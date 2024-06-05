Anime Fighters Simulator: Update 70

Anime Fighters Simulator is an exciting anime role-playing game where the players must explore various digital worlds in search of powerful anime-themed fighters. In the game, they must collect and train the same anime characters to become the best and climb the server leaderboards. The game pays homage to countless different animanga series to bring all anime universes together to form a wild concoction of anime-themed madness.

Anime Fighters Simulator's developer Sulley and their team have been teasing the 70th Update for the game for a long time, and after much waiting, it has finally been released along with various bug fixes and additions.

This article takes a deep dive into the additions and fixes made in Update 70.

Everything added to Anime Fighters Simulator in Update 70

New World

Official cover for Anime Fighters Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The newest addition to Anime Fighters Simulator is a new map called Saint's Ruined Temple that takes inspiration from the Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya. Saint's Ruined Temple is the 66th island based on Saint Seiya.

Trending

To unlock this map, Robloxians must spend 400KO Yen at the portal in the Slayer's Village. Upon spending the abovementioned in-game currency at this location, this map will now unlocked and ready for exploration. The quest giver of this island is called Saori Kido and the star for this world is the Demonic Star costing 2.6MO (VIP:1.95MO).

Here is a list of the enemies one can find in this world:

Goddess of Strife and Discord Eris : 150 MO Health and falls under the Enemy category.

: 150 MO Health and falls under the Enemy category. God of the Sea Poseidon : 350 MO Health and falls under the Enemy category.

: 350 MO Health and falls under the Enemy category. Ares of Mars : 1.49 BO Health and falls under the Enemy category.

: 1.49 BO Health and falls under the Enemy category. Goddess of Hunting Artemis : 7.99 BO Health and falls under the Mini Boss category.

: 7.99 BO Health and falls under the Mini Boss category. Jemineye: 399 BO Health and falls under the Boss category.

Bug Fixes, Features, and Optimizations

Official cover for Anime Fighters Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Additionally, countless new features, optimizations, and bugs have been fixed in this update. These are,

New Dungeon Difficulty - Hellish: Fight in 2 boss rooms, increased time for completion: 40 minutes, 4x harder than Insane Dungeon.

Fight in 2 boss rooms, increased time for completion: 40 minutes, 4x harder than Insane Dungeon. Event Token: Create a server event with a new rare item.

Create a server event with a new rare item. ??? Key: A mysterious key appeared in the dungeon, what will open with it?

A mysterious key appeared in the dungeon, what will open with it? Gears: Get the new gears; in the future, you can fix a new machine to improve your gameplay.

Get the new gears; in the future, you can fix a new machine to improve your gameplay. Bug Fixes: Numerous bug fixes and quality-of-life changes.

FAQs on Anime Fighters Simulator

When was Anime Fighters Simulator released?

AFS created by Sulley was first released on January 26, 2021.

Is Anime Fighters Simulator free?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is entirely free; however, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does Anime Fighters Simulator receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with AFS players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow anime fighters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback