List of all Roblox music ID codes (July 2022)

Roblox is a fantastic sandbox game that offers its users a variety of gameplay possibilities. It also offers the ability to play in-game music and songs by entering a special code designated for each song or piece of music.
Roblox users can listen to a lot of songs while playing the game, but they must first make sure they own a boom box or have access to one in order to play chosen tracks. The following article lists all currently working codes for playing music in any Roblox Experience (July 2022).
Roblox music ID codes that players can try out
Active music ID codes
Players are advised to utilize these codes extremely carefully to prevent any typos or errors. They can simply copy and paste the appropriate codes from the list below into the required area to simplify the procedure.
Here are all the active and valid music codes with song names for players to utilize in a Roblox experience (July 2022):
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme: 3400778682 (NEW)
- A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178 (NEW)
- Justin Bieber – Yummy: 4591688095 (NEW)
- BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678 (NEW)
- Frozen – Let It Go: 189105508 (NEW)
- Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells but Oof): 1243143051 (NEW)
- Baby Shark: 614018503 (NEW)
- The Kitty Cat Dance: 224845627 (NEW)
- You’ve Been Trolled: 154664102 (NEW)
- Mii Channel Music: 143666548 (NEW)
- Flo Rida – You Spin Me Right Round: 145799973
- Whats Up Danger Movie Version Spider Verse: 3106151105
- Doja Cat – Get Into it (slowed): 7066609753
- Lalisa – Drop Some Money: 7551431783
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal: 6937354391
- Ckay – Love Nwantiti SLOWED: 7453158420
- Doja Cat – Need to Know: 6940413841
- Everywhere I Go: 7156629013
- Among Us Drip: 6486359635
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616
- Alan W. Sabrina Carpenter – On My Way SLOWED: 2985525819
- Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb): 6403599974
- Nya! Arigato (TikTok Song): 6441347468
- Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785
- Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871
- Tesher – Jalebi Baby: 6463211475
- Billie Eilish – My Future: 5622020090
- BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752
- I´m An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484
- Lil Peep – Cry Alone (Rap): 2506954333
- twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848
- Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384
- SHOOT IT!!: 142768285
- Super Mario Scream (LOUD): 442897621
- 랩몬스터(Jungkook) & 정국(RM) of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977
- Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661
- Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723
- Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782
- Pew: 2578125671
- Fishy On Me: 4908301571
- THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970
- ADHD: 2725621620
- asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283
- Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034
- I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779
- JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285
- you gonna be sorry: 2733053836
- Old Town Road: 2862170886
- ????HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778
- dat boi [600+ SOLD!]: 410806544
- Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946
- Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974
- havana: 1358148888
- HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305
- We got to have… money..: 130763583
- what does the fox say?: 130797915
- I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033
- Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759
- I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032
- Epic Sax Guy: 130775431
- Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225
- I’m the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206
- This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860
- Lady Gaga – Applause: 130964099
- Justin Bieber – One Dance (Remix): 427404831
- Fried Chicken Song [5000+!!!! takes!!]: 212718942
- BTS – Save Me: 407947764
- Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408
- Marshmello – Alone: 413514503
- yes: 5047832992
- Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748
- yo tengo: 1236609502
- Dubstep: 138279247
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo remix: 2106186490
- It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084
- Lil Pump – OOFer Gang: 1325149363
- All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010
- Toad – Milk and Cookies (Full Song): 587971443
- Banana: 1772827136
- Smosh – Milky Milkshake 3333+ takes!: 142422036
- Marshmello – Alone [JOIN NIEVE]: 413625451
- Soviet Anthem, English: 1195628611
- never gonna oof you up: 2300687273
- Kiki Do You Lve Me: 2172506821
- Annoying Sound: 361987812
- Twaimz~; Llama song!: 239734705
- PPAP – Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (Trap Remix): 512982331
- Shutup Swedish: 2178847120
- Bts Danger: 181478344
- Juice Wrld – Armed & Dangerous: 2498066534
- ????Gucci Mane – Guwop Home feat. Young Thug: 486322590
- MOMOLAND (모모랜드) – BBoom BBoom (뿜뿜): 1298417503
- mlg can can: 177080835
- juice wrld – moonlight: 1494152209
- Young M.A. – OOOUUU: 468776322
- *FULL SONG* (LOGAN PAUL) THE FALL OF JAKE PAUL: 910393532
- Jailbreak Jewelry Store: 1735250738
- Peppa pig diss track: 2744364567
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen: 210783060
- Lizz — Hide & Seek [English] – hide and seek: 255355232
- Drop it: 130783015
- DROP IT:145934228
- Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B: 2211976041
- NIVIRO – Memes TMM2 Intro Song: 2110490513
- [DESC] 2002 – Anne Marie [Slushy Midi Cover]: 2603940955
- Post ####### Swae Lee – Sunflower – Crado: 2698664996
- Bad Boys: 132007810
- The Slender Man Song: 142776228
- Annoying: 520168377
- ||φ|| ariana grande – god is a woman ♡: 2071829884
- Daniel Bautista – Flight of the Bumblebee: 27697719
- Nightcore – Pretty Little Psycho: 278497467
- Roblox 2018 Music Rap: 1357288961
- Wiggle Wiggle: 170184872
- Daniel Bautista – Intro: 27697707
- Nasty Freestyle~T-Wayne????: 245138881
- Initial D – Deja Vu: 414454387
- EAR EXPLODER 9001:180736564
- Pretty Girl- Maggie Lindemann: 657284150
- XXXTENTACION – I don’t wanna do this anymore: 740491111
- Gangnam Style: 130844430
- XXXTENTACION – RIOT: 513080504
- Beep Beep Im a Sheep (FULL): 722968918
- DARUDE – SANDSTORM: 166562385
- Ohio Fried Chicken feat. Team 10: 879800012
- What’s 9+10 (Remix): 183314842
- Not Online: 1609008983
- XXXTENTACION – Moonlight (65,000+ SALES) READ DESC: 1346523498
- Natural – Imagine Dragons: 2173344520
How to use Roblox music ID codes?
Players can easily redeem these music codes by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox Experience on any supported devices such as mobile, PC, etc.
Step 2: Click on the “Boom box” icon, which will be available at the bottom of the screen; a dialogue box will pop up.
Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above and paste it into the box. Hit "Enter" to play the desired song in the game.
Players should also make sure to double-check the entered code before hitting enter to avoid any sort of error or mistake. While entering an incorrect one won't be harmful, it will lead to time being wasted. Hence, it is preferable to enter the codes correctly on the first try itself.