Adopt Me Jukebox & Quality of Life update patch notes

It has only been a few days since we got the exciting Ice Cream update in Adopt Me. Without wasting any time, the developers have already rolled out a new Jukebox & Quality of Life update to improve user experience. Along with minor bug fixes, a few other changes have been made to make your daily life in this game easier.

This article mentions the patch notes of the Jukebox & Quality of Life update. Read on for an overview of this update and to learn more about the new additions in Adopt Me.

Patch notes for Adopt Me Jukebox & Quality of Life update

Enjoy the new Ambiance Editor with the latest update (Image via Roblox)

Building system improvements

- Ambiance Editor

Control the weather and vibe of your Home! Choose between one of our pre-set Weathers or change up the Lighting, Filters, Weather, and Atmosphere in the Advanced Menu!

- Building Music

Enjoy a new, cozy, and motivating tune when in Editing mode!

- Jukebox

Does your Home require a specific kind of soundtrack? We added our previous event music to the Jukebox! Curate a spooky vibe with the Halloween track, or an out-of-this-world experience with the Moon Egg event music!

- Confirm pop-up for high-price wallpapers

Have you ever accidentally spent your entire life savings on the Pepperoni Wallpaper? From now on, the game will make sure you really mean to make that interior decorating choice.

Pet and Need system improvements

Added a Choose Quantity popup when feeding Age-up Potions to your pets!

Adjusted the Back button on mobile in Focus view. It should no longer get blocked by other buttons!

Equipping a Stroller through the Ride need will automatically place your pet into the Stroller!

The Choose Need will guarantee at least one Blue, base pet need to choose from.

Players can now attach leashes to their Friends and Family’s pets. Go on a walk with your pets-in-law!

We’ve added an easy way to switch between the two pets in Focus View when having two pets equipped with the Pet Handler Pro Certificate!

Adopt Me Jukebox & Quality of Life update overview

The Jukebox & Quality of Life update changes the way you play this Roblox title significantly. For instance, the latest Ambiance Editor option makes it possible for you to change the lighting inside the game. Moreover, you can click on the settings icon in the Ambiance Editor to change the filters, weather, and atmosphere within the house.

Play previous event's soundtrack using the Jukebox (Image via Roblox)

A new update involving the Jukebox furniture that allows you to play soundtracks from previous events. In case you don't have a Jukebox, you can purchase and place it in your house by entering the Editing mode.

Additionally, there are some other minor changes. For example, you can now select the quantity of Age-up potions you can feed your pets. Similarly, plenty of other changes have been made to make your gameplay experience smoother.

FAQs

When did the Jukebox & Quality of Life update come out in Adopt Me?

The Jukebox & Quality of Life update came out on March 7, 2025.

How to change the weather in the house in Adopt Me?

You can change the weather of your house by accessing the new Ambiance Editor mode.

How do I get a Jukebox in Adopt Me?

You can get a Jukebox from the Editing mode inside your house.

