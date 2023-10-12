Week 2 Halloween update in Roblox Adopt Me! 

Roblox Adopt Me! is the most popular offering in the metaverse, with a whopping 34 billion visits. The game's captivating gameplay, frequent updates, and in-game special events have contributed to its massive success. This month, the Halloween event is in full swing, featuring exclusive content for players to collect. The first week of the Halloween event introduced new limited edition cosmetics, pets, petwear, and toys.

You must earn and collect Candies, the event currency, to purchase these limited edition items. The second week of the Halloween special event kicked off with new pets and a mini-game. This article explains more about this week's collectibles.

The Halloween event in Roblox Adopt Me! will end on November 1, 2023

What are the new special event items in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Pets:

You are advised to acquire the pets with your Candies first before purchasing other items. This is because the value of these limited edition pets will soar high in the community market after the event ends.

Chupacabra - Uncommon - 9,000 Candies

Ghost Dog - Rare - 34,000 Candies

Dire Stag - Legendary - 125,000 Candies

Vehicles:

As of now, there is only one Halloween-themed vehicle available in the game, but more can be expected in the forthcoming weeks of the special event.

Charon's Boat - 68,000 Candies

How to earn Candies in the Roblox Adopt Me! special event

You can earn a huge chunk of Candies by participating in the mini-games. Currently, there are two mini-games available - Tile Skip and Chickatrice Says. Additionally, you can go Trick-or-Treating by visiting your friends' houses on the map.

The process is quite simple, as all you have to do is click on the Jack-o'-Lanterns placed in front of their properties. Both you and your friend will receive 15 candies after Trick-or-Treating. However, you can do this once a day since the Jack-o'-Lanterns take a day to refresh with candies.

How to play the Chickatrice Says mini-game in Roblox Adopt Me!

This mini-game was featured in last year's Halloween event in Adopt Me!. Players are deployed on an island (a separate map) and are instructed by Chickatrice, an NPC pet, to jump onto different small islands. Additionally, they are given instructions by the Evil Unicorn, another NPC pet, to go to specific islands.

You must do the exact opposite of what the Evil Unicorn says and beat the timer by jumping onto the correct islands to triumph. If you fail to land on the correct island, you will be eliminated. You will earn 1,500 Candies just for starting this mini-game. Furthermore, you will gain 200 Candies for surviving each round and an extra 200 Candies if you manage to survive until the end.