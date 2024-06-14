Monster Ghoul: Update 1

Monster Ghoul is an anime-themed immersive RPG that pays homage to the animanga series, Tokyo Ghoul. In the game, players must choose a path and either side with the Ghouls or shake hands with the CCG, also known as the Commission of Counter Ghoul. Recently, the title underwent its biggest update yet.

The update brings about multiple reworks and additions with a major focus on Quinque and CCG. This article takes a deep dive into the additions and fixes made in Update 1 in Monster Ghoul.

Everything added to Monster Ghoul in Update 1

New Quinque, Quinx, and other reworks

Official cover for Monster Ghoul (Image via Roblox)

The biggest changes done to Monster Ghoul are reworks and additions to the Quinque, CCGs, and Ghouls. Here are the particulars:

Added Quinque:

Silver Skull

E: Teleport forward, continue with two forward-moving slashes.

R: Summon a wave of skeleton ribcages that encase the player upon impact.

F: Execute a 360-degree slash attack, slashing forward and then once more, outward-moving energy slash.

C: Use with R = Drag the encased player towards you.

Kura

E: Create a hole by slamming it down.

R: Perform two consecutive slashes that propel you forward.

F: Slash forward once, and upon hitting, slam the player down.

C: Mode Switch

E: Propel yourself forward with two consecutive slashes.

R: Execute two slashes that generate a long-range energy attack with each movement.

F: Perform a 360-degree slash around your character, followed by a forward slash.

Reworked Quinques:

SSS Owl

E: Dash forward, upon impact, the attacked player is slashed multiple times.

R: Throw three slashes forward.

F: Perform a 360-degree attack, moving forward.

C: Mode Switch (Range)

E: Throw out massive shards that explode into several shards upon impact.

R: Throw out massive shards that explode upon impact with a player.

F: Throw out a barrage of multiple shards that come out of the owl.

Narukami

E: Slashes forward, creating electricity that descends from the sky and attacks the ground in front of your character.

R: Teleports forward, hitting a player and then attacking them with an electricity attack, throwing them back from the shock.

F: Throws out four electric bubbles of attacks.

C: Mode Switch (Range)

E: Releases multiple charges of electricity that auto-track a targeted player.

R: Throws forward a charge/bubble of electricity that explodes upon impact.

F: Strikes the area with lightning.

13th Jason

E: Slash forward, moving forward, then perform a 360-degree slash around your character.

R: Teleport forward, leaving a trail behind your character and slashing. (If held: Run forward continuously, slashing everything that comes into contact with the weapon, finishing with a teleport forward, leaving a trail behind your character and slashing.)

F: Summon a part of your weapon that slashes forward.

C: Summon a spinning slash from your weapon that continuously moves forward.

Ginkui

E: Pierces forward to attack a target, then slams down.

R: Creates a circular radius around the player. If a player is inside, a monster bites the player and lifts them into the air.

F: Throws out your Quinque. If it hits the target, it summons monsters that pierce out of the player.

C: Summons an auto-tracking monster that jumps at the targeted player.

Hollow

E: Summons small explosive attacks that slam forward, creating an explosion each time.

R: Slams the ground with your arm, leaping into the air and creating small explosive attacks around you that explode upon contact with the ground.

F: Summons an explosive attack in front of you that drags a player back if hit and then explodes.

IXA

E: Thrusts forward with your lance, piercing through any player within a circular radius.

R: Continuously pierces forward with your lance three times.

F: Launches a drill that drags along any player it hits.

C: Mode Switch (Range)

E: Throws out a massive tentacle that automatically tracks and hits the target when approached.

R: If within a circular radius, massive tentacles shoot out of the ground, automatically tracking a target within the radius.

F: Throws out a massive tentacle in a wave.

Added Quinx:

Kukie Urie

Ginshi Shirazu

Tooru Mutsuki

Saiko Yonebayashi

Added or Reworked CCGs:

Scorpion 1/56

E: Generates massive spinning blades that replace your knives and move forward, slashing.

R: Teleports forward, attacking a target and then kicking them back.

F: Replace your knives with massive spinning blades and throw them forward. After attacking their target, the blades return as spinning blades. If it: Drop daggers (can pick up daggers to deal additional damages.)

C: Spin and throw daggers within a medium area (Holdable)

Yukimura

Yukimura1 (Stage 1 of Yukimura)

E: Teleports forward, piercing.

R: Pierces forward, knock back.

F: Throws your Quinque out.

NO C

Yukimura2 (Stage 2 of Yukimura)

E: Slams the ground with your Quinque, leaping into the air and spinning.

R: Slashes forward, when in the air (E), slashes downwards.

F: Throws your Quinque out.

NO C

Doujima

Doujima1 (Stage 1 of Doujina)

E: Leaps forward, slamming the ground.

R: Slashes forward.

F: Performs a 360-degree attack around your player, then leaps forward and smashes the ground.

NO C

Doujima2 (Stage 2 of Doujima)

E: Creates a drill-like formation and pierces forward, attacking the player.

R: Slams down forward, creating a hole in the ground. (If in the air: Execute a downward slash.)

F: Slashes three times at different angles, moving you forward.

NO C

Kajiri

E: Fire out shards.

R: Leap backward, shooting shards forward.

F: Execute a mobility move.

C: Mode Switch

E: Fire out energy-consuming empowered shards.

R: Leap backward, shooting energy-consuming empowered shards forward.

F: Execute a mobility move.

Added Arata:

Arata Joker

Armor health: 150 HP

Damage reduction: 225

Reworked Arata's:

Arata Proto

Armor health: 30 HP

Damage reduction: 30

Arata Proto I

Armor health: 50 HP

Damage reduction: 80

Arata Proto II

Armor health: 100 HP

Damage reduction: 180

Bug fixes and other optimizations

Monster Ghoul's new update has brought in countless new optimizations and bug fixes. Here are the particulars:

New Map

New Menu

Arata Kirishima quest variant

Kuzen Yoshimura quest variant

Yoshitoki quest variant

New lighting

Quinx

Arena

Map indicators

Enable 'Q' to dash

Change keybinds

Weapon icons in the shop for all weapons

(CCG, Ghoul) Transition to locations between each death

Server time checker in Settings

Reduced VFX in Settings Hide player list UI in settings

Added boss respawn timers

Fixed some boss issues

Fixed the teleportation issue of bosses that made them unable to attack you and infinitely teleport

Fixed a few ways to Cheese Nishiki

Now made the boss danger zone/barrier appear only after you attacked the boss

Updated Arata Kirishima building, etc.

Made surroundings for bosses more battle friendly

FAQs on Monster Ghoul

When was Monster Ghoul released?

Monster Ghoul, created by @iBlackButterfly, was first released on October 2, 2021.

Is Monster Ghoul free?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is entirely free. However, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does Monster Ghoul receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with Monster Ghoul players?

You can join Monster Ghoul's official community on Discord and other social media platforms to share tips and insights with fellow anime fighters.

