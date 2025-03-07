Mythical Driftwood Fisch guide

Did you know that the Mythical Driftwood in Fisch is actually a mutated version of the regular Driftwood? While you can obtain the Mythical mutation by appraising Driftwood, there is a much faster and cheaper way to do it. You can use a Mythical Rod to apply the Mythical mutation on your catch. Sadly though, the process isn't that simple because you never know what comes out of the ocean.

Ad

With that in mind, we have created this guide to increase your chances of obtaining a Mythical Driftwood. You can learn all the methods to obtain this resource, along with its uses, here.

How to get Mythical Driftwood in Fisch

As previously discussed, using the Mythical Rod is the best way to obtain Mythical Driftwood in this Roblox title. For those who don't know, the Mythical Rod can be bought from the Travelling Merchant NPC for 110,000 C$. However, it is not guaranteed that you will get this item because the merchant's stock keeps refreshing frequently. A Travelling Merchant often appears near Moosewood during nighttime, which is something you must look out for.

Ad

Trending

The Mythical Rod (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the Mythical Rod, there is a 30% chance that your catch will be mutated with the Mythical Mutation. Please note that you may not receive the Driftwood and the required mutation in one go; hence, you must try multiple times before you obtain it. However, you can put the Garbage bait on the fishing rod, which will boost your chances of reeling out a Driftwood from the ocean.

Ad

To further improve the odds, you can try catching Driftwood on Sunstone Island, Terrapin Island, Roslit Bay, and Moosewood. If lucky, your Mythical Rod will mutate it with the Mythical mutation. You should only opt for this method if you have cash in abundance, because appraising a Driftwood will cost you around 450 C$ each time.

While sometimes, you may get lucky the first time, sometimes you may not get the Mythical Mutation even after appraising a Driftwood for the hundredth time. If you try appraising the Driftwood during a Mutation Surge event, you can acquire the Mythical Mutation faster.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

How to use Mythical Driftwood in Fisch

The Crafting table in the Ancient Archives (Image via Roblox)

Currently, Mythical Driftwood is used for only one purpose - crafting fishing rods. This item is needed to craft the Wisdom and Precision Rod in the Ancient Archives. For your reference, we have listed all the items required to craft the said fishing rods below:

Ad

Precision Rod

×1 Amethyst

×2 Mythical Driftwood

×1 Magic Thread

7,500 C$

Wisdom Rod

×1 Ruby

×2 Mythical Driftwood

×1 Magic Thread

7,500 C$

FAQs

How do I get the Mythical Driftwood in Fisch?

Mythical Driftwood can be acquired by appraising a regular Driftwood at the Appraiser. You can also use the Mythical Rod for a chance to catch a Driftwood with Mythical Mutation.

What is the best location to farm Driftwood in Fisch?

Sunstone Island, Terrapin Island, Roslit Bay, and Moosewood are some of the best locations to fish for a Driftwood.

Ad

What is Mythical Driftwood used for in Fisch?

Mythical Driftwood is an important ingredient for crafting the Precision and Wisdom Rod in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024