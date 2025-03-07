Pets Go Fish for Titanic (Update 21): Fishing Expansion, Kraken Island, and more

After a series of events and area debuts, Pets Go has finally rolled out a patch that focuses on Fishing. Dubbed "Fish for Titanic", the 21st update version of the RNG experience expands the overworld map. Players can now fish in new waters (from the harbor) to explore the Deep Sea Fishing Expansion. Notably, the update introduces Boats — a debut feature that allows players to travel to Kraken Island.

Ad

This article provides a comprehensive overview of all the Pets Go Fish for Titanic changes, including newly released Fishing Rods, Scrolls, and more.

All Pets Go Fish for Titanic (Update 21) changes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fishing Expansion

Cast your line into new waters and explore the Deep Sea Fishing Expansion!

Boating

Boats are here! New boats take you to open waters!

are here! New boats take you to open waters! Upgrade to unlock bigger and better boats!

and boats! Upgrade your boat to unlock better loot, more storage, and your own fishing crew to help you fish.

Kraken Island

A deserted island deep out at sea...

deep out at sea... Fish for the Titanic Kraken! Requires Kraken Tentacles!

Titanic Kraken

Catch the Titanic Kraken !

! The Kraken is found on Kraken Island.

Ad

Huge Pets

Hatch the Huge Pufferfish and the Huge Whale Shark !

and the ! The Pufferfish and the Whale Shark are both caught while fishing on your boat.

New Pets

Assemble your new pet team for a deep sea adventure!

for a deep sea adventure! Collect our favorites - Shadow Shark , Shimmering Octopus , and Abyssal Fish

, , and Catch all the new pets while fishing on your boat!

Fishing Scrolls

Unlock superior fishing abilities with fishing scrolls!

Use the Fishing Speed and Fishing Luck Scrolls to boost your skills.

and to boost your skills. Found while deep sea fishing!

Ad

Fishing Rods

Discover the new Deep Sea Fishing Rod and Kraken Fishing Rod!

and These new powerful fishing rods give you a boost while deep sea fishing .

while . Very rare! Found in deep sea fishing chests!

Fishing Chests

Unlock the new Deep Sea Treasure Chest and Kraken Treasure Chest !

and ! These chests are filled with rare loot !

! Kraken Tentacles , Fishing Tokens, Fishing Scrolls, and a chance to find rare Fishing Rods !

, Fishing Tokens, Fishing Scrolls, and a chance to find ! Caught while deep sea fishing!

Ad

Also Check: Pets Go Beginner's Guide

Pets Go Fish for Titanic (Update 21): Fishing Competition, Fishing Upgrades, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fishing Competition

This week only, prove your fishing skills are the best !

! Compete against other players to catch the most fish!

the most fish! At the end of next week, the best players will be rewarded !

! Top 100 : Earn the HUGE Mermaid Cat

: Earn the Top 1,000 : Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

: Hatch a for a chance at something HUGE! Top 10,000: Score a powerful God Potion to boost a roll!

Fishing Upgrades

Tons of upgrades to improve your fishing :

to improve your : Unlock Boating and venture into the open ocean.

and venture into the open ocean. Upgrade your boat and your crew for easier fishing.

and your for easier fishing. Better HUGE and TITANIC luck.

and luck. Kraken Tentacles drop more often—used to fish for the TITANIC Kraken!

Ad

Atlantean Gift

A mysterious gift bag packed with powerful pets !

gift bag packed with ! Hatch for a chance at the HUGE and TITANIC .

and . Huge Poseidon Dog and Titanic Atlantean Orca

Fishing Forever Pack

The ultimate gear for conquering the seas!

for conquering the seas! Includes the Huge Poseidon Dog and Titanic Atlantean Orca .

and . Fishing Items, Deep Sea Fishing Rod and Kraken Fishing Rod , and more !

and , and ! Limited-time! Once it's gone, it's gone forever!

Bucket O' Chum

Allows you to only catch fish on your boat for 60 seconds!

Ad

The Atlantis Pack

A mythical collection of exclusive pets and treasures

and Includes powerful fishing boosts, rare items, and a chance at a TITANIC pet!

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas

FAQs on Pets Go Fish for Titanic (Update 21)

What is the price of the Atlantis Pack in Pets Go?

You can purchase the Atlantis Pack for 1200 Robux in Pets Go.

What are the new Fishing Rods released in the Pets Go Fish for Titanic update?

Ad

The Deep Sea Fishing Rod and the Kraken Fishing Rod are the only two such items released as part of the Fish for Titanic update.

How do I unlock Boating in Pets Go?

Open the Upgrades tab and purchase the Boating feature to unlock it at the harbor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024