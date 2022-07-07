List of all Roblox music ID codes (July 2022)

Roblox is a fantastic sandbox game that offers its users a variety of gameplay possibilities. It also offers the ability to play in-game music and songs by entering a special code designated for each song or piece of music.

Roblox users can listen to a lot of songs while playing the game, but they must first make sure they own a boom box or have access to one in order to play chosen tracks. The following article lists all currently working codes for playing music in any Roblox Experience (July 2022).

Roblox music ID codes that players can try out

Active music ID codes

Players are advised to utilize these codes extremely carefully to prevent any typos or errors. They can simply copy and paste the appropriate codes from the list below into the required area to simplify the procedure.

Here are all the active and valid music codes with song names for players to utilize in a Roblox experience (July 2022):

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682 (NEW)

A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178 (NEW)

Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095 (NEW)

BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678 (NEW)

Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508 (NEW)

Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051 (NEW)

Baby Shark: 614018503 (NEW)

The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627 (NEW)

You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102 (NEW)

Mii Channel Music: 143666548 (NEW)

Flo Rida – You Spin Me Right Round: 145799973

Whats Up Danger Movie Version Spider Verse: 3106151105

Doja Cat – Get Into it (slowed): 7066609753

Lalisa – Drop Some Money: 7551431783

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal: 6937354391

Ckay – Love Nwantiti SLOWED: 7453158420

Doja Cat – Need to Know: 6940413841

Everywhere I Go: 7156629013

Among Us Drip: 6486359635

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616

Alan W. Sabrina Carpenter – On My Way SLOWED: 2985525819

Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb): 6403599974

Nya! Arigato (TikTok Song): 6441347468

Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785

Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871

Tesher – Jalebi Baby: 6463211475

Billie Eilish – My Future: 5622020090

BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752

I´m An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484

Lil Peep – Cry Alone (Rap): 2506954333

twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848

Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384

SHOOT IT!!: 142768285

Super Mario Scream (LOUD): 442897621

랩몬스터(Jungkook) & 정국(RM) of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977

Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661

Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723

Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782

Pew: 2578125671

Fishy On Me: 4908301571

THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970

ADHD: 2725621620

asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283

Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034

I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779

JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285

you gonna be sorry: 2733053836

Old Town Road: 2862170886

????HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778

dat boi [600+ SOLD!]: 410806544

Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946

Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974

havana: 1358148888

HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305

We got to have… money..: 130763583

what does the fox say?: 130797915

I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033

Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759

I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032

Epic Sax Guy: 130775431

Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225

I’m the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206

This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860

Lady Gaga – Applause: 130964099

Justin Bieber – One Dance (Remix): 427404831

Fried Chicken Song [5000+!!!! takes!!]: 212718942

BTS – Save Me: 407947764

Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408

Marshmello – Alone: 413514503

yes: 5047832992

Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748

yo tengo: 1236609502

Dubstep: 138279247

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo remix: 2106186490

It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084

Lil Pump – OOFer Gang: 1325149363

All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010

Toad – Milk and Cookies (Full Song): 587971443

Banana: 1772827136

Smosh – Milky Milkshake 3333+ takes!: 142422036

Marshmello – Alone [JOIN NIEVE]: 413625451

Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611

never gonna oof you up: 2300687273

Kiki Do You Lve Me: 2172506821

Annoying Sound: 361987812

Twaimz~; Llama song!: 239734705

PPAP – Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (Trap Remix): 512982331

Shutup Swedish: 2178847120

Bts Danger: 181478344

Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534

????Gucci Mane – Guwop Home feat. Young Thug: 486322590

MOMOLAND (모모랜드) – BBoom BBoom (뿜뿜): 1298417503

mlg can can: 177080835

juice wrld – moonlight: 1494152209

Young M.A. – OOOUUU: 468776322

*FULL SONG* (LOGAN PAUL) THE FALL OF JAKE PAUL: 910393532

Jailbreak Jewelry Store: 1735250738

Peppa pig diss track: 2744364567

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen: 210783060

Lizz — Hide & Seek [English] – hide and seek: 255355232

Drop it: 130783015

DROP IT:145934228

Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B: 2211976041

NIVIRO – Memes TMM2 Intro Song: 2110490513

[DESC] 2002 – Anne Marie [Slushy Midi Cover]: 2603940955

Post ####### Swae Lee – Sunflower – Crado: 2698664996

Bad Boys: 132007810

The Slender Man Song: 142776228

Annoying: 520168377

||φ|| ariana grande – god is a woman ♡: 2071829884

Daniel Bautista – Flight of the Bumblebee: 27697719

Nightcore – Pretty Little Psycho: 278497467

Roblox 2018 Music Rap: 1357288961

Wiggle Wiggle: 170184872

Daniel Bautista – Intro: 27697707

Nasty Freestyle~T-Wayne????: 245138881

Initial D – Deja Vu: 414454387

EAR EXPLODER 9001:180736564

Pretty Girl- Maggie Lindemann: 657284150

XXXTENTACION – I don’t wanna do this anymore: 740491111

Gangnam Style: 130844430

XXXTENTACION – RIOT: 513080504

Beep Beep Im a Sheep (FULL): 722968918

DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385

Ohio Fried Chicken feat. Team 10: 879800012

What’s 9+10 (Remix): 183314842

Not Online: 1609008983

XXXTENTACION – Moonlight (65,000+ SALES) READ DESC: 1346523498

Natural – Imagine Dragons: 2173344520

How to use Roblox music ID codes?

Players can easily redeem these music codes by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Experience on any supported devices such as mobile, PC, etc.

Step 2: Click on the “Boom box” icon, which will be available at the bottom of the screen; a dialogue box will pop up.

Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above and paste it into the box. Hit "Enter" to play the desired song in the game.

Players should also make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting enter to avoid any sort of error or mistake. While entering an incorrect one won't be harmful, it will lead to time being wasted. Hence, it is preferable to enter the codes correctly on the first try itself.

