Roblox fans and popular YouTuber react to Kim Kardashian's son Saint West asking tooth fairy for Robux

On January 18, Roblox fans and popular YouTuber Keanu Jacobson reacted to Saint West demanding Robux — a currency used on the platform — instead of real money from the tooth fairy. The platform had more than 58.8 million daily users as of Q3 2022 and recorded 13.4 billion hours of engagement.

Early on Sunday morning, January 15, Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story that her seven-year-old son had just lost his first tooth and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of the tooth fairy. Saint wrote to the imaginary entity, "Can I please have Robux instead of money," referring to the money used on the online gaming platform Roblox.

@RBXNews_ shared a screenshot of Kim Kardashian's story (Image via Twitter/@RBXNews_)

The tweet made by RBXNews on January 18 attracted an enormous number of reactions from fans and a few popular names in the community.

Roblox game developer Keanu Jacobson and TikTok sensation Allenownz react to Saint West's Robux demand

Game developer for Roblox and YouTuber Keanu Jacobson pointed out how the platform is now part of the mainstream, in response to the post made by RBXNews.

Keanu Jacobson on Saint West demanding Robux. (Image via Twitter)

Allenownz, a popular TikTok personality, was willing to give Saint what he wants.

Allenownz reacts to Saint West demanding Robux (Image via Twitter)

The letter that the tooth fairy sent back to Saint was shared in a subsequent post that was also published as a story on Instagram by Kim Kardashian. The image featured a Roblox gift card, $2 cash, and some glitter.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Story showcasing a gift card (Image via Instagram/kimkardashian)

The mother-of-four captioned the image, saying:

"North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive, something I haven't done in 15 years haha."

The glitter and message were placed on Saint's bed for him to see when he woke up, and she later uploaded a video of it.

Fan reactions to RBXNews' post

Numerous fans offered their reactions to the celebrity son's demand. Here are some replies to the @RBXNews_ tweet on Kardashian's story:

Mr. Eggcellent @Mr_Eggcellent @RBXNews_ As a kid, I think anyone would choose robux over money from the tooth fairy @RBXNews_ As a kid, I think anyone would choose robux over money from the tooth fairy 😂

-_Soul_Eater_- @SoulEat78982886 @RBXNews_ Why would kim still let any of her kids play roblox after she threatened to sue roblox. That's my question. @RBXNews_ Why would kim still let any of her kids play roblox after she threatened to sue roblox. That's my question.

While most fans and gamers thought of Saint West's demand as cute and even justified, some individuals happened to disagree and argued whether it was even a topic worth talking about on the internet.

Poll : 0 votes