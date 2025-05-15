Motorcycle Racing codes (May 2025)

Roblox players can get diverse boosts by redeeming the latest Motorcycle Racing codes. In this speed-centered simulator, you have to amass Energy to increase the speed of your vehicle and race against others to get Wins. As you gain more Wins, you can unlock new bikes, partners, and perform Rebirths for better multipliers and to access new worlds.

To fast-track your grind, the developers often drop codes for Motorcycle Racing. The newest ones give Luck, Wins, and Energy Potions, normally obtained by spending Robux.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Motorcycle Racing codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Motorcycle Racing codes

Acquire Wins to purchase better motorcycles (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes offer various in-game items to jumpstart a player's progress. That said, each active code for Motorcycle Racing is available for a single redemption.

List of active codes in Motorcycle Racing Code Rewards Update1 3 Luck Potions, 3 Energy Potions, and 3 Wins Potions (latest) sorry 4 Luck Potions and a Mystic Egg

Expired Motorcycle Racing codes

The following list is updated whenever a code expires and stops giving its corresponding rewards:

List of inactive codes in Motorcycle Racing Code Rewards Release Free rewards

How to redeem Motorcycle Racing codes

Click the chat tab to jump to the code redemption menu (Image via Roblox)

Players can redeem the working codes for this game by following these steps:

Open Motorcycle Racing on Roblox.

Press the Shop button on the left side of the game screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu or click the chat icon on the left.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code" text box.

Click the green Redeem button to get rewards instantly.

Roblox Motorcycle Racing codes and their importance

The Potions tab in Motorcycle Racing (Image via Roblox)

Potions are a common feature in Roblox simulation experiences. Codes offer these items for free in Motorcycle Racing, allowing beginners to speed up their grind. The many Potions and their temporary boosts are mentioned below:

Wins Potion: Grants double Wins for 2 minutes

Energy Potion: Grants double Energy for 3 minutes

Luck Potion: Increases your egg luck for 10 minutes

Golden Potion: Increases your chance of getting Golden Pets for 8 minutes

Rainbow Potion: Increases your chance of getting Rainbow Pets for 6 minutes

Codes can also give you rare Eggs for hatching Pets. They provide unique boosts when equipped.

Motorcycle Racing code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code is invalid" error in Motorcycle Racing (Image via Roblox)

The "Code is invalid" error is caused by typographical mistakes and irrelevant spaces in the Motorcycle Racing redemption box. You can solve this issue by either double-checking your inputs for mistakes or by copying and pasting active codes directly into the text box. If you don't get rewards despite entering a valid code, restart the game to join a new server and retry the redemption process.

Where to find new Motorcycle Racing codes

You can keep track of the newest freebies for Motorcycle Racing by following developer Manotoun on X. They frequently post about recent game updates and the available codes.

Another way to stay informed about codes and connect with other players is by joining the Funny Games Discord server. You can chat, befriend other players, and trade items with them in the game.

FAQs on Motorcycle Racing codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Motorcycle Racing?

Update1 is the newest code for this bike-driving simulator on Roblox.

How to use Potions obtained from Motorcycle Racing promo codes

To use Potions, click the Shop button on the left side of the game screen and then click the vial icon. You'll find all your obtained boosts in that menu.

When will more codes arrive for Roblox Motorcycle Racing?

Developer Funny Games usually reveals new codes alongside game updates. To stay informed about them, bookmark this page and follow the developer's social channels.

