When is Grow a Garden's next update?

Grow a Garden routinely offers updates that add new content to the game, giving players new activities to partake in. The previous update was the Lunar Glow Update on May 10, 2025, and per the in-game countdown, the following one is set to arrive on May 17, 2025. This is in line with the weekly update schedule for the game since its release in March 2025.
Here’s the release date and time for the next Grow a Garden update, as well as what to expect from it.
Next update release date for Grow a Garden
The next update for the game is dubbed the Chicken Zombie update and will likely feature the titular farm avian undead in a major capacity. As mentioned, it is set to be released on May 17, 2025. The release time for this patch is 2 pm UTC. Here’s when you can expect to see the update live in-game based on your time zone:
- PDT: 7 am
- EDT: 10 am
- CDT: 9 am
- IST: 7:30 pm
You can also check the game’s official Roblox page to see the currently active event as well as the date and time for the forthcoming update.
What to expect
Per the official Roblox page for the game, the next update will feature a zombified farmer and his new Pet, known as the Chicken Zombie. It will be available to all players during the event period. Its acquisition process could likely involve quest completions, event participation, or reaching a specific in-game milestone.
This update will include the Blood Moon nighttime event as well, which is said to appear once every three hours. The Blood Moon is said to increase Moonlit Mutation chances and cause the Blood Moon Shop to appear. Additionally, per development teasers on the official Discord server, the update will include the Shooting Stars weather event that will likely apply Mutations.
The update is also poised to include new Pets, Seeds, gear, and various quality-of-life features. Furthermore, like every patch preceding it, it will likely squash known bugs to further improve the overall gameplay experience.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
When will the next Grow a Garden update release?
The next update for this game will be released on May 17, 2025.
What is the theme of the next Grow a Garden update?
The main theme of the next update for this title will be the Chicken Zombie.
What to expect from the next Grow a Garden update
The next game update is expected to include the Blood Moon event, the Shooting Stars weather event, the Chicken Zombie Pet, new Pets, Seeds, and features.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024