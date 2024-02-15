Tower Defense Simulator: Crook Boss rework, Lovely Crate, new skins, and more  

The recent Crook Boss rework in Tower Defense Simulator received a warm welcome from the community in the V1.13.0 update. This patch saw the return of the Lovely Crate, introduced a polished restart feature, provided reworked Crook Boss skins, and offered certain improvements.

Crook Boss is a popular tower unit in the game. Collectors looking to add limited edition Crook Boss skins must remember that the Lovely Crate will soon disappear from the store. Scroll ahead to learn more about the changes in Tower Defense Simulator V.1.13.0.

Tower Defense Simulator Crook Boss Rework and V1.13.0 Update Log

Update Log

DRKSHDW Crook Boss

Steampunk Crook Boss

Re-added the Lovely Crate

Only available for a limited time of two weeks

10 returning skins available to collect

Reworked Crook Boss Skins

Demon Crook Boss

Spooky Crook Boss

Xmas Crook Boss

Holiday Crook Boss

Golden Crook Boss

Checker Crook Boss

Soviet Crook Boss

Red Crook Boss

Blue Crook Boss

Necromancer Crook Boss

Reworked Crook Boss

Improved minion spawning

Crook Boss skins have been reworked and refreshed!

There are two new and 10 reworked skins for Crooks Boss

Rebalances for the Crook Boss & Minions

Added Crook Boss Minions skins

Match Restarting

Once you die, you will be able to restart the match

Matches will restart with the same players

Matches will restart on the same map

In the future, you will be able to vote for a new map

Improvements

Touched up on some of the tower icons

Units are now streamed on demand to the client

Units can now have different skins

Units now have no highlight when selected

Necromancer will now spawn graves again

More bug fixes and improvements

Added missing Phantom Commander voice lines

Lovely Crate in Tower Defense Simulator

Cupid Crook Boss from Lovely Crate in Tower Defense Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The Lovely Crate in Tower Defense Simulator costs 4,000 Coins, and you may acquire the following skins by opening it:

Valentines Scout - Common skin

Valentines Sniper - Common skin

Cupid Accelerator - Legendary skin

Valentines Commander - Rare skin

Valentines Cowboy - Rare skin

Cupid Crook Boss - Legendary skin

Heartbreak Engineer - Legendary skin

Chocolatier Militant - Uncommon skin

Valentines Soldier - Common skin

That's all there is to know about the changes, reworks, and returning skins in V1.13.0. Do check Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest codes, news, and much more.

