Poppy Playtime Forever: Season 1 Pass and UGCs 

The Season Pass in Poppy Playtime Forever includes twenty levels and two subdivisions: Premium and Free Season Passes. The former requires a monthly $4.99 subscription pack, while the latter is complimentary. Both reward sections in the Season Pass are filled with Coins and Revives. Poppy Playtime-themed User Generated content (UGCs) is also up for grabs. Usually, in-game UGCs are exclusive and may get after some time.

Here are all the rewards and UGCs you can acquire in Poppy Playtime Forever.

Season Pass in Poppy Playtime Forever

Premium and Free Season Pass rewards (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Premium Season Pass

These rewards can be claimed after purchasing the Premium Season Pass. Furthermore, you'll receive more rewards with this pass than with its free counterpart.

Level 1 - Revives +3

Level 2 - Credits +100

Level 3 - Revives +2

Level 4 - Credits +150

Level 5 - Revives +3

Level 6 - Credits +200

Level 7 - Revives +4

Level 8 - Credits +250

Level 9 - Revives +5

Level 10 - Credits +300

Level 11 - Revives +6

Level 12 - Credits +350

Level 13 - Revives +7

Level 14 - Credits +400

Level 15 - Revives +8

Level 16 - Credits +450

Level 17 - Revives +9

Level 18 - Credits +500

Level 19 - Revives +10

Level 20 - Coins +600

Free Season Pass

The following are the freebies that can be collected from the Free Season Pass:

Level 1 - Revives +1

Level 2 - Credits +50

Level 3 - Revives +1

Level 4 - Credits +75

Level 5 - Revives +1

Level 6 - Credits +100

Level 7 - Revives +2

Level 8 - Credits +125

Level 9 - Revives +2

Level 10 - Credits +150

Level 11 - Revives +2

Level 12 - Credits +175

Level 13 - Revives +3

Level 14 - Credits +200

Level 15 - Revives +3

Level 16 - Credits +225

Level 17 - Revives +4

Level 18 - Credits +250

Level 19 - Revives +5

Level 20 - Coins +300

All the UGCs in Poppy Playtime Forever

Just hit the interact button near the UGC box to purchase it (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Here are all the UGCs in Poppy Playtime Forever with their respective price:

Poppy Playtime GrabPack - 249 Robux

CatNap - 144 Robux

CatNap Pendant - 49 Robux

Bunzo Bunny - 124 Robux

Playtime Co. Jacket - 149 Robux

Boxy Boo - 124 Robux

Playtime Co. Visor - 70 Robux

Playtime Co. Apron - 99 Robux

FAQs on Poppy Playtime Forever

How to unlock the Playtime Co. Visor?

You must finish Chapter 1 to unlock the purchase option for this UGC. After finishing the game, head to the UGC section and purchase the visor for 70 Robux.

What are Credits used for?

You can purchase Grabpack and Monster skins from the in-game shop using Credits.

Where can you find the UGC zone in Poppy Playtime Forever?

The UGC area is on the left side of the Creation Suite in the lobby.

