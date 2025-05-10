Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World (Update 59): Time Trials, Titanic Pets, and more

The new Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World update introduces the Time Trails feature, limited Titanic Pets, the much-awaited fourth world, and more. Players can also compete in the Time Trails global competition to vie for the Rainbow Shiny Gargantuan. The player who beats the timer and destroys boss chests and breakables the fastest will be rewarded with the Shiny Gargantuan Pet. The Time Trails competition winner will be announced on Monday at 5 PM CDT.

This article outlines all Pet Simulator 99 update 59 changes, patch notes, and new features.

All Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World - Update 59 changes

Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World gameplay changes

Fixed hoverboard jump on mobile

Fixed visual bug with catching pets in Elemental World

Fixed price not updating when enabling charged or gold eggs

Removed rank restrictions from trading

Added a new free pet for noobs

Time Trials

Time Trials! Beat the clock before it runs out!

Beat the clock before it runs out! Compete in a global competition for a Rainbow Shiny Gargantuan !

! Destroy waves of breakables and boss chests to clock your time!

of breakables and boss chests to clock your time! Only the fastest will win the MEGA prize!

Mega Prize

There's a Rainbow Shiny Gargantuan up for grabs!

up for grabs! The player with the fastest Time Trial time wins!

time wins! Winner will be drawn Monday at 5PM CDT !

! Only ONE will be given out! So get grinding!

Daily Prize

Compete in daily prizes for Titanics, Huges and Time Trial Gifts!

for Titanics, Huges and Time Trial Gifts! Build the strongest team to dominate the leaderboards!

to dominate the leaderboards! Rotating pet damage multipliers to keep it interesting!

Limited Titanic Pets

Titanic Empyrean Owl - From the Time Trials Contest

- From the Time Trials Contest Titanic Narwhal - Earned from the Fishing Contest

- Earned from the Fishing Contest Only available during the event

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Relic Deer – Top reward from the Time Trials Contest

– Top reward from the Time Trials Contest Huge Wisp Deer – Droppable during Time Trials

– Droppable during Time Trials Huge Royal Peacock – Found in Time Trials gift bags

– Found in Time Trials gift bags Huge Pixie Bee – Spin it in the Fantasy Spinny Wheel

– Spin it in the Fantasy Spinny Wheel Huge Glade Griffin – Hidden inside the Fantasy Chest

– Hidden inside the Fantasy Chest Huge Angel Dragon – Created from Fantasy Fragments

– Created from Fantasy Fragments Huge Enchanted Dog – Final zone of Fantasy World

– Final zone of Fantasy World Huge Stingray – Awarded to top 5,000 Fishing Contest players

– Awarded to top 5,000 Fishing Contest players Huge Snow Crab – Fished up near Blizzard Bay

– Fished up near Blizzard Bay Huge Skeleton Shark – Found during the Fishing Event

– Found during the Fishing Event Huge Walrus – Occasionally in Active Huge Pets

New Pets

Hatch 17 pets from the new areas!

from the new areas! Featuring favorites like the Angel Dragon and Glade Griffin .

and . Plus, the new best pet - the Empyrean Owl!

New Eggs

Introducing 10 new eggs to hatch from the zones!

to hatch from the zones! The final egg contains the new Huge Enchanted Dog!

Fantasy World

Time to blast off to Fantasy World !

! A brand-new world with its own shop and areas to explore.

world with its own shop and areas to explore. Starts with 10 zones , but there's room for 99...

, but there's room for 99... You'll need Doodle Zone 239 to enter, so hope you are ready!

Fragment Machine

Got any Fragment Shards from fishing?

from fishing? Combine your shards for the HUGE Angel Dragon !

! Available for a limited-time in Fantasy World.

Fantasy Spinny Wheel

The Fantasy Spinny Wheel is in the new world!

is in the new world! Much better rewards than the Void Spinny Wheel - chacne for HUGE Pixie Bee .

rewards than the Void Spinny Wheel - chacne for . Fantasy Spinny Wheel Tickets drop from Fantasy World breakables

Fantasy Chest

Unlock the Fantasy Chest for rewards!

for rewards! Fantasy Key Halves drop in the new world.

drop in the new world. Combine them into a full Fantasy Key !

! Chance for the Huge Glade Griffin.

New Upgrades

Find more player upgrades in the new areas!

in the new areas! And more relics ! Get to raising your shiny chances!

! Get to raising your shiny chances! Plus, a chest to claim some FREE rewards!

Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World - Update 59: Blizzard Bay, Luck Whirlpool, and more

Reach Fishing Level 40 to access the Blizzard Bay in Pet Simulator 99 (Image via BigGames)

Blizzard Bay

A chilly new island - Blizzard Bay !

! Catch 10 new fish and reel in a chance at a HUGE Snow Crab !

and reel in a chance at a ! You'll need Fishing Level 40 to enter, so get leveling!

Luck Whirlpool

Find the Luck Whirlpool for up to +200% luck while fishing!

for up to +200% luck while fishing! A perfect spot to boost your chances at rare catches and exclusives!

Level Increase

Fishing level cap has increased to Level 60 !

! Progression from 50 to 60 is tougher - more grinding, more rewards.

Fishing Boat

A brand-new boat designed for Blizzard Bay !

! Reel Frosty is ready to carry your frosty catches.

Fishing Egg

A new egg has been added in Blizzard Bay !

! Hatch 2 new pets, and yes, there's still a chance for the HUGE!

Login Streaks

Log in daily to keep your streak alive!

alive! Each day you log in, your reward gets better.

you log in, your reward gets better. Stack up to an +550% coin boost for 15 minutes.

for 15 minutes. You can claim your bonus every 24 hours!

Active Huge

A new Active HUGE pet has been added.

pet has been added. Welcome the HUGE Walrus!

Ranks

Progress to rank 34 and 35 !

and ! Featuring rewards from Fantasy World!

Booths

New Trading Booths have landed!

Police Booth - Stop right there

- Stop right there Cow Booth - Milk it while you can

- Milk it while you can Arcade Booth - Trade tokens for treasures

- Trade tokens for treasures UFO Booth - Beamed down from outer space

- Beamed down from outer space Nightfall Booth - Dark and mysterious... at night

- Dark and mysterious... at night Pizza Booth - Hot, cheesy, and open for business

- Hot, cheesy, and open for business Available in the Plaza for Diamonds and Robux!

Exclusive Raffle

Now featuring the brand-new Titanic Keyboard Ca t!

t! Use Exclusive Raffle Tickets from eggs and packs to enter for a chance to win.

The World Pack

Featuring the first-ever Gargantuan Nyan Cat in the pack!

in the pack! Plus, a brand-new Titanic Chest Mimic and Huge Wicked Angelus .

and . Also includes the Huge Honey Golem, Sea Dragon cards, Anime Card Packs,

Raffle Tickets

Packed with GARGANTUAN value and tons of exclusive rewards.

value and tons of exclusive rewards. Limited-time - don't miss your chance to claim it all!

Egg Deal

A brand-new option to buy 169 Exclusive Eggs !

! Includes a FREE Huge or Titanic, 500 Raffle Tickets, and 10 Card Packs!

Pet Delete

You can now delete your pets - finally!

your pets - finally! Look for the delete button in your inventory .

. Exclusives and locked pets can't be deleted.

FAQs on Pet Simulator 99 Fantasy World - Update 59

What is the price of the Aura Egg in Pet Simulator 99?

Egg packs are available at various prices: 169 Eggs for 14,500 Robux (including a Huge Pet), 99 Eggs for 9,500 Robux, 8 Eggs for 950 Robux, and 2 Eggs for 240 Robux.

How to get the Kraken Raft in Pet Simulator 99?

Kraken Raft is only obtainable via the shop. You must buy it for 499 Robux to use it in-game.

What is the price of the Anime Card Pack in Pet Simulator 99?

You can purchase 30 packs for 2700 Robux, 3 for 300 Robux, and 1 for 100 Robux in Pet Simulator 99.

