Pets Go Huge Happy Rock Event (Update 23): Cosmic Egg, Titanic Comet Agony, and more

The Pets Go Update 23 has launched the Huge Happy Rock Event in the pet-themed RNG universe. The Comet Egg takes center stage, as players must hatch it to obtain the prestigious Titanic Comet Agony. Additionally, up to 500,000 Huge Happy Rock Pets can also be hatched from the event egg.

To participate, you must purchase the "Huge Event" button for free from the Upgrades UI to access the special Lunar World features. However, to find the Comet Egg, you should start mining with Space Pickaxes in the middle of the map.

This article outlines all the changes, descriptions, and patch notes for the Pets Go Huge Happy Rock Event.

All Pets Go Huge Happy Rock Event - Update 23 changes

Comet Egg

The Comet Egg has landed in the center of the map for your chance at a HUGE !

has landed in the center of the map for your chance at a ! A total of 500,000 HUGE Happy Rocks will be hatched!!

will be hatched!! Will one of them be yours this week?

Titanic Comet Agony

Hatch the TITANIC Comet Agony!

The Comet Agony is hatched from the Comet Egg.

Huge Pets

Hatch the HUGE Astronaut Cat and the HUGE Happy Rock!

and the HUGE Happy Rock limited to 500k exists!

limited to These Huges are both hatched from the Comet Egg.

New Pets

Discover out of this world pets!

Collect our favorites - Cosmic Agony, Comet Cyclops, and Brain!

Hatch all the new pets from the Comet Egg!

Lunar World

The official description of the Lunar World reads:

"Houston… we are on the moon!"

Check out the lunar themed map!

Collect Lunar Coins, buy new potions, and hatch the Comet Egg!

Comet Egg

A powerful egg has appeared in the center of the map!

Mine the Comet Egg out of the ground to open it!

out of the ground to open it! Contains all new outer space themed pets.

Hatch for your chance at a HUGE Happy Rock and the HUGE Astronaut Cat!

and the Only 500k HUGE Happy Rocks will exist!

Space Pickaxes

Collect the all new Space Pickaxes!

ALL players will be given the Lunar Pickaxe upon joining the game to participate in the event!

will be given the upon joining the game to participate in the event! Find the Comet and Solar Pickaxes in the Space Merchant!

Lunar Coins

A new currency has arrived…collect Lunar Coins!

Found in the Comet Egg and in Comet Breakables!

and in Use Lunar Coins to upgrade your HUGE Chance!

Space Merchant

Unlock the Space Merchant and discover out of this world deals!

and discover out of this world deals! Buy potions and pickaxes to help you hatch a HUGE!

Lunar Gift Machine

Compress your Space Crystals into gifts with the Lunar Gift Machine!

into gifts with the Chance to unwrap a HUGE!

Pets Go Huge Happy Rock Event - Update 23: Comet Shower, Lunar Gift, and more

Comet Shower

Check out the all new Comet Shower event!

event! During a Comet Shower Comet Breakables will spawn.

will spawn. These Comet Breakables contain Lunar Coins, Space Crystals, and more!

Lunar Gift

A glowing gift filled with cosmic surprises!

Chance for limited-time items , powerful potions , and more!

, , and Includes the HUGE Alien Octopus!

Made at the Lunar Gift Machine!

Space Boosts

Reach new heights with the limited time Space Potions!

Space Mining Speed Potions - Boosts mining speed for the Comet Egg

- Boosts mining speed for the Comet Egg Space Mining Luck Potions - Boosts mining luck for the Comet Egg

- Boosts mining luck for the Comet Egg Galaxy Potions - +500% HUGE chance for the Comet Egg

- +500% HUGE chance for the Comet Egg Found in the Space Merchant and while mining the Lunar Egg!

Comet Shower Potion

Trigger a Comet Shower weather event for your server!

weather event for your server! Comet Breakables fall from the sky giving insane loot!

Space Crystal

From far away, the all new Space Crystal items!

items! Dropped from Comet Breakables and the Comet Egg!

and the Use to craft Lunar Gifts at the Lunar Gift Machine

Space Crystal Competition

For this week only, rule the cosmos!

Compete against other players to collect the most Space Crystals!

At the end of next week, the best players will be rewarded!

Top 100: Earn the HUGE Mystic Corgi

Top 1,000: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

Top 10,000: Score 3 powerful God Potions to boost your rolls!

Lunar Upgrades

Tons of upgrades to improve your space mining :

to improve your : Upgrade your mining and your merchant for better HUGE odds.

Better TITANIC luck too!

Forever Pack

Includes exclusive pets : HUGE Rave Meebo in a Spaceship and TITANIC Arcane Pyro Cat!

: and Plus, the new Anime Exclusive Eggs, Space Boosts, Space Crystals, and more!

Anime Exclusive Egg

Check out the powerful new Exclusive Anime Egg!

Featuring the brand new TITANIC Anime Monkey!

2 new HUGE pets - HUGE Anime Unicorn and HUGE Anime Agony!

- and The most powerful pets yet, don’t miss out!

FAQs Pets Go Huge Happy Rock Event - Update 23

What is the price of the Anime Exclusive Egg in Pets Go?

You can purchase one Anime Exclusive Egg in Pets Go for 400 Robux, 3 for 1200 Robux, and 10 for 3200 Robux.

What is the price of the Comet Egg Luck I in Pets Go?

The Comet Egg Luck I upgrade costs 10 Lunar Coins.

How to earn Lunar Coins in Pets Go

Roll your in-game die to earn both regular Pets Go and Lunar Coins.

