NFT Battle codes (October 2025)

The latest NFT Battle codes grant you in-game currency for case openings. In this Roblox experience, you must open NFT cases containing items of different rarities, which can be sold or upgraded for bigger rewards. Stars, the main currency, allow you to upgrade faster and continue opening crates to progress in the game.

This article lists all the active codes you can use in NFT Battle in October 2025.

All NFT Battle codes (Active)

You can claim in-game rewards using the NFT Battle codes listed below (all verified and ready to use):

List of active NFT Battle codes Codes Rewards 100K 100,000 Stars 11KACTIVE 200,000 Stars 1stUPD 144,000 Stars 7KACTIVE 277,777 Stars HALLOWEEN 200,000 Stars TOTHEMOON 100,000 Stars

Inactive NFT Battle codes

There are no inactive codes in NFT Battle at this time.

How to redeem NFT Battle codes

Unlock your code rewards by following these quick and easy steps:

Access your Roblox account as you typically do. Start NFT Battle on Roblox. Click on your avatar icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. Input a valid code in the "Promocode" text field. Press Redeem to instantly obtain your Stars for case openings and upgrades.

A confirmation message will appear, indicating that the reward has been instantly added to your account and is ready to use.

Why are codes important in NFT Battle

The latest codes for NFT Battle provide Stars, the currency for opening NFT cases and upgrading items.

Stars allow players to progress faster, unlock higher-value NFTs, and maintain a steady flow of resources for continuous case openings and experimentation.

NFT Battle code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If your code isn't working, skip the keyboard guesswork. Copy and paste the code directly to avoid hidden errors, such as stray spaces or incorrect characters.

Where to find the latest codes in NFT Battle

Keep a close eye on the NFT Battle Roblox homepage, where updates often drop without warning. For more insider information and exclusive code drops, you can also join the game's official private Discord server. This is where the real action happens and where developers often share sneak peeks, updates, and exclusive rewards.

FAQs on NFT Battle codes

What is the latest code in NFT Battle?

The latest active codes are 11KACTIVE and HALLOWEEN, which offer a large number of Stars.

When do the codes expire in NFT Battle?

There is no official information about when the active codes in NFT Battle will expire. Since this is not shared, they could stop working at any time.

Can you redeem all the NFT Battle codes in a single day?

Yes, as long as they are active and not previously redeemed, you can redeem all working codes in one day.

