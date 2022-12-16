The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship tournament is the perfect time for the community to earn event badges by completing special in-game challenges. Users can currently acquire 12 of these special items. Once players get all the badges, they can claim the exclusive Winner's Wings 2.0 accessory in the Event Badge Hall in RB Battles.

Roblox Shopping Wars hosted the second Group Stage matchup between Leah Ashe and iamSanna. In the final round, the YouTubers engaged in a special RB Battles integrated custom map. Players can earn the Shopping Wars Badge by completing challenges on this map.

Earning Roblox Shopping Wars badge made easy with these steps

You must fill a bar and get a keycard from a room on the map to earn the Shopping Wars Badge. This might take a few tries to obtain the time, as you will be competing with others on the server. Here are the first few steps to get started on the process of acquiring the badge:

Launch Roblox Shopping Wars.

Select the purple RBB Battles Challenge button to teleport to the map.

You must fill up your Required Cargo meter by checking out the shopped items.

Those who fill their respective Required Cargo bars will get access to the Keycard room.

A flashing green light will be seen inside the keycard room (Image via DatBrain YouTube)

You are advised to start shopping from the top floating floor. You can add robot toys to your cart as they are of high value. The Required Cargo bar will fill up if you check out the items on the counters. There is no gravity on the map; you can take advantage of this by jumping around the platforms with ease.

Furthermore, you must avoid getting eliminated by lasers and blue meteors. Players have to be quite active on the map to check out items at a rapid pace. After the relevant bar has been filled up, it's time to get the keycard. Here's how to do that:

You can find the keycard under the spawn point platform of the Keycard room.

Enter inside the room and hold E to collect the keycard.

You must find the escape pod (a red sign stating "EXIT" will be visible).

You need to get close to the space shuttle and hold E to triumph.

Go near the space shuttle and hold "E" to earn the badge (Image via BLOCKY LUIS YouTube)

The location of the escape pod will differ from one server to another. Hence, when shopping around the map to fill up the Required Cargo meter, you must keep an eye out for it. This way, you can easily end the round without wasting time. Once you've made your escape, marking your victory, you'll be granted the badge.

A new interface will pop up once the badge is earned (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

Individuals with keycards must also defend themselves from other Roblox players, as they can get eliminated by them.

