Roblox Developers Conference 2024, officially dubbed RDC 24, was recently unveiled on the official X post of Roblox. This exclusive invite-only event will bring together top content creators and prominent personalities of the metaverse. Coupled with learning sessions and product demonstrations, Robloxians can tune into the livestream to watch the event.

This article will cover the official RDC 24 schedule, where to watch, and registration details.

RDC 24 schedule

As per the official post, RDC 2024 will be hosted on September 6-7, 2024, in San Jose, California. You can tune into the stream on the official Roblox YouTube channel. As of now, the timings haven't been issued, but you can expect the stream to commence during the scheduled days.

Roblox Developers Conference 2024 Registration

Here's how you register to RDC 24 (Image via Roblox)

Visit the official RDC 24 website and scroll down from the home page to access the registration tab. After filling in the basic details, mention the role or title of your job from the following categories:

Brand

Developer

Press

Video Creator

Other

The final question will inquire whether you are interested in attending the event and, if so, how you plan to attend: "In-person" or "Virtually." Once you've completed the form, click the "SUBMIT" button to finish registration. You'll receive email updates from Roblox whenever new information about the event is announced.

What to expect in Roblox Developers Conference 2024

As per tradition, David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox Corporation, is expected to lead the keynote presentations about the future of Roblox. Additionally, the Roblox Innovation Awards ceremony will also be held. The in-person ceremony is scheduled to begin on the evening of September 7, 2024, according to Roblox Developer Relations.

FAQs on Roblox Developers Conference 2024

When and where will RDC 2024 take place?

The event will take place in San Jose, California, over two days: September 6 and 7, 2024.

What is the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) 2024?

RDC is an event organized by Roblox Corporation. It showcases all the top developers of the year and provides insights about the plans of Roblox, among other things.

How will the winners be selected for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2024?

Players must vote for the nominees in the voting hub of the official Roblox voting hub experience.

