My Salon Tycoon codes (May 2025)

Roblox My Salon Tycoon codes offer rewards that help players build their salon empire. Initially, the game provides a few essential items so that you can begin serving customers and accumulate EXP and Bits. As you level up, you unlock unique hairstyles and get bonus currency. Codes help you accelerate your progress by providing Bits for investing in upgrades and hiring staff.

This article features active codes for My Salon Tycoon and explains how to redeem them.

Active My Salon Tycoon codes

Create and manage your dream salon (Image via Roblox)

These are the working codes for Roblox My Salon Tycoon:

List of active codes in My Salon Tycoon Code Rewards 1M 350 Bits XMAS 500 Bits Yay10K 350 Bits BenSBk 500 Bits sistersquad 250 Bits leah 250 Bits Yay1K 350 Bits FLYES 350 Bits

Expired My Salon Tycoon codes

There are no expired codes in this game. Redeem the active ones quickly, as they can become inactive at any time.

How to redeem My Salon Tycoon codes

The old Twitter logo indicates the Codes button (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in this salon management game:

Launch My Salon Tycoon on Roblox.

Tap the Codes button on the left side of the game screen.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code Here" text field.

Hit the Redeem button to submit the code.

A "Success" message is displayed in the text box when a code is redeemed successfully.

Roblox My Salon Tycoon codes and their importance

Use Bits to increase staff in My Salon Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for My Salon Tycoon offer Bits, the chief in-game currency that has several uses in the game. You can use it to buy floors to expand the salon and hire staff to achieve complete gameplay automation. The NPC staff members gain EXP as they serve more customers, thereby attracting VIP customers who pay more money for your services.

Bits can also be spent on furniture and decorations in the in-game Store. After purchasing dressing tables, remember to keep salon chairs and wash units in front of them to make them functional.

My Salon Tycoon code troubleshooting (how to fix)

An "Invalid code!" error in My Salon Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Typographical mistakes and accidental spaces in the redemption box are common reasons behind an "Invalid code" error in My Salon Tycoon. To prevent this, cross-check your inputs and ensure they are correct. You can also copy the working codes for the provided list and paste them directly into the game's text box.

Where to find new My Salon Tycoon codes

You can stay up-to-date on the latest freebies for My Salon Tycoon by joining the Scotty's Developments Discord community and following the game's developer, Zander Brumbaugh, on X.

FAQs on My Salon Tycoon codes

What are the rewards offered by My Salon Tycoon promo codes?

Codes provide extra Bits that can be used to unlock floors, hire shampooists and stylists, and purchase more furniture for your salon.

How many times can a code be redeemed in My Salon Tycoon?

An active code for My Salon Tycoon can be redeemed only once with a Roblox account.

When are codes for My Salon Tycoon released?

Usually, codes for this Roblox game are released to celebrate updates, holiday events, and milestones.

