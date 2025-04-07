Nightmare Defense codes (April 2025)

Fight wave after wave of animatronic enemies using the latest Nightmare Defense codes. In this Roblox experience, you start by constructing and upgrading defense units to stop continuous waves of enemies. If you know how to manage your resources, you should find yourself on the winning side.

As you continue your journey, you will improve and evolve your units, unlocking new powers and better defenses against tougher waves. With codes, you can upgrade units quickly.

All Nightmare Defense codes (Active)

Free active codes in Nightmare Defense (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Nightmare Defense:

List of active Nightmare Defense codes

Code Reward spring 500 Gems happnewyear Two Dices, Two Souls, 300 Gems update666 300 Gems playnmclash 150 Gems welcomenm 150 Gems release Two Dices, Two Souls, 500 Gems

Inactive Nightmare Defense codes

There are currently no inactive codes for Nightmare Defense.

How to redeem Nightmare Defense codes

Redeem codes in Nightmare Defense (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem Nightmare Defense codes:

Open Nightmare Defense on Roblox.

On the upper side of the game, click the '3 dots' icon.

Click on the 'Codes' section.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' textbox.

Click on the 'Redeem' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Nightmare Defense codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Nightmare Defense (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Nightmare Defense offer valuable freebies such as dice, souls, and gems, giving you a head start in the game. These rewards help you progress more efficiently by allowing quicker upgrades, faster unit evolutions, and access to powerful enhancements early on. With the extra resources, you can build a stronger defense and unlock advanced strategies.

Nightmare Defense codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

A Nightmare Defense invalid code error (Image via Roblox)

Codes in Roblox could stop working for various reasons. Often, they expire after a set time. Some games don’t have code systems, or the feature might be temporarily unavailable. Typographical errors, especially involving cases or symbols, can cause issues.

Where to find new Nightmare Defense codes

You can find the latest codes for Nightmare Defense on the ApparentlyGames Roblox group, Nightmare Defense Discord server, and by following @ApparentlyGames on X.

FAQs on Nightmare Defense codes

What are the latest Nightmare Defense codes?

The latest code in Nightmare Defense is "spring," which grants you 500 free gems.

Which code provides the best rewards in Nightmare Defense?

The code "release" grants you 2 free dice, 2 souls, and 500 gems, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Nightmare Defense?

Codes give free dice, souls, and gems to boost your progress and strengthen your defense early on.

