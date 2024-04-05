Noob Factory Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Noob Factory Simulator codes provide gems upon redemption, making them a great way to collect the resource. Gems are the primary currency of the game, using which you can gain access to handy items and resources. Effectively, this makes progressing through the game easier for all players.

The game’s codes have no additional hoops to jump through before redemption, making them accessible to everyone. In this article, you will find all active codes for Noob Factory Simulator and a guide on using them.

All Noob Factory Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Noob Factory Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Noob Factory Simulator. Be sure to use them at the earliest opportunity as they tend to expire without any prior warning. Upon expiration, the freebies tied to them are lost permanently.

List of active Noob Factory Simulator codes Code Rewards 15KLIKES 50 Gems UPDATE1 50 Gems 9KLIKES 35 Gems UPDATE2 35 Gems 300LIKES 30 Gems

Inactive Noob Factory Simulator codes

Here are the codes that don’t work in Noob Factory any longer. If you’re worried about losing rewards to inactive codes, rest assured that the developers have replaced them with new ones. The replacements offer rewards that are equal to or greater in value than their predecessors.

List of inactive Noob Factory Simulator codes Code Rewards SORRY4BUGS 50 Gems 1KLIKES 30 Gems 3KLIKES 25 Gems 6KLIKES 25 Gems 12KLIKES 35 Gems

How to redeem active Noob Factory Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Noob Factory Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the step-by-step guide listed below to redeem codes for Noob Factory Simulator:

Launch Noob Factory Simulator through the Roblox Player app.

Click the shopping cart icon to access the in-game shop.

Scroll down to the Codes box and enter a working code in the text box.

Click the check mark to redeem the code and receive your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Noob Factory Simulator codes are not case-sensitive, which makes them significantly easier to type. Moreover, they also become faster to redeem when using this method, negating the need to use the copy-paste method.

Noob Factory Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Noob Factory Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Noob Factory Simulator offer gems as their primary reward. Being the main currency of the game, gems remain useful for every player regardless of skill or experience. This makes the codes extremely valuable and their impact quite significant.

Noob Factory Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Noob Factory Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Noob Factory Simulator shows an error message when it detects an incorrect or inactive code. At the moment, there are no server-related issues that disrupt the code system. If you run into something of the sort, try restarting the game to resolve the issue.

Where to find new Noob Factory Simulator codes

New codes for Noob Factory Simulator can be found on the official social media channels of the game, such as the Forge Studios Twitter handle and Discord server. Additionally, you can always rely on this page for its updated active codes table.

FAQs on Noob Factory Simulator codes

What can I receive for redeeming codes in Noob Factory Simulator?

You can get over 200 gems for redeeming codes in Anime Idle Simulator.

When are new codes added to Noob Factory Simulator?

The code list for Noob Factory Simulator is updated during major game updates and milestones.

What is the best code for Noob Factory Simulator?

The codes 15KLIKES and UPDATE1 are the best ones for Noob Factory Simulator, each offering 50 gems upon redemption.

