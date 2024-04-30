Fans of Roblox Jailbreak recently celebrated the release of Update 21 with a special event: Rewind. This update introduced a new shotgun, OG-themed rewards, new GUI, and reintroduced the OG gameplay for a limited time. The update seems promising and it comes bundled with various event-based quests, rewards, and that sweet feeling of nostalgia.

The update was made available to the players on April 20, 2024, and it isn't going anywhere for some time so Robloxians can experience the OG gameplay once again. Continue reading if you're eager to learn more about what else was added to the game with this update.

Everything you need to know about Jailbreak: Season 21 update

OG Jailbreak and Season 21

Here's what the Season 21 in Jailbreak looks like (Image via Roblox)

Jailbreak's latest update marked the release of Season 21: Rewind in the game and with it, multiple reworks and additions were made. The biggest attraction is that players can experience what it was like to play the game in its OG period. Even though the core gameplay is mostly the same, some things like the visuals, items, and features were tweaked to give this title that comforting OG vibe.

Season 21: Rewind Rewards

Jailbreak Season 21: Rewind Top 2% free reward (Image via Roblox)

As is the case with every season in the game, this one too came bundled with a Season Pass which the players can complete and obtain free rewards by completing various quests. Here is a rundown of every level in the Season Pass along with their corresponding rewards:

List of all Season 21 Rewards in Jailbreak Level 1 - Level 2 Heli-Blade Rims and a Common Safe Level 3 OG Snow Machine Furniture, Rocket Fuel, and you can buy the Rocket Launcher and Forcefield Launcher (Season Pass not needed) Level 4 OG Thruster Wing, 20,000 Cash, and you can access the Criminal Lair, the Secret Agent Base, and the level 4 base under the Military Base Level 5 Handcuff Rims, Street Safe, and you can buy the Sniper Rifle (Season Pass not needed) Level 6 OG Giant Snowman Furniture and Rocket Fuel Level 7 Glider Wing and 30,000 Cash Level 8 OG Ogre Vehicle Skin and a Street Safe Level 9 Donut Shop Tires and Rocket Fuel Level 10 OG Monster Truck and you can now launch a nuke. Top 2% OG Rocket Fuel Drift

Additional items and features added in the Season 21 Update

Official gameplay cover for Jailbreak (Image via Roblox)

The Season 21: Rewind update also added a bunch of new features and additions that are sure to take your gameplay sessions to the next level. Here is a rundown of all the miscellaneous additions that were made to the game with the Season 21 update:

The 2024 Live Event has started and replays are shown every weekend, on Saturdays at 5 PM PST and on Sundays at 10 AM PST.

The Plasma Shotgun was also added to the game and the fans are excited to try the new weapon that combines futuristic technology with the sheer power of a shotgun.

VoiceChat Server support was also added.

That was all that added to the game with the latest update that commemorates the love and support this title has received in the past 7 long years. For more such content, consider bookmarking our Roblox News Hub and revisit often to stay up-to-date on the latest news including but not limited to Blox Fruits and Adopt Me.

FAQs on Jailbreak Season 21: Rewind

When was the Season 21 update released?

The Season 21 update was released on April 20, 2024, and is set to come to an end after 58 days on June 18, 2024.

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for emotes, early access, and gamepasses, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

