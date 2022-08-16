Roblox Pro Piece codes (August 2022): Free gems, stats, and more

Roblox Pro Piece is a popular anime experience on the platform and was updated on August 14, 2022, with the developers dropping some exciting new features along with some new codes. The game was developed by Cool group in 2021, and it allows players to choose whether they want to be a pirate or a marine.

Codes for this game are very useful as they allow players to have more fun, influence others, enhance gaming performance, and receive exciting rewards like stats, gems, and other in-game abilities.

A list of valid and expired codes for Roblox Pro Piece

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and need to be keyed in the exact same manner as mentioned below. If any of the codes are entered with errors or typos, they will not function, leading to a waste of both time and effort from players.

This is why it is always advised that players use the code carefully. Additionally, they can always use the more convenient option of copying the desired code from below and pasting it into the required text box.

Additionally, Roblox codes are not permanent and will be removed from the game after a certain amount of time. It is always recommended that players redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the fun.

Here is a list of all the active and valid codes for Roblox Pro Piece (August 2022):

Sub2AFM_Gamerz – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems and Refund Stats (NEW)

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems and Refund Stats (NEW) 8MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 75 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 75 Gems 10KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Gems M3RRYXMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 100 Gems PROPIECESANDBOX – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Gems UPDATE16 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems ALMOST6M – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems Sub2NotMystery – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems UPDATE13OMG – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems 6MVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems Sub2Ghosting9 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems Sub2SB_TV – Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 20 Gems OwnerIsSus – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Beli

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Beli CallMeJudSama – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25 Beli

Note: Players can simply try leaving the game and opening it again if they are having issues redeeming a code. This may transfer them to a new server where the code can be easily redeemed.

A list of expired codes

Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox Pro Piece that are no longer a part of the game (August 2022):

7MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset NEWLVCAPOMG – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 30 Gems 8KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems BUSOEFFECTS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems H4LL0WEEN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems S0RR94LATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems CONQREWORK – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Reset 6MVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems 5MVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems Update12 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems Update11 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems 6KLIKES – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund PROPIECEREALLYHAVEALLY – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems SEABEASTISHERE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems ProPieceReallyHaveCode – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund OMGNEWFROOTS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems SORRYFORLATE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Quest Rewards

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Quest Rewards Update8 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

– Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems 3MVISIT – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund

– Redeem this code in the game to receive a Stat Refund 14KFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50 Gems

How to redeem a code in Roblox Pro Piece

Redeeming a code in Roblox Pro Piece is very simple and one can learn to do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Pro Piece on any supported device like PC, mobile, etc.

Step 2: Search for the Code button, which will be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on it to open the code redemption window panel.

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above.

Step 5: Paste it into the required text box and hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards.

Always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid any sort of error.

How to get more codes in Roblox Pro Piece

Users can always access new codes by joining the official Discord server. There, they will be regularly informed about the game's new upgrades, features, codes, and anything else they want to know. By joining the server, they will also be able to interact with other Pro Piece players and creators.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan