tier, you will be able to claim the unique Sunset blade. It is touted as the ultimate prize of the battle pass, so be sure to level up to the very end to claim it.

Check out the codes list for Murder Mystery V to claim prizes for free.

All Summer Event Battle Pass rewards

The Summer Event Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the rewards available from the Summer Event Battle Pass:

Ad

Tier 1: Ice Cream

Ice Cream Tier 2: Leaves Knife

Leaves Knife Tier 3: Coconut Knife

Coconut Knife Tier 4: Stickers Knife

Stickers Knife Tier 5: Summer Key

Summer Key Tier 6: Flamingo

Flamingo Tier 7: Striped Gun

Striped Gun Tier 8: Pool Knife

Pool Knife Tier 9: Summer Key

Summer Key Tier 10: Soda Gun

Soda Gun Tier 11: Flamingo Knife

Flamingo Knife Tier 12: Summer Key

Summer Key Tier 13: Lava Knife

Lava Knife Tier 14: Retro Knife

Retro Knife Tier 15: Boombox

Boombox Tier 16: Summer Key

Summer Key Tier 17: Aquatic Knife

Aquatic Knife Tier 18: Volleyball

Volleyball Tier 19: Pop Art Knife

Pop Art Knife Tier 20: Heatwave Knife

Heatwave Knife Tier 21: Tropical Knife

Tropical Knife Tier 22: Summer Key

Summer Key Tier 23: Aquarium Knife

Aquarium Knife Tier 24: Synthwave Knife

Synthwave Knife Tier 25: Sunset Blade

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on MMV

How many levels does the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass feature?

Ad

The Summer Event Battle Pass features 25 levels in total.

What is the final reward of the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass?

The final reward of the Summer Event Battle Pass is the Sunset Blade.

Does the MMV Summer Event Battle Pass have a premium ladder?

No, the Summer Event Battle Pass does not have a premium ladder and is completely free to play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025