Roblox Genius Simulator codes (May 2022): Free IQ and boosts

Roblox has created tons of simulation games that are played widely amongst the players of the game's community. These simulator games are rather entertaining and tend to be eerily similar to real-life activities such as analysis, training, prediction, and more. This is one of the main reasons why they are loved by gamers.

In fact, Roblox developers have also created many simulation games, including Unboxing Simulator, Anime Fighting Simulator, Eating Simulator, and Candy Eating Simulator. All of them are highly praised and played by gamers all over the world. One such example of these simulation games is Genius Simulator.

The main objective of the game is quite obvious as the player has to become the biggest genius in the world. Roblox Genius Simulator allows its players to unlock new mental powers as they become more intelligent. Players will need more boosts and IQ to gain more knowledge.

Gamers can use freebies provided by the developers to gain boosts and IQ to become more of a genius than their peers. This article further showcases all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Genius Simulator (May 2022), the ways to redeem them, and other interesting facts about the game.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards for Genius Simulator

New Active Codes

Roblox Genius Simulator codes are case-sensitive and need to be keyed in exactly the same as mentioned in the list given below. These codes will only function when entered correctly without any typos or errors. If done incorrectly, the code will not work.

Instead of entering the codes manually, it would be ideal for players to copy and paste the codes from the list below, because that will not only avoid any errors but will also take less effort.

Additionally, these codes will not last forever, meaning that they will expire sooner or later. They must be redeemed as soon as possible. However, entering any expired code will not delete or affect the progress of the game or the saved game. It will simply be considered a typo and the code will not work.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Genius Simulator (May 2022):

JeffBlox – Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost Lucky Duck – Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost Big Brain – Redeem the code for 10,000 IQ

– Redeem the code for 10,000 IQ Creptiez – Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost Kanshy – Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost Roblerom – Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x Luck Boost 10k members – Redeem the code for a 2x IQ Boost

– Redeem the code for a 2x IQ Boost 250k visits – Redeem the code for a 2x IQ Boost

Note: Players can get more IQ and 2x luck and damage by following the Roblox group. Gamers will have to join a group called “Primorra Games Roblox Group” to gain 5,000 IQ, 2x damage, luck for 30 minutes straight, and access to an exclusive daily chest.

Since the game is still in its Beta version, players may face technical issues while redeeming the code, so they can try closing the game and re-opening it after a few seconds. Otherwise, they must ensure that the code entered is correct.

The above error can be caused due to updation issues with servers or potential glitches in the game. By applying the above trick, players will be transferred to a new server where the code will work if the server is error-free and updated. If the code still doesn’t work, there is likely a typo or mistake while entering the code.

How to redeem a code in Genius Simulator

Players can easily redeem a code in Genius Simulator by following the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps to redeem a code in Genius Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on a mobile phone, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Genius Simulator

Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button available on the side of the screen

Step 4: Click on the blue bird button and a code redemption window panel will pop-up

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above in the text box

Step 6: Or instead, copy the desired code from above and paste it onto the text box that says “Enter a code here”

Step 7: Hit the “Enter” button to claim the rewards

Step 8: Enjoy the rewards!

Re-check the code before hitting the “Enter” button to avoid any sort of errors or mistakes.

Some facts about Genius Simulator

Genius Simulator is a newbie game released last year in November and ever since, the game has managed to gain millions of gamers visiting the game regularly, with many of them playing it consistently every day. This multiplayer sci-fi game is created by Primorra Games and aims for users to become the best players by discovering different worlds, reading books, and unlocking new mental abilities to fight against evil monsters.

Players can also discover tons of pets and defeat enemies that are terrorizing other worlds. Since the game is still in its beta version, gamers might face some glitches and errors. However, the game is a lot of fun where players get to be the most intelligent among their friends and other gamers.

By using its codes, gamers can show off their abilities to opponents, perform better, and become the greatest genius in the world.

