Mystery Chest Simulator codes (April 2025)

Get rewards with each chest opening, using the latest Mystery Chest Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, The primary gameplay activity consists of opening mystery chests for various items, including fruits, coins, gems, and unique collectibles, such as boosts. You can use the resources you win from chests to upgrade your digging tools, increase storage, and enhance other attributes to speed up your progress.

As you keep playing, you will find new locations with varying challenges and chest rewards. There are various in-game quests and achievements that you can complete along the journey to gain more rewards, which will inspire you to explore every map.

All Mystery Chest Simulator codes (Active)

Free active codes in Mystery Chest Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Mystery Chest Simulator.

List of active Mystery Chest Simulator codes Code Reward Update6 2 Tomato, 2 Pineapple, 2 Banana, 2 Strawberry & 2 Watermelon (Latest)

Update5 2 Tomato, 2 Pineapple, 2 Banana, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon & 1 luck potion Update4 2 Tomato, 2 Pineapple, 2 Banana, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon & 2 damage potion Update3 1 Tomato, 1 Pineapple, 1 Banana, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon & 2 coins potion Update2 1 Watermelon, 1 Strawberry, and 1 coin potion Release 1 Swamp Egg

Inactive Mystery Chest Simulator codes

No inactive codes exist for Mystery Chest Simulator at this time.

How to redeem Mystery Chest Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Mystery Chest Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Mystery Chest Simulator is a straightforward process:

Open Mystery Chest Simulator on Roblox.

On the left-hand side of the game, click on the 'Store' icon.

Click on the 'Bird' icon.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Code here' textbox.

Click on the 'Use' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Mystery Chest Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Get a free chest in Mystery Chest Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Codes give free rewards like fruits, coins, and a Swamp Egg to boost your progress and unlock rare chests, making it easier to level up, collect powerful items, and explore new areas faster in Mystery Chest Simulator. Whether you're just starting out or looking for an extra boost, these codes can offer an edge on your journey.

Mystery Chest Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Mystery Chest Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

If you are wondering why your Roblox code isn’t working, it might be expired, or the game might not support codes. Mistakes in spelling or case sensitivity can also stop the code from working. If the code is for a different game, it won't work either.

Where to find new Mystery Chest Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Mystery Chest Simulator on the Dev Simulators Roblox group and Dev Simulators Discord server.

FAQs on Mystery Chest Simulator codes

What is the latest Mystery Chest Simulator code?

The latest code in Mystery Chest Simulator is "Update6," which grants you free 2 Tomato, 2 Pineapple, 2 Banana, 2 Strawberry, and 2 Watermelon.

Which code provides the best rewards in Mystery Chest Simulator?

The code "Update3" grants you free 1 Tomato, 1 Pineapple,1 Banana, 1 Strawberry, 1 Watermelon, and 2 coins potion, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Mystery Chest Simulator?

Codes give free rewards like fruits, coins, and a Swamp Egg to boost your progress and unlock rare chests.

