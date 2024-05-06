Pet Simulator 99 Update 10: Backrooms, Limited Huge Pets, and more

This week's Pet Simulator 99 update marks the tenth patch iteration, dubbed the Backrooms Update. The latest Update 10, the successor to the infamous Glitch Update, is purely an event-themed update that didn't bring any significant gameplay changes like its predecessor. However, in addition to small bug fixes, players can now explore Backrooms to collect special limited edition event rewards.

This article covers all the newly added Enchants, Huge Pets, and more in Pet Simulator 99 Backrooms Update.

Pet Simulator 99 Backrooms Update

You can enter the Backrooms event area from the spawn (Image via Roblox)

Featured below is the official description of the Backrooms event:

"Explore rooms, collect coins, hatch eggs, and... RUN! Enter the Backrooms through the door at any Spawn!"

Explore Rooms

You never know what you will find around the next corner!

Break Coins

Find and break coins to get the new currency .

. If you’re looking for extra, find boss chests for even more!

Hatch Eggs

Throughout the rooms, you may find 4 new eggs !

! Chances to hatch the HUGE pet depend on the egg.

pet depend on the egg. Good luck finding the super rare 100x chance egg!

Collect Pets

Hatch 9 pets from the backrooms eggs!

Limited Huge Pets

Huge Plague Dragon - Earned from the 2024 Backrooms Event!

- Earned from the 2024 Backrooms Event! Huge Bloo Cat - Found in The Backrooms Forever Pack!

You can find Lucky Blocks, Chests, and more in the Backrooms (Image via Roblox)

Official Update 10 Patch Notes:

Fixed joining VIP friends on World 2 (we think)

Fixed potion timer visual countdown issues

Fixed glittering not working on pets

Fixed boosts overlapping with currency

Fixed the Huge 404 Demon to fly

Fixed supercomputer not re-opening sometimes

Removed Herobrine

Huge Pets and Items in Pet Simulator 99 Backrooms Update

Hatch the latest event pets in the Backrooms (Image via Big Games)

The following are the latest items that debuted in Update 10:

Backrooms Key

Night Terror Hoverboard

Night Terror Booth

Here are the new Enchants with their official descriptions:

Corruption Enchant - Corrupts breakables, which increases the amount of damage they can receive!

which increases the amount of they can receive! Nightmare Orb Enchant - Spawns an orb companion that fires balls of terror to break nearby breakables!

Backrooms Pack:

Featuring the NEW backrooms limited-time items !

backrooms ! Chance for the Huge Bloo Cat and Exclusive Bloo Cat only in this pack!

and only in this pack! And the Huge Plague Dragon , Night Terror Booth , and Night Terror Hoverboard !

, , and ! Plus, the new Corruption Enchant and Nightmare Orb Enchant!

That covers all the changes in Pet Simulator 99 Update 10. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of future updates.

