Pets Go Lightning Storm (Update 16): New Pets, Lightning Storms, and more

The Pets Go universe has received a weather-themed event, thanks to the Lightning Storm patch. In addition to Lightning Storms and environment modifications like Blizzards, the 16th patch of this RNG experience also introduces new Pets. Furthermore, the new Lightning Chest now depends on the Tesla Coils for supercharge and a whopping 100% Huge Boost.

This article features all the new Pets Go Lightning Storm changes with their official descriptions.

All Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16 changes

New Huge Pets

Huge Thunder Bear – Found while rolling during a Lightning Storm!

– Found while rolling during a Lightning Storm! Huge Umbrella Cat – Found inside the Lightning Boss Chest!

New Huge Pets unlocked behind Level 99 Mastery:

Huge Atlantean Jellyfish – Fishing Mastery

– Fishing Mastery Huge Colorful Rock – Mining Mastery

– Mining Mastery Huge Hell Chest Mimic – Breakables Mastery

– Breakables Mastery Huge Flex Cat – Rolling Mastery

New Lightning Pets

New Lightning Pets! Charge up, level up, and start hatching!

Charge up, level up, and start hatching! 12 Lightning Pets and the HUGE Thunder Bear !

and the ! 12 Mastery Pets and 4 HUGE pets for Mastery Level 99!

Lightning Storms

Here's the official description of Pets Go Lightning Storms:

"Lightning Storms electrify the world and your rolls!"

Roll for electric- , lightning- , and storm-themed pets .

, , and . Lightning Storms happen randomly , like Blizzards .

happen , like . Wanna be God of Thunder? Trigger a storm anytime with a Lightning Potion!

Tesla Coils

Supercharge the Lightning Chest with Tesla Coils !

with ! Charge up 4 Tesla Coils around the chest using Bolts of Lightning .

around the chest using . The more you charge , the better your chance at a HUGE from the Boss Chest !

you , the your at a from the ! Power up the chest and try to strike it BIG!

Boss Chest

Sort out your pet team - better pets do more damage!

- pets do damage! Drops Bolts of Lightning , Lightning Shards , HUGE Thunder Bear , and more !

, , , and ! Power up the HUGE chance with the Tesla Coils !

chance with the ! Take down the chest to control the storm!

Bolt of Lightning

Bolts of Lightning drop this week from breaking coins!

drop this week from coins! Used to power up the Tesla Coils nearby the Boss Chest .

nearby the . Charge your luck up to the maximum!

Lightning Machine

Limited-time machine for the Lightning Event !

machine for the ! Craft Lightning Potions to manually trigger a Lightning Storm !

to manually trigger a ! Use the storm to roll the new pets!

Lightning Potion

Instantly trigger a Lightning Storm on your server!

on your server! Craft them in the Lightning Machine during the event.

during the event. Also, find them in the Potion Crafting Machine!

Lightning Shard

Essential for crafting Lightning Potions !

! Drops randomly from breaking coins.

from coins. Stock up and summon storms at will!

Lightning Upgrades

Supercharge your Lightning Storms with powerful boosts !

your with powerful ! Improve HUGE pet odds, increase item drops, and get better drops.

Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16: Mastery, Weather Board, and more

The Lightning Forever Pack offer various rewards including Huge and Titanic Pets (Image via BigGames)

Mastery

Level up your Mastery skills to earn FREE permanent perks!

to earn permanent perks! 4 Mastery skills are available now, each with a max level of 99 !

are available now, each with a ! Fishing Mastery – Become a pro angler!

– Become a pro angler! Mining Mastery – Extract better rewards!

– Extract better rewards! Rolling Mastery – Boost your rolls!

– Boost your rolls! Breakable Mastery – Smash more efficiently!

– Smash more efficiently! Level up , master the skills , and get rewarded !

, , and get ! Make sure to buy the Mastery Upgrade to earn XP.

Mastery Rewards

Level up your Mastery to show off your skills !

to show off your ! Unlock new Pets at Mastery levels 25 , 50 , 75 , and 99 !

at , , , and ! Once unlocked, the new Pets can be earned by doing the skill .

can be by doing the . Each Mastery features a unique HUGE Pet – reached at level 99 !

features a unique Pet – reached at ! Also, at level 99 you’ll earn a Mastery Cape !

you’ll earn a ! Mastery Capes can be toggled on and off in your inventory .

can be on and off in your . Earn new Pets, huge Pets, capes, and rewards!

Weather Board

See every Pet available during a Weather Event !

available during a ! Stay updated! Located around Candy Land for easy viewing!

Blizzard Shard

New crafting item for the Blizzard Potion !

! Replaces Frozen Heart , Bottle of Wind , and Snowflake Shard .

, , and . Blizzard Shards drops randomly from breaking coins.

Pro Trading Plaza

New Pro Trading Plaza hub for the best of the best !

hub for the ! Trade with high-tier players and secure premium deals!

players and secure deals! Only for experienced traders - are you ready to go pro?

Lightning Forever Pack

Power up with the Lightning Forever Pack !

with the ! Includes the TITANIC Storm Agony and HUGE Blurred Agony !

and ! Plus, the new Lightning Gift, Lighting Potion, and more!

FAQs on Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16

What is the price of the Thunder Pack in Pets Go?

You can purchase the Thunder Pack for 1200 Robux from the Pets Go shop.

How to access the Pets Go Pro Trading Plaza

You at least need five Huge Pets or one Titanic Pet to enter the Pro Trading Plaza.

What are the notable rewards that can be unboxed from the Lightning Gift?

Titanic Blazing Bat and Huge Blazing Dragon are the valued Pets that can be acquired from the Lightning Gift.

