Monster Magnet Blox Fruits: Crafting recipe and usage

The Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits is an important item required to obtain the Shark Anchor — a Legendary sword. This Mythical item isn’t sold by any Shop NPCs and can’t be obtained by defeating monsters or raid bosses. Instead, the only way to get the Monster Magnet is by crafting it at the Shark Hunter NPC.

This guide provides the crafting recipe for Monster Magnet along with the steps to craft it. Moreover, it also explains how to use the Monster Magnet in this Roblox game.

How to craft the Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits

Find the Shark Hunter in the highlighted area (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you can craft the Monster Magnet at the Shark Hunter in the Third Sea. This NPC is located at Tiki Outpost (level 2450), an island near the Haunted Castle. Once you're at the Tiki Outpost, head to the building behind the Boat Dealer NPC. The Shark Hunter can be found in a room on the first floor.

After interacting with the Shark Hunter, craft the Monster Magnet using the following items.

2 Terror Eyes : Obtained by defeating the Terrorshark, a level 2000 Raid Boss found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6.

: Obtained by defeating the Terrorshark, a level 2000 Raid Boss found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6. 8 Electric Wings : Obtained by defeating the Piranhas, a level 2000 enemy found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6.

: Obtained by defeating the Piranhas, a level 2000 enemy found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6. 20 Fool's Gold : Obtained from the Ship Raid (Grand Brigade), Haunted Ship Raid, and the Ghost Ship Raid.

: Obtained from the Ship Raid (Grand Brigade), Haunted Ship Raid, and the Ghost Ship Raid. 10 Shark Teeth: Obtained by defeating the Shark enemy, an enemy found in the Sea Danger Levels 1-6.

Note: It should be noted though that you need to craft the Shark Tooth Necklace and the Terror Jaw first. Crafting them will unlock the recipe to make the Monster Magnet using the above resources.

Both the Shark Tooth Necklace and Terror Jaw can be crafted at the Shark Hunter NPC using the following materials:

Shark Tooth Necklace: 1 Mutant Tooth and 5 Shark Tooth

1 Mutant Tooth and 5 Shark Tooth Terror Jaw: 1 Terror Eyes, 2 Mutant Teeth, 10 Fool's Gold, and 5 Shark Tooth

How to use the Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits

As the name suggests, the Monster Magnet is used to summon an enemy — the Anchored Terrorshark, a type of the Terrorshark in this Roblox title. It spawns in the Sea Danger Levels 1-6 and attacks the user's boats until they die.

Furthermore. the toughness of the Anchored Terrorshark is determined by the Sea Danger Level you are in. For example, the Anchored Terrorshark in Sea Danger Level 6 will be the strongest.

The Shark Anchor sword (Image via Roblox)

Note: The Monster Magnet will disappear from the inventory once it is used.

Upon defeating this enemy, the player with the Monster Magnet will get the Shark Anchor sword. It can then be equipped to access the following moves.

Typhoon Toss

Requires Mastery level 150.

Allows the user to rotate while spinning the anchor with a chain. After spinning, the user then launches a shark projectile toward the cursor that explodes and creates a tornado, causing damage to the opponent.

Armor Breaker

Requires Mastery level 350.

Allows the user to dash forward and perform an uppercut with the sword. The enemy that gets hit with the uppercut will then be slammed on the ground.

FAQs

How to get the Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits

You can get the Monster Magnet by crafting it at the Shark Hunter NPC.

What does the Monster Magnet do in Blox Fruits?

The Monster Magnet is used to summon the Anchored Terrorshark in this experience.

Where does the Anchored Terrorshark spawn in Blox Fruits?

The Anchored Terrorshark spawns in the Sea Danger Level 1 to Sea Danger Level 6.

