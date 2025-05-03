Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion (Update 29): Titanic Pets, Clicker Zone, and more 

The Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion is the 29th patch iteration of the pet-themed RNG universe. Notably, multiple Titanic and Huge Pets made their debut in the event world. Furthermore, Clicker Zone, an event area, must be unlocked to use the Claw Machine and roll for Clicker Expansion pets. Players with Arcade Tokens may claim Diamonds, Huge, and Titanic Pets from the Claw Machine. That said, like every other event, the new patch added Arcade Upgrades to the Upgrades UI.

This article lists all the Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion update changes, patch notes, and descriptions.

All Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion - Update 29 changes

Arcade Clicker Expansion

Check out the Arcade Clicker Expansion on Pets GO!

Explore the new zone, roll for new pets, and use the Claw Machine!

Tons of chances for a HUGE and TITANIC!

Titanic Pets

The TITANIC Holographic Dragon and TITANIC Techno Cat are here!

and are here! Plus the TITANIC Glitched Dominus and TITANIC Glitched Immortus too!

and too! Holographic Dragon is hatched from the new Arcade Dice.

is hatched from the new Techno Cat is hatched from the Arcade Gift Bag.

is hatched from the Glitched Dominus is hatched from the Claw Machine.

is hatched from the Glitched Immortus is earned from the Arcade Competition!

Huge Pets

Introducing the HUGE Holographic Axolotl, HUGE Tech Samurai Cat, HUGE Holographic Monkey HUGE Tech Samurai Dragon, HUGE Glitched Dragon and the HUGE Hacked Computer!

and the Holographic Axolotl is hatched from rolling .

is hatched from . Tech Samurai Cat is hatched from the Spinny Wheel.

is hatched from the Holographic Monkey is hatched from the Arcade Gift Bag.

is hatched from the Tech Samurai Dragon is earned from the Arcade Quests!

is earned from the Huge Glitched Dragon is earned from the Claw Machine!

is earned from the Huge Hacked Computer is earned from the Arcade Leaderboard!

New Pets

Collect our favorites - Holographic Axolotl and Techno Cat!

Hatch all the new pets from the new Arcade Dice!

Arcade Pets give you an EXTRA coin boost when clicking!

New Clicker Zone

Explore the all new Clicker Zone!

Unlock the new zone, hatch brand new pets, and use the Claw Machine!

Tap to collect more coins to keep leveling up!

Arcade Claw Machine

The official description of the Arcade Claw Machine in Pets Go:

"Check out The Clawwwwwwww!"

Use Arcade Tokens for your chance at powerful Claw Eggs!

Chance for diamonds, a HUGE or a TITANIC!

Arcade Gift Machine

Tokens in, treasures out!

Use your Arcade Tokens to craft powerful Arcade Gift Bags filled with crazy loot!

Arcade Gift Bag

Filled with powerful items!

Crafted from the Arcade Gift Machine.

Chance for a HUGE and TITANIC!

Arcade Token

Use these to operate the Claw Machine and craft powerful Arcade Gift Bags!

and craft powerful Earned by rolling the Zone Two Dice!

Potential for a HUGE in both the Claw Machine and Arcade Gift Bags!

Arcade Spinny Wheel

Step right up and spin to win using Arcade Spinny Wheel Tickets!

Every spin is a chance at an Arcade Gift Bag, Boosts, and even the HUGE Tech Samurai Cat!

Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion - Update 29: Arcade Quests, Arcade Upgrades, and more

Complete quests to claim Arcade Rewards (Image via BigGames)

New Arcade Quests

Dive into the all-new Arcade Quests packed with challenges, surprises, and massive rewards!

packed with challenges, surprises, and massive rewards! Grind your way through every quest and unlock boosts, tokens, potions, and the ultimate prize…

Final reward is a HUGE Tech Samurai Dragon!

Arcade Upgrades

Collect the all new Arcade Upgrades!

Increase your click Strength, Arcade Dice luck, and More!

Event Boosts

Arcade Click Potion Tier II and III - Boosts Arcade Coins per click!

- Boosts Arcade Luck Potion Tier II and III - Boosts Arcade Dice rolling luck!

- Boosts Arcade Token Potion - Boosts Arcade Token drops from rolling!

Arcade God Potion

Unleash the power of the Arcade Gods!

This potion turns every roll into a MEGA roll!

Forever Pack

New Event Potions , Arcade God Potion , Spinny Wheel Tickets and more!

, , and more! Check out the HUGE Abstract Dominus and the TITANIC Jungle Golem!

and the Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!

Gamer Pack

Unlock great rewards!

Check out the all-new Gamer Pack!

Includes event boosts , event god potions , exclusive eggs and more!

, , and more! Also includes Spinny Wheel Tickets!

Mega Gamer Pack

DISCOVER HUGE REWARDS!

Check out the all-new MEGA Gamer Pack!

Includes 5x the rewards of the Gamer Pack PLUS a HUGE EGG!

Hologram Exclusive Egg

Check out the powerful new Exclusive Hologram Egg !

! Featuring the brand new TITANIC Hologram Cat !

! 2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Hologram Shark and HUGE Hologram Axolotl!

FAQs on Pets Go Arcade Clicker Expansion - Update 29

What is the price of the Hologram Exclusive Egg in Pets Go?

You can purchase 30 Eggs for 3200 Robux, 9 for 1200 Robux, and 3 for 400 Robux.

What is the price of the Mega Gamer Pack in Pets Go?

You can purchase the Mega Gamer Pack for 999 Robux.

Is the Arcade God Potion worth consuming?

After consuming the Arcade God Potion, you will be rewarded with a Mega Roll. Mega Rolls increase your chances of obtaining the most prestigious and rarest pets

