Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes (July 2022): Free rewards 

Cam_Studios developed the adventurous simulation game Roblox Candy Eating Simulator in 2021. The game was recently updated, and the creators have provided some new codes for players to utilize in order to improve their gameplay experience, have more fun, and enjoy free rewards in the game.
Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator
New active codes
Since the Roblox codes are case-sensitive, they must be entered into the game accurately as specified by the developers.
Players can use the quickest method of simply copying and pasting the desired code into the required text box. By doing this, players will not only save time and effort but also the chances of entering codes with mistakes in them will also be reduced.
Furthermore, Roblox codes are impermanent. This means that they will expire after a certain period of time. However, the expiration date for the codes is not specified by the developers. Therefore, players must redeem these codes as soon as possible in order to avoid missing out on a chance to receive free rewards.
Here are all the latest as well as the active codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator (July 2022):
- VALENTINESPET – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Valentine’s Day Pet (NEW)
- GLITCH – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Glitch Pet
- COINBOOST – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Coin Boost
- UPDATE23 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 23,000 Coins
- UPDATE22 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 22,000 Coins
- 37KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Candy Boost
- 35KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- 32KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5x Coin Boost
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Candy Cane Boost
- UPDATE19 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 19,000 Coins
- 30KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- UPDATE18 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 18,000 Coins
- SANTA – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Candy Cane Boost
- WINTER – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Candy Cane Boost
- UPDATE17 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 17,000 Coins
- UPDATE16 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 16,000 Coins
- CANDYCANES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Candy Cane Boost
- 27KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- CANDYCANEPET – Redeem this code in the game to receive Christmas Pup Pet
- 25KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- 22KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- 20KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts
- POPPY2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Kissy Missy Pet
- UPDATE14 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 14,000 Coins
- 30KFAVORITES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes
- IMPOSTER – Redeem this code in the game to receive an Among Us Imposter Pet
- POPPY – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Huggy Wuggy Pet
- SUPERHERO – Redeem this code in the game to receive 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE11 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE8 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 7,000 Coins
- ANIME – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Goku Pet
- UPDATE7 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 7,000 Coins
- HALLOWEEN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- OPCODE – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts for 5 Minutes
- SQUID – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Free Squid Pet
- UPDATE3 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3,000 Coins
- UPDATE2 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2,000 Coins
- UPDATE1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Coins
- RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1,000 Coins
Note: If players are having trouble redeeming an active code, they can close the game and open it again. This will transfer them to a different server, where the codes may work.
Expired codes
Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes that no longer work in the game:
- 15KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive All Boosts for 10 Minutes
- 10KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes
- 9KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- 8KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 7KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 7,000 Coins
- 6KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 5KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- 4KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- 2KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes
- 1KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Luck for 20 Minutes
- 500LIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive a 3x Candy Boost for 30 Minutes
How to redeem a code in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator
Redeeming a code in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator is a straightforward process and one can do so by completing the following steps:
Step 1: Open Roblox Candy Eating Simulator on mobile, PC, or any supported device.
Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button to open the Code Redemption window panel.
Step 3: Copy the desired code from the list of active codes.
Step 4: Paste it into the text box and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
To reduce the possibility of errors, players should always double-check the entered code before pressing the redeem button.