Tower Defense Simulator: Crook Boss rework, Lovely Crate, new skins, and more  

The recent Crook Boss rework in Tower Defense Simulator received a warm welcome from the community in the V1.13.0 update. This patch saw the return of the Lovely Crate, introduced a polished restart feature, provided reworked Crook Boss skins, and offered certain improvements.
Crook Boss is a popular tower unit in the game. Collectors looking to add limited edition Crook Boss skins must remember that the Lovely Crate will soon disappear from the store. Scroll ahead to learn more about the changes in Tower Defense Simulator V.1.13.0.
Tower Defense Simulator Crook Boss Rework and V1.13.0 Update Log
Update Log
- DRKSHDW Crook Boss
- Steampunk Crook Boss
- Re-added the Lovely Crate
- Only available for a limited time of two weeks
- 10 returning skins available to collect
Reworked Crook Boss Skins
- Demon Crook Boss
- Spooky Crook Boss
- Xmas Crook Boss
- Holiday Crook Boss
- Golden Crook Boss
- Checker Crook Boss
- Soviet Crook Boss
- Red Crook Boss
- Blue Crook Boss
- Necromancer Crook Boss
Reworked Crook Boss
- Improved minion spawning
- Crook Boss skins have been reworked and refreshed!
- There are two new and 10 reworked skins for Crooks Boss
- Rebalances for the Crook Boss & Minions
- Added Crook Boss Minions skins
Match Restarting
- Once you die, you will be able to restart the match
- Matches will restart with the same players
- Matches will restart on the same map
- In the future, you will be able to vote for a new map
Improvements
- Touched up on some of the tower icons
- Units are now streamed on demand to the client
- Units can now have different skins
- Units now have no highlight when selected
- Necromancer will now spawn graves again
- More bug fixes and improvements
- Added missing Phantom Commander voice lines
Lovely Crate in Tower Defense Simulator
The Lovely Crate in Tower Defense Simulator costs 4,000 Coins, and you may acquire the following skins by opening it:
- Valentines Scout - Common skin
- Valentines Sniper - Common skin
- Cupid Accelerator - Legendary skin
- Valentines Commander - Rare skin
- Valentines Cowboy - Rare skin
- Cupid Crook Boss - Legendary skin
- Heartbreak Engineer - Legendary skin
- Chocolatier Militant - Uncommon skin
- Valentines Soldier - Common skin
That's all there is to know about the changes, reworks, and returning skins in V1.13.0.
