Heroes Battlegrounds balance + bugfix update patch notes (January 22, 2025)

Heroes Battlegrounds has rolled out a small yet necessary update focused on bug fixes and balancing various aspects of the game. The developer has stated that the update does not have any new moves due to certain circumstances, but the current changes will further smooth things out.

This article provides the complete patch notes of the update so that you can check out all the details for yourself.

Complete changelog of the latest Heroes Battlegrounds update

The latest update is focused on bug fixes and improvements (Image via Roblox)

As stated, players looking for new content in this Heroes Battlegrounds update will be quite disappointed. However, there are some important fixes and improvements that will make the overall gameplay more enjoyable.

Balance + bug fix

Cinder Bind

Cooldown increased slightly.

Now prevents dashing while inside the circle.

People hit by the first proc will be stunned and slowed momentarily.

Startup is slightly slower.

Phantom Shot

Can now rotate for a short time before the damage starts.

Increased initial damage (4 -> 6).

Decreased followup damage (9 -> 4).

Hell Shot

Doesn't cancel downslam/punches (makes comboing into it easier)

Added finisher.

Scorching Surge

Max distance for deac explosion increased (15 studs -> 17.5 studs).

Explosion damage is now a range, dealing 1-5 damage depending on your HP.

Distance, damage, and extra HP per kill bonuses start scaling up when below 70 HP and stop increasing at 15 HP.

Before, this only took into consideration how much HP you had compared to your max HP, making the highest damage/distance unattainable because Violet mode deactivates automatically below 15 HP.

Deac explosion can now hit ragdolled targets.

Deals 75% of normal damage, does not extend ragdoll.

Added hyperarmor on activation and deactivation.

While in Violet Mode, all attacks deal slightly more damage the lower your HP is.

HP loss rate increased (0.75/sec -> 0.9/sec).

HP loss is reduced to 25% of normal rate when ragdolled.

Particles on deactivation now properly scale with the size of the explosion.

Infernal Assault

Cooldown increased slightly (20s -> 22s).

The third stance can now block break.

Added endlag if the move whiffs.

Hell Assault

Added endlag if the move whiffs.

Added another hitbox at the end of the move to better match the effects.

Jet Engine Passive

Reworked slightly: landing the multikick (4th M1) will now delete your oldest cooldown.

When this happens, multikick damage is reduced (14 -> 7).

Jet Stream

Now slams down instantaneously, should be easier to hit

Several attacks have been tweaked in this update (Image via Roblox)

Miscellaneous

Added a new version of the Mastery UI that lets you claim quests without going to the shop NPC.

Kill emotes now delay the respawn timer.

Added the ability to skip kill emotes via a button in the bottom right.

Extended the time availability of the current limited-time emotes (the next batch we had lined up isn't quite ready yet)

Fixed numerous bugs, including Custom Move Text not saving and kill emotes not looking right for the victim.

FAQs about Heroes Battlegrounds

What is the new maximum distance for deac explosion in Heroes Battlegrounds?

The new max distance for the explosion is 17.5 studs.

What is the new cooldown of Infernal Assault in Heroes Battlegrounds?

The cooldown of Infernal Assault is 22 seconds.

What is the new initial damage of Phantom Shot in Heroes Battlegrounds?

The initial damage of the attack is 6.

