Anime Last Stand Tensura Update: Patch notes, new units, and more

Anime Last Stand has been on a roll recently, with developers adding lots of new content to the game. With its latest Tesura Update, players can now access some fascinating elements including new units and items as they go through quests and challenges. Previously, the community recently received a Jujutsu Kaisen-themed update.

Below, we have the full patch notes and details you should be aware of before jumping into the game.

Full changelog of Tensura Update in Anime Last Stand

A new Tensura Update has arrived in the game (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As stated, the new update is themed after the popular anime, That I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Naturally, the update has units and items resembling characters from the anime. Below is the full breakdown of the update:

New Codes

TensuraSlime!

UPDTIME

New Content

6 new units

6 new EvoS

New Slime Portal

New Slime Story

New Capsule

New Souls

New Soul Fusion

New Features

New Limited Time Banner

Infinity Castle reset

New Battlepass

Souls Crafting Small Rework

Infinity Global Queue

Lock Blessing

Story, Raid, Portal Pity System

New Secret Questline

How to access the new content

Most of the game's content is in World 2 (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

New players might get confused since a lot of the fresh content is locked inside World 2. They can only access it after completing the Story Mode chapters in the initial world. Since this takes a while, players are recommended to start grinding if they wish to check out all the cool challenges and collect items from the Tensura Update.

They can also only unlock the new Tensura Banner by reaching the next map since it is World 2-exclusive. This has been the case for the past update as well, given that most of its content can only be found in the next stage.

FAQs about Anime Last Stand

When did the Tensure Update drop in Anime Last Stand?

The new update was released on September 1, 2024.

How do I access the Tensura Banner in Anime Last Stand?

You must reach World 2 to use the Tensura Banner in the game.

Are there new units in the Anime Last Stand Tensura Update?

Yes, the new update has Slime-inspired units.

