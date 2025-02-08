SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 6 patch notes: New story mode, Traits, and more

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a tower defense-themed Roblox experience based on the popular show. Its developer has been rolling out new updates regularly, and with Update 6, players will find various new things in the game, ranging from a New Story Mode to new Traits.

Below, you can find the complete patch note of SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 6.

Complete changelog of SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 6

You can also find the patch notes in the game (Image via Roblox)

While the actual content of the update might seem small to some players, the new additions will eventually upgrade the game with more things. Below, we have the complete changelog for you to check out.

Trending

New codes

A new update means new codes. Three new codes arrived with the update:

GoldenTraitRoll4U - Gives you one Golden Trait Reroll

Gives you one Golden Trait Reroll ImReadyImReady6 - Gives you 1500 Gems and 5 Magic Conches

Gives you 1500 Gems and 5 Magic Conches MidasTouch - Gives 1 Golden Trait Reroll

A new Story Mode world has arrived

The latest update features a brand-new Story Mode world called "Sandy's Tree Dome". You will find new content when you access this area.

New course conditions

To make battles more interesting, the new update has added two conditions - Dry and Cold. This will add another layer of immersion.

New rewards for those who dare

Update 6 also added brand-new rewards for players who complete three Difficulties and get the New Achievements. This gives everyone a chance to obtain free items.

Summon new units and get new Traits

Everyone looking to add more units to their deck can visit the Gem & Conch Summon to try their luck and obtain the five newly added units. If you want to try new Traits, you must also get the new ones.

The update has added five of them to the game:

Pin Head Larry (Mythic)

Dirty Dan (Mythic)

Texas Sandy (Epic)

Karate Sandy (Rare)

Karate SpongeBob (Uncommon)

New Golden Trait Rerolls

This new reroll will let you only roll and obtain Pursuit or Better Traits. This makes things efficient for many players.

Added Gifting and Trading currencies

You can now trade currencies like Gems, Coins, Conches, Traits, Spatulas, and Golden Traits at the Shop.

You can summon the new units at the portal (Image via Roblox)

Fixes

Increased Golden Trait Luck When Rolling Traits! (Up To 10x More Luck)

Lowered Golden Trait Roll Prices! (Up To 50% Off)

All Users Who Purchased Golden Traits Are Being Gifted More for Free!

Added Ability to Summon 50 Units at Once!

Added BOOSTED Summon Banner! (Increased Luck, No Commons!)

Buffed Sea Bear Trait, Reduced Negative Range Effect!

Buffed Man Ray Unit!

Buffed Dirty Dan Unit! (Bigger Splash, Faster Cooldown, More Range)

Nerfed Pinhead Larry Unit! (Might Still Edge Out a Cyborg, Because There's Two)

Clarified Trait Buff and Nerfs on UI!

Also check: SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

FAQs about SpongeBob Tower Defense

When did SpongeBob Tower Defense Update 6 drop?

Update 6 rolled out on February 8, 2025.

What is the new world called in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The new world is called Sandy's Tree Dome.

What is the new trait reroll called in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

The new trait reroll is called the Golden Trait Reroll, where you only roll Pursuit or Better Traits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024