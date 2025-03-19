Muscle Throw codes (March 2025)

Roblox Muscle Throw codes offer Coins and an exclusive Pet to help players increase their arm strength from the get-go. In this Roblox simulator, you compete with others to throw objects at the furthest distance. Strength for throws can be acquired by lifting weights in the lobby and boosted by equipping Pets. As you gain more strength, heavier objects get unlocked.

Compared to throwing things, a more convenient method to obtain currency in Muscle Throw is to redeem codes. This article features all available freebies and the steps to obtain them.

Active Muscle Throw codes

Build your muscles and throw objects the longest distance (Image via Roblox)

These are all the working codes for Roblox Muscle Throw. Players are advised to use them as soon as possible:

List of active codes in Muscle Throw Code Rewards 6KLIKES 20,000 Coins 1KLIKES 1000 Coins FREE PET Pet RELEASE 500 Coins

Expired Muscle Throw codes

No Roblox promo codes for this experience have expired, as of this writing.

How to redeem Roblox Muscle Throw codes

The Codes button is on the left side (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Launch Muscle Throw on Roblox.

Click the Codes button, indicated by a bird icon.

button, indicated by a bird icon. Once the redemption box opens, paste an active code in the Enter code here text box.

text box. Hit the Submit button to activate a code and receive the rewards.

You'll be notified about a successful redemption by the message "Code Submitted!," which will appear in the text box in green.

Muscle Throw codes and their importance

Coins have several uses in the game (Image via Roblox)

Although you can claim a Pet by redeeming the latest codes, more companions can be obtained using Coins. The price of Eggs in Muscle Throw begins at 1000 and ends at 60 million. The higher the cost of the egg, the better the strength boost obtained from the Pet.

Since it is the main in-game currency, Coins can also be used to purchase items and access the Rebirth feature. The latter is mandatory for unlocking new areas such as the Desert.

Muscle Throw code troubleshooting [how to fix]

An "Invalid Code" error in Muscle Throw (Image via Roblox)

Muscle Throw gift codes are case-sensitive, so be mindful of the lowercase and uppercase letters. Moreover, use spaces wherever necessary. Typographical and extra space errors are common when using manual inputs. Cross-check each entry before hitting the "Submit" button to prevent such issues. You can also simply copy and paste the codes listed above.

Where to find new Muscle Throw codes

Visit the Roblox page of Muscle Throw to check the latest codes, which are mentioned in the description of the experience. To stay connected with the developer and be updated about the latest freebies, join the Smile Games Studio Roblox community.

FAQs on Muscle Throw codes

Which code provides a free Pet in Roblox Muscle Throw?

The code "FREE PET" can be redeemed to get an exclusive Pet in the game.

Why are codes useful in Muscle Throw?

Apart from a free Pet, codes offer players free Coins for purchasing items, accessing Rebirths, and obtaining Eggs.

When will new codes arrive for Muscle Throw?

New codes for Muscle Throw are released during updates and milestones.

