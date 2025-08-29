Chris Hansen interviews Schlep amid the Roblox controversy

Renowned journalist and television presenter Chris Hansen recently shared an on-set picture of his interview with Roblox YouTuber and content creator Schlep on X. The prolific news host, known for the &quot;To Catch a Predator&quot; segment on NBC, had previously announced his intent to examine the platform's child safety policies on X.Schlep, the content creator known for catching predators on the gaming platform, was banned for alleged vigilantism on August 9, 2025. His subsequent posts about the gaming company and its moderation policies on YouTube and X brought the issues to the limelight, garnering support from the internet.Chris Hansen’s upcoming Roblox documentary to feature an interview with SchlepOn August 16, 2025, Chris Hansen revealed his involvement in the production of a Roblox documentary through an X post. In the 38-second announcement video, the news presenter revealed that he had already interviewed &quot;law enforcement investigators and victims of this horrible activity.&quot; He went on to state the following:“We have some collaborators, some people who have been working in this space, including Schlep, who have committed to help us in this endeavor. Will Roblox actually say anything about it? Will it make any changes? We’re going to do our best to hold them accountable.”Hansen posted a follow-up picture on August 28, 2025, showcasing an interview set featuring him and Schlep, with the following caption:“Sat with @RealSchlep today for Roblox story!” Chris Hansen’s involvement in the production of the documentary has received plenty of traction on social media. His announcement and subsequent production posts on X arrived amid the continuously intensifying Roblox child safety controversy.Production of the documentary is underway, with further details on its contents likely to be revealed in the future.The Roblox child safety controversyConcerns over child safety on the platform are not new to the gaming giant. In November 2024, Hindenburg Research accused the corporation of child abuse, which prompted the company into action. The recent child safety controversy has followed a similar pattern, albeit at a larger scale than before.Following Schlep’s ban, child safety concerns, and the hashtag #FREESCHLEP have drawn plenty of traction on social media. In response, Roblox released a Tech Talks podcast episode on YouTube, titled Update on Our Safety Initiatives.The episode featured CEO David Baszucki, CSO Matthew Kaufman, and Senior Director of Product Policy, Eliza Jacobs, who explained the platform’s updated safety policies. The company executives also encouraged the usage of existing reporting tools to nab problematic individuals.KreekCraft reacts to Roblox's safety initiatives (Image via X)The response was deemed to be insufficient by many. Prominent YouTuber KreekCraft found the response to be a scripted PR corporate response. While he praised some initiatives, he considered the platform to be out of touch with its community.Moreover, the weeks following Schlep’s ban have also garnered attention from government officials. Notably, the Louisiana Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the corporation for its “lack of safety protocols.” Democrat Ro Khanna has launched a petition against the gaming company, titled Stand with Us to Protect Kids and Save Roblox.Attorney General Liz Murrill @AGLizMurrillLINK🚨 BREAKING: Today I’m suing Roblox - the #1 gaming site for children and teens – and a breeding ground for sex predators.Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.https://aglizmurrill.com/Article/322The situation is currently developing. Feel free to follow our Roblox News section for updates on this topic.