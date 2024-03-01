Poppy Playtime Forever: Season 1 Pass and UGCs 

The Season Pass in Poppy Playtime Forever includes twenty levels and two subdivisions: Premium and Free Season Passes. The former requires a monthly $4.99 subscription pack, while the latter is complimentary. Both reward sections in the Season Pass are filled with Coins and Revives. Poppy Playtime-themed User Generated content (UGCs) is also up for grabs. Usually, in-game UGCs are exclusive and may get after some time.
Here are all the rewards and UGCs you can acquire in Poppy Playtime Forever.
Season Pass in Poppy Playtime Forever
Premium Season Pass
These rewards can be claimed after purchasing the Premium Season Pass. Furthermore, you'll receive more rewards with this pass than with its free counterpart.
- Level 1 - Revives +3
- Level 2 - Credits +100
- Level 3 - Revives +2
- Level 4 - Credits +150
- Level 5 - Revives +3
- Level 6 - Credits +200
- Level 7 - Revives +4
- Level 8 - Credits +250
- Level 9 - Revives +5
- Level 10 - Credits +300
- Level 11 - Revives +6
- Level 12 - Credits +350
- Level 13 - Revives +7
- Level 14 - Credits +400
- Level 15 - Revives +8
- Level 16 - Credits +450
- Level 17 - Revives +9
- Level 18 - Credits +500
- Level 19 - Revives +10
- Level 20 - Coins +600
Free Season Pass
The following are the freebies that can be collected from the Free Season Pass:
- Level 1 - Revives +1
- Level 2 - Credits +50
- Level 3 - Revives +1
- Level 4 - Credits +75
- Level 5 - Revives +1
- Level 6 - Credits +100
- Level 7 - Revives +2
- Level 8 - Credits +125
- Level 9 - Revives +2
- Level 10 - Credits +150
- Level 11 - Revives +2
- Level 12 - Credits +175
- Level 13 - Revives +3
- Level 14 - Credits +200
- Level 15 - Revives +3
- Level 16 - Credits +225
- Level 17 - Revives +4
- Level 18 - Credits +250
- Level 19 - Revives +5
- Level 20 - Coins +300
All the UGCs in Poppy Playtime Forever
Here are all the UGCs in Poppy Playtime Forever with their respective price:
- Poppy Playtime GrabPack - 249 Robux
- CatNap - 144 Robux
- CatNap Pendant - 49 Robux
- Bunzo Bunny - 124 Robux
- Playtime Co. Jacket - 149 Robux
- Boxy Boo - 124 Robux
- Playtime Co. Visor - 70 Robux
- Playtime Co. Apron - 99 Robux
FAQs on Poppy Playtime Forever
How to unlock the Playtime Co. Visor?
You must finish Chapter 1 to unlock the purchase option for this UGC. After finishing the game, head to the UGC section and purchase the visor for 70 Robux.
What are Credits used for?
You can purchase Grabpack and Monster skins from the in-game shop using Credits.
Where can you find the UGC zone in Poppy Playtime Forever?
The UGC area is on the left side of the Creation Suite in the lobby.
