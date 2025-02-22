Pets Go Thieving (Update 19): Huge Pets, Lockpicks, Thieving Upgrades, and more

This week saw the end of the love-themed Pets Go event and the arrival of the Thieving update. The nineteenth patch iteration introduced a new feature called Thieving, where players have to unlock new areas, steal artifacts, and purchase new Thieving Upgrades.
Notably, players may also hatch the latest Huge Pets, Huge Prison Cat and Huge Robber Pug, from the Thieving areas. Furthermore, they can use special items like Lockpicks, Thieving Scrolls, Thieving Artifacts, and more for a unique RNG gameplay.
This article features all the new Pets Go Update 19 changes, patch notes, and descriptions.
All Pets Go Thieving - Update 19 changes
Thieving
- Start Thieving with your new Lockpick!
- Unlock the Thieving Area, snatch artifacts, and upgrade your skills!
- The further you go, the greater the treasures!
Huge Pets
- Hatch the HUGE Prison Cat and the HUGE Robber Pug!
- The Prison Cat is easier to hatch, while the Robber Pug is a super rare find!
New Pets
- Gear up for the ultimate heist with a new pet team!
- Collect our favorites - Police Cat, Detective Terrier, and Robber Cat
- These pets give a thieving skill boost to increase your thieving loot.
- Find all the new pets in the Thieving Eggs!
Thieving Upgrades
- Upgrade your skills and become the ultimate thief!
- Steal faster, increase success chances, and make stalls respawn quicker!
- Vault keys drop more often, giving you more chances at big heists!
- The Thieving Merchant gets better, with faster restocks, and an extra slot!
Thieving Eggs
- Thieving Eggs! Each offering bigger and better rolls!
- Steal some from stalls, or buy them from the merchant. Your choice!
- The higher the tier, the better the roll - hatch 1x, 10x, 100x, and 10,000x Eggs!
Lockpicks
- Improve your thieving chances with better lockpicks!
- You can upgrade your lockpick in the Upgrade tree.
- The rare Emerald Lockpick is hidden inside Thieving Chests!
Thieving Merchant
- The shady Thieving Merchant with priceless deals!
- Exchange stolen Artifacts for Thieving Chests and Eggs.
- The rarer the artifact, the better the trade!
Thieving Mastery
- Master the art of thieving and unlock limited pets!
- 3 pets to help your heists, plus a HUGE Masked Blobfish for the ultimate partner in crime!
- The more you steal, the closer you get to the Thieving Mastery Cape!
Pets Go Thieving - Update 19: Thieving Artifacts, Thieving Chests, and more
Thieving Artifacts
- Collect a range of Artifacts, from common finds to rare treasures!
- Use Artifacts to purchase Thieving Chests and unlock powerful upgrades!
- Collect all Artifacts - the better the stall, the rarer the artifact!
Thieving Chests
- Buy powerful chests from the Thieving Merchant using Artifacts!
- Open for epic rewards, including lockpicks, upgrades, and even the HUGE pet!
- Progress through 5 tiers - from Basic to Exotic for the best loot!
Thieving Scrolls
- Discover Thieving Scrolls that grant boosts!
- Buff your speed, success, and luck.
- Perfect for stealing lots of Artifacts!
Thieving God Potion
- Unleash GOD TIER luck for hatching Thieving pets!
- The best way to boost your odds for the Thieving pets!
Thieving Gift
- A mysterious Thieving Gift packed awesome treasure!
- Open for a chance at the Huge and Titanic!
The Mosaic Pack
- A stunning collection of exclusive pets and treasures!
- Includes powerful boosts, rare items, and a chance at the HUGE pet!
Thieving Forever Pack
- Includes the Huge Robber Goblin and TITANIC Jester Dog.
- The Thieving Gift, Diamond Lockpick, Emerald Lockpick, and more!
FAQs on Pets Go Thieving - Update 19
What is the price of the Mosaic Pack in Pets Go?
You can purchase the Mosaic Pack for 600 Robux in Pets Go.
What are the best rewards that may be obtained from the Pets Go Thieving Forever Pack?
Titanic Jester Dog, Huge Robber Goblin, Thieving God Potion, and Exclusive Lockpick are some of the best rewards available in the Thieving Forever Pack.
Is it good to focus on Pets Go Thieving Mastery?
You can acquire limited pets including Huge Masked Blobfish and Thieving Mastery Cape via upgrading all your Thieving Mastery.
