Pets Go Titanic Factory (Update 15) - Titanic Egg, Titanic Storm Agony Pet, and more

Pets Go Update 15, also known as the Titanic Factory patch, continues from the Egg Factory, launched in Update 14. A new egg, titled Titanic Egg, stole the spotlight as the more you collect one and hatch, the better the chances of you hatching the Titanic Storm Agony Pet. Furthermore, two new Huge Pets and 9 normal ones can also be obtained via the new Titanic Egg.

This article covers the Pets Go Update 15 patch notes along with their official descriptions.

All Pets Go Titanic Factory - Update 15 changes

Titanic Factory

The official description of the Titanic Factory in Pets Go:

"Your egg factory is being invaded! Supercharge it quickly to hatch the TITANIC. Hop into the Tech Cannon to get launched to your factory!"

Your Egg Factory has gone TITANIC !

has gone ! Finish your TITANIC Factory by collecting new alien eggs .

by collecting new . Supercharge your egg and rebirth for the best hatch chances!

Titanic Egg

The official description of the Titanic Egg:

"What’s bigger than the Mega Egg? The Titanic Egg!"

New pets , effects , and it grows even bigger!

, , and it even bigger! Chance for the TITANIC Storm Agony , HUGE Red Fluffy , and HUGE Black Hole Angelus

, , and Open it anytime, but the more eggs you collect, the luckier it becomes!

Unlock Eggs

Unlock three new eggs to complete your TITANIC Factory !

to complete your ! The new eggs have a chance to drop Charge Tokens .

have a chance to drop . Upgrade to increase egg droppers and speed up production!

Titanic Storm Agony

Hatch the Titanic Storm Agony by opening your TITANIC Egg!

Huge Red Fluffy

Hatch the powerful new HUGE Red Fluffy and HUGE Black Hole Angelus !

and ! The Red Fluffy is easier to hatch, while, like last week, the Angelus is rarer .

is to hatch, while, like last week, the is . Grow your Titanic Egg to increase your luck and claim these HUGE pets!

Alien Pets

New pets have arrived!

have arrived! Collect all 9 Alien Pets .

. Available only in the Titanic Egg!!

Pets Go Titanic Factory - Update 15: Charge Egg Machine, Charge Tokens, and more

Featured image of the Charge Egg Machine (Image via BigGames)

Charge Egg Machine

Power up your egg luck with the Charge Egg Machine !

with the ! Use Charge Tokens to boost hatching odds and stack your luck to the max!

to boost hatching and stack your to the max! Watch the machine charge up through different stages as it powers your eggs!

Charge Tokens

Charge up your Titanic Egg with Charge Tokens !

with ! Charge Token – Boost your egg luck for the next roll

– Boost your egg luck for the next roll Huge Charge Token – Increase your Huge pet luck on your next hatch

– Increase your Huge pet luck on your next hatch Titanic Charge Token – Max out your Titanic pet luck for one roll

– Max out your Titanic pet luck for one roll These randomly drop from the new Alien Egg droppers!

Factory Boosts

Another way to power up your factory with boosts for faster production!

for faster production! Ultimate Boost – A powerful combo boost that enhances luck, Huge, and Titanic odds all at once

Rebirths

Reset your tycoon for rewards and permanent boosts !

your tycoon for and permanent ! Coin boost , egg luck boost , and Tech Gifts

, , and Higher rebirths increase Huge and Titanic luck for better hatches!

Leaderboard Contest

Compete to get a place on the leaderboard !

! At the end of next week , the best players will be rewarded !

, the best players will be ! Top 25: Earn the HUGE Black Hole Angelus

Earn the Top 500: Hatch a HUGE Egg for a chance at something HUGE!

Hatch a for a chance at something HUGE! Top 5,000: Score a powerful God Potion to boost a roll!

Factory Upgrades

Upgrade your Factory and Titanic Egg !

and ! Grow your egg bigger, supercharge more, extra luck, and more!

Alien Forever Pack

Power up with the Alien Forever Pack !

! Includes the Huge Blurred Axolotl and powerful boosts !

and powerful ! Plus, a chance to hatch the TITANIC pet!

The Titanic Pack

Let’s go big with The Titanic Pack !

! Featuring high-tech items and boosts.

FAQs on Pets Go Titanic Factory - Update 15

What is the price of the Titanic pack in Pets Go?

You can purchase the Titanic Pack for 1200 Robux from the Pets Go shop.

What are the features of the Tycoon Rebirth 1 in Pets Go?

After the first rebirth, you get a 20% Coin Boost, a 10% Egg Luck for the Titanic Egg, and Tech Gifts.

What is the best Charge Token in Pets Go?

The Titanic Charge Token is considered the best Charge Token because it increases your chances of hatching a Titanic Pet by a significant percentile.

