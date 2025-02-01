Pets Go Lightning Storm (Update 16): New Pets, Lightning Storms, and more

The Pets Go universe has received a weather-themed event, thanks to the Lightning Storm patch. In addition to Lightning Storms and environment modifications like Blizzards, the 16th patch of this RNG experience also introduces new Pets. Furthermore, the new Lightning Chest now depends on the Tesla Coils for supercharge and a whopping 100% Huge Boost.
This article features all the new Pets Go Lightning Storm changes with their official descriptions.
All Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16 changes
New Huge Pets
- Huge Thunder Bear – Found while rolling during a Lightning Storm!
- Huge Umbrella Cat – Found inside the Lightning Boss Chest!
New Huge Pets unlocked behind Level 99 Mastery:
- Huge Atlantean Jellyfish – Fishing Mastery
- Huge Colorful Rock – Mining Mastery
- Huge Hell Chest Mimic – Breakables Mastery
- Huge Flex Cat – Rolling Mastery
New Lightning Pets
- New Lightning Pets! Charge up, level up, and start hatching!
- 12 Lightning Pets and the HUGE Thunder Bear!
- 12 Mastery Pets and 4 HUGE pets for Mastery Level 99!
Lightning Storms
Here's the official description of Pets Go Lightning Storms:
"Lightning Storms electrify the world and your rolls!"
- Roll for electric-, lightning-, and storm-themed pets.
- Lightning Storms happen randomly, like Blizzards.
- Wanna be God of Thunder? Trigger a storm anytime with a Lightning Potion!
Tesla Coils
- Supercharge the Lightning Chest with Tesla Coils!
- Charge up 4 Tesla Coils around the chest using Bolts of Lightning.
- The more you charge, the better your chance at a HUGE from the Boss Chest!
- Power up the chest and try to strike it BIG!
Boss Chest
- Sort out your pet team - better pets do more damage!
- Drops Bolts of Lightning, Lightning Shards, HUGE Thunder Bear, and more!
- Power up the HUGE chance with the Tesla Coils!
- Take down the chest to control the storm!
Bolt of Lightning
- Bolts of Lightning drop this week from breaking coins!
- Used to power up the Tesla Coils nearby the Boss Chest.
- Charge your luck up to the maximum!
Lightning Machine
- Limited-time machine for the Lightning Event!
- Craft Lightning Potions to manually trigger a Lightning Storm!
- Use the storm to roll the new pets!
Lightning Potion
- Instantly trigger a Lightning Storm on your server!
- Craft them in the Lightning Machine during the event.
- Also, find them in the Potion Crafting Machine!
Lightning Shard
- Essential for crafting Lightning Potions!
- Drops randomly from breaking coins.
- Stock up and summon storms at will!
Lightning Upgrades
- Supercharge your Lightning Storms with powerful boosts!
- Improve HUGE pet odds, increase item drops, and get better drops.
Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16: Mastery, Weather Board, and more
Mastery
- Level up your Mastery skills to earn FREE permanent perks!
- 4 Mastery skills are available now, each with a max level of 99!
- Fishing Mastery – Become a pro angler!
- Mining Mastery – Extract better rewards!
- Rolling Mastery – Boost your rolls!
- Breakable Mastery – Smash more efficiently!
- Level up, master the skills, and get rewarded!
- Make sure to buy the Mastery Upgrade to earn XP.
Mastery Rewards
- Level up your Mastery to show off your skills!
- Unlock new Pets at Mastery levels 25, 50, 75, and 99!
- Once unlocked, the new Pets can be earned by doing the skill.
- Each Mastery features a unique HUGE Pet – reached at level 99!
- Also, at level 99 you’ll earn a Mastery Cape!
- Mastery Capes can be toggled on and off in your inventory.
- Earn new Pets, huge Pets, capes, and rewards!
Weather Board
- See every Pet available during a Weather Event!
- Stay updated! Located around Candy Land for easy viewing!
Blizzard Shard
- New crafting item for the Blizzard Potion!
- Replaces Frozen Heart, Bottle of Wind, and Snowflake Shard.
- Blizzard Shards drops randomly from breaking coins.
Pro Trading Plaza
- New Pro Trading Plaza hub for the best of the best!
- Trade with high-tier players and secure premium deals!
- Only for experienced traders - are you ready to go pro?
Lightning Forever Pack
- Power up with the Lightning Forever Pack!
- Includes the TITANIC Storm Agony and HUGE Blurred Agony!
- Plus, the new Lightning Gift, Lighting Potion, and more!
FAQs on Pets Go Lightning Storm - Update 16
What is the price of the Thunder Pack in Pets Go?
You can purchase the Thunder Pack for 1200 Robux from the Pets Go shop.
How to access the Pets Go Pro Trading Plaza
You at least need five Huge Pets or one Titanic Pet to enter the Pro Trading Plaza.
What are the notable rewards that can be unboxed from the Lightning Gift?
Titanic Blazing Bat and Huge Blazing Dragon are the valued Pets that can be acquired from the Lightning Gift.
