Fisch Mini Update patch notes (January 2025): New Quest, skins, and more

Fisch has rolled out a mini-update featuring some new things while improving a few existing aspects of the game. While the update is quite small in comparison, it will set things in motion before the developer releases the bigger Atlantis Update.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the latest Mini Update where you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Mini Update (January 2025)

You can find the new things around the map (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the update has mainly added a new quest and a couple of skins to the game. We have the complete changelog below for you to check out.

New code

ATLANTEANSTORM - 2 Hangman's Hook baits & C$1000

New additions

2X XP WEEKEND

Mysterious unregistered fish are popping up all over the ocean...

New Atlantean Storm Bestiary!

New Captain Neptune Quest

Fischscale Waverider Limited Vessel

2 New Limited Skins!

Patch notes

1) Midnight Cruiser Boat

Disabled collisions on the glass roof ~ you can now get in and out of the boat with ease!

2) Supporter Halo

Fixed an issue preventing you from changing the color on mobile devices.

3) Rod skins

Re-added the Robux icon to display prices clearly.

4) New setting: Wind Shake

Disabling this removes the visual wind lines on your screen.

Enabled by default on mobile devices.

5) Performance Mode improvements

Now disables Depth of Field (distance-based blur) and Clouds for smoother gameplay.

6) New Emotes

/e popular (Free emote)

/e wait (Emote pack)

/e spongebob (Emote pack)

/e caramell [REWORKED] (Emote pack)

7) Storm optimized above Grand Reef decreasing crash rate in new servers.

When is the Atlantis Update coming?

The next update will roll out soon (Image via Roblox)

The Atlantis Update is one of the game's most highly anticipated updates since the developer has promised several things. This huge update will feature a new area brimming with new fish, rods, and other content.

According to available information, the Atlantis Update is set to roll on January 25, 2025. Although the information was shared by the developer and is credible, unforeseen circumstances could delay the update. Thus, it is best to wait and check out the game's Discord channel for more accurate information.

