How to get the "What is Love" emote in Roblox

Roblox players and fans of the­ popular South Korean girl group, Twice have a de­lightful surprise awaiting them at the Twice­ Square event. This spe­cial event, gene­rously sponsored by South Korean group themse­lves, kicked off on March 8, 2023, and has now become­ a permanent fixture in the­ Roblox universe. One of its highlights is the­ introduction of an enchanting emote known as "What is Love­."

Adding this charming emote to your avatar will surely bring an e­xtra touch of allure. In this guide, we will provide­ you with step-by-step instructions on acquiring this delightful e­mote and help dete­rmine whether it's a worthy addition to your colle­ction.

How to purchase the Twice "What is Love" emote in Roblox

Step 1) Download Twice Square

The Event emerges in Roblox to delight fans (Image via YouTube/B3elay)

To begin your journey of obtaining the "What is Love" emote, you must download and access the special square game on Roblox. Head to the platform, search for "Twice Square," and join the game.

Step 2) Locate the dance area

Players must reach this location to purchase the emote (Image via YouTube/B3elay)

Once you've spawned into the square game, get to the location where the avatars are seen dancing (refer to the image). Here, you'll find the option to purchase the "What is Love" emote.

Step 3) Buy the emote

The event is bound to attract fans of the game and the group (Image via YouTube/B3elay)

Interact with the prompt to buy the "What is Love" emote. It costs 100 Robux, and upon purchase, it will become available for use in your collection.

Step 4) Check your emotes

The Event is currently live (Image via YouTube/B3elay)

After acquiring the "What is Love" emote, exit the Twice Square game and head to your avatar's customization options. Navigate to your emotes, and you should find the newly purchased "What is Love" piece ready to be used.

Is the "What is Love" emote worth buying?

jazrelle @mybraveacolyte fortnite should copy roblox and add twice emotes. i want to absolutely destroy a 12 year old in a 1v1 and do the what is love choreography afterwards

The decision to purchase the "What is Love" emote ultimately comes down to personal preference, your enthusiasm for the group, and its increasing popularity. If you are a girl group fan and wish to express your love for them through Roblox, the emote could be a delightful addition to your collection. That said, many love the new addition, with some even asking Fortnite to add it.

Although the "What is Love" emote costs 100 Robux, some players may find its unique charm and association with the K-pop group worth the investment. It allows you to perform the signature "What is Love" dance move, adding a K-Pop flair to your avatar's animations.

Additionally, as the Twice Square event is a permanent addition to Roblox, you can take your time to decide whether the emote is a worthwhile purchase. Exploring the square game and enjoying the event's various activities can enhance your experience and make the emote purchase even more meaningful.

Whether or not it's worth buying depends on your appreciation for the South Korean girl group and your desire to showcase your passion for K-Pop within the Roblox community.