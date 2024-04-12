FreshCut launches Rapid Rumble on Roblox

FreshCut recently released the final version of their famous Rapid Rumble Roblox experience. The game, in its beta stage, garnered a whopping million visits because of its UGCs and mini-games. That said, the launch was accompanied by a gameplay update and new promo codes.

James Kuk, CEO of FreshCut, announced the following in an official announcement regarding the launch:

“On behalf of the FreshCut team and all our partners, we’re excited to deliver our first major Roblox experience that can further bring our global community together.”

This article will shed light on the latest update and the game's transition from its successful beta stage.

Roblox Rapid Rumble launch details

Launch details of FreshCut's latest game (Image via Roblox)

The alpha stage of the game was released on April 12, 2024, at 10 AM ET. Regarding the game's official launch on the metaverse, the CEO of FreshCut further stated that:

“Rapid Rumble is an incredibly fun and evergreen competitive game, which also acts as an important anchor for our digital community - a place members can interact with friends, video creators, IP partners, global brands and more. At the heart of our vision is a desire to deliver a persistent community that brings value to everyone a part of FreshCut.”

Roblox YouTube Stars partnering with FreshCut

Moreover, FreshCut will also be collaborating with the following Roblox YouTubers as part of the launch campaign:

What is the new Rapid Rumble update about?

Changes in the latest update (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the introduction of new mini-games to the existing lot, FreshCut introduced a small patch update, and they are as follows:

More badges added that users can earn.

Additional signage around the lobby map like "verified on FreshCut" and "join group".

The verified on FreshCut sign leads players to verify their FreshCut account and join group leads players to join the FreshCut group on Roblox.

Added more options to get FreshTix.

General performance upgrades and bug fixes.

Furthermore, five new mini-games also debuted alongside the launch:

Hand of God

Microball

Laser Tag

Apple Catching

Slap Battle

Conclusion and Rapid Rumble Link

If you want to earn various UGCs without spending Robux, then the new FreshCut title might be the ideal choice. Players must win mini-games to earn FreshTix and spend them in the FreshCut UGC Shop for limited edition UGCs.

Game Link:- Roblox Rapid Rumble

