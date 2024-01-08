Mystery Museum free UGC in Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe

If you're a collector or are just enthusiastic about free Roblox UGCs, My Hello Kitty Cafe has a new event where you can obtain a free UGC after completing a few quests. The game is centered around Hello Kitty Cafe, and you must unravel the mysteries of their brand-new 50th Anniversary Mystery Museum mini-game.

Navigating the museum without prior knowledge can be tricky. Hence, in this article, we go over how you can conquer the Mystery Museum event without facing any setbacks and the rewards in store for you that are too cute to resist.

All you need to know about the Mystery Museum in Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe

What is the Mystery Museum event in Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe all about?

When you walk into the Hello Kitty Cafe, your feline friend will greet you with a mini-emergency that focuses on the security system acting up, and she needs you to complete quests and savvy skills to fix it. Your only mission will be to fix the security system, all while avoiding robo-security and collecting those apples.

You can also complete a bonus round for a special 50th Anniversary Museum photo. It's a cute souvenir that you can add to your cafe. My Hello Kitty Cafe has two currencies: one that can be obtained from the city scavenger hunt and the other that's exclusive to the Mystery Museum mini-game.

You can get your hands on 1,000 Anniversary tokens after completing various quests and missions inside the Mystery Museum mini-game to stack up those tokens. Spend those hard-earned tokens wisely in the in-game store and come back every day for fresh rewards.

How to play the Mystery Museum event in Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe?

Upon entering the Mystery Museum, grab the red card from near the entrance as it opens the first door around the corner. Now, keep your eyes peeled for paintings and statues to help you navigate the museum with ease. The game involves navigating through various rooms, each with its own set of challenges. From paintbrushes to hairdryers, you'll need to grab specific items to progress.

Here's a pro tip: you can hide in closets when robo-security is on your tail. Additionally, make sure to match key cards with corresponding colored walls.

The Goldfish door is tricky, but the trick is to not panic and not leave the server. Simply follow the clues, and you'll breeze through it. The mirrors and lovers can also be a bit puzzling, but a little patience and strategy will get you through. As you conquer each challenge, you'll collect apples. Once you've gathered all 10, head back to the tree and pop them in for a surprise.

The server room is the trickiest; to get through it, grab the rainbow key card, open the door, and now, you'll need to solve a mirror puzzle. Simply follow the pattern (outside, inside, outside) to complete it. Once you shut down the server, talk to Hello Kitty, snag your tokens, and head to Hello Mimi for an extra quest.

The coins obtained can then be used to redeem the star of the show, which is the Hello Kitty Museum statue—a massive shoulder pal that's not only cool but also pretty. If you thought the rewards end there, worry not because the museum refreshes every three days with new goodies and UGCs for Robloxians to grab.

Bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular notifications whenever we release new content covering the latest news and developments in the Roblox Metaverse.