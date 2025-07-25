One Fruit codes (July 2025)

The latest One Fruit codes are ready to be redeemed for free in-game rewards. Get the Straw Hat Pirates and gear up for intense fights and thrilling quests that lead you across new islands and exciting territories. Since the anime-inspired game centers around defeating foes with powerful punches, you'll need plenty of boosts and coins to inflict some serious damage and power up your avatar.

The game’s promo codes offer bonuses like power-ups, coins, and more, helping you fast-track your early progress and setting you up to rise through the ranks quickly.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in One Fruit. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for One Fruit are issued.

All One Fruit codes (Active)

The working codes for One Fruit have been confirmed and provided below:

List of active One Fruit codes Codes Rewards YOUTUBEBACK!! Free rewards SUNARMOR Free rewards CROSSOVERSOON Free rewards TRUEELECTRIC Free rewards RAIDBLITZ Free rewards NEWTITLES Free rewards THUNDERSOON Free rewards GEAR5! Free rewards SUMMERSOON Free rewards SUNAFIX Free rewards G5soon Free rewards SUNAV3 Free rewards SHADOWBUFF Free rewards GATES Free rewards KNIGHTCOMMANDER Free rewards RACERAIDFIX Free Keys SATURNBUFF Free rewards DOUBLEDUNGEONSOON Free rewards ELDERPLANET Free rewards P9BOTS Free rewards TRUEPAW Free rewards COLLECTIONTRADE Free rewards SATURNSOON Free rewards EASTERPART2 Free rewards SHELLHAMMER Free rewards EASTERUPDATE Free rewards EGGGUN Free rewards MORETITLES Free rewards TRADEQOL Free rewards HAKUTO Free rewards YAMISOON Free rewards SEA4 Free rewards RACEV3 Free rewards BUDDHAV2 Free rewards LOGPOSECHANGES Free rewards NEWHUNT Free rewards DARKENYORU Free rewards SOULAWAKENING Free rewards DMGQOL Free rewards SOULAWAKENINGSOON Free rewards REVIVEAWKENING Free rewards CUPIDSBOW Free rewards PVPADJUSTMENTS Free rewards NEWQOL Free rewards BIRTHDAYBOSS 3 Raid Tokens, 5 Accessory Skips, 5 Quest Scrolls, 5 Accessory Scrolls, 8 Raid Scrolls, 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts TRUETREMOR 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts HAKIV2 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts GASAWAKENED 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts JULIOSRAID 5 Title Spins, 45 Minutes of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts EGGHEADISHERE 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts SRYFORDELAYMB 3 Raid Tokens, 5 Accessory Skips, 5 Quest Scrolls, 5 Accessory Scrolls, 8 Raid Scrolls, 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts WHITECHRISTMAS A unique set and boots HAPPYHOLIDAYS Free Rewards SLAYERAXE Free Rewards YAMATOFRUIT Free Rewards CANDYEVENT Free Rewards WINTERCELEBRATION Free Rewards SNOWQUEEN Free Rewards JOLLYROGER Free Rewards NEWEVENTSOON Free Rewards FlameUPD! Free Rewards BossFlame! Free Rewards LUNARRACE Free Rewards PTEROCOMMANDER Free Rewards 2SSSTYLE Free Rewards UDONSOUP Free Rewards LOADOUTSRHERE Free Rewards ACCESSORYREWORK Free Rewards PUNKROCKET Free Rewards MAGNETICARMS Free Rewards DRAGONTALONV2 Free Rewards BALANCEPATCH Free Rewards STRONGESTNAVY Free Rewards AWAKENEDGALAXY Free Rewards HYBRIDSOON Free Rewards SUPERBOOSTEVENT Free Rewards ONIISLAND Free Rewards FIFTHGEAR Free Rewards 250KLIKES Free Rewards 200KLIKES Free Rewards FreeBossBKK! Free Rewards (works on new servers) CALLOFTHENIGHT Free Rewards AWAKENEDDRACULA Free Rewards THANKS4THESUPPORT Free Rewards INDEPENDENCEBABY Free Rewards LOYALSCELEBRATION Free Rewards SUPERSUMMER 420 minutes of Boosts and 3 Raid Tokens

Inactive One Fruit codes

Listed below are the inactive One Fruit codes in the game:

List of inactive One Fruit codes Codes Rewards YORUV3 Free rewards AWAKENEDPEGASUS Free rewards SRY4THEWAIT Free rewards SOLARSOLSTICE Free rewards UPDATEFINALLY Free rewards CAKEISLANDP2 Free rewards ITSSUMMERFINALLY Free rewards QOLAFTER2YEARS Free rewards LAGFIXES Free rewards CAKEISLANDFINALLY Free rewards RAIDONRAIDON Free rewards SOULTAKER Free rewards SWEETSWEETCAKE Free rewards BURNINGMAGMA Free rewards SNOWAWKENING Free rewards WINTERSTORM Free rewards GOODBYEEASTER Free rewards VENOMMONSTER Free rewards SOMANYEGGS Free rewards CHUNGUSHAMMER Free rewards FROZENTRIDENT Free rewards LoyalsCodeAgain! Free rewards AZUREAWAKENING Free rewards DARCOTHEPHOENIX Free rewards BOSSSTUDIOSEASTER Free rewards EGGHUNTERS Free rewards ELECTRICRABBIT Free rewards ENLIGHTENMENT Free rewards TREMORV2 Free rewards CAPTAINGOODBEARD Free rewards JoinLoyals! Free rewards LoyalsCode! Free rewards RACEV2SOON Free rewards BEARTYRANT Free rewards SPRINGFRUIT Free rewards THUNDERGOD 30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost LIGHTINGAWAKENING 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost BossStudioLoyals Free rewards Gear4! Free rewards OFSimulator! Free rewards DRESSROSASOON 30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost GASFRUIT 30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost 100MILVISITS 10 Daily Coins, 100 minutes of Stats Boost, 100 minutes of EXP Boost, 100 minutes of Coins Boost, and 100 minutes of Mastery Boost NEWYEARS 85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost JACKFROST 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost 170KLIKES 85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost SORRYFORRAIDS 30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 5 Ice Fire Locus Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost FROSTFLAMES 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost FINALLYCODEFIXED 10 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost MERRYXMAS 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 20 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost CODEFIX! 50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost NEWMANAGEMENT! 30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 3 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost GEAR3! 50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost SORRYFORDELAY Free rewards 80MVISITS 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items SUBMEDTW 25 minutes of All Boosts SUBXOU 25 minutes of All Boosts Skeleton 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts Revive 4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts 60KLIKES 4 Random Race and 2 Hours of All Boosts GUITAR 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items Halloween 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items Leopard 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items FlameAwaken 2h of All Boosts and 5 Race Spins FIXTELEPORT 2h of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins UpdateVenom 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins UpdateVenomDelay 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins UpdatePhoenix 85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins 65MVISITS 1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin 140KLIKES 1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin 130KLIKES 4 Random Race and 1.25 Hours of Every Boost SubAlonezinho 25 minutes of All Boosts JeffBlox 25 minutes of All Boosts Ine 25 minutes of All Boosts Pedroca 25 minutes of All Boosts THEDUMLEGEND 25 minutes of All Boosts DAILYQUEST 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins RAIDS 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins LIGHTAWAKEN 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 50MVISITS 1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins 120KLIKES 1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins OPERATIONFIX 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins OPERATION 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins SOUND 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins BUBBLEISLAND 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 110KLIKES 4 Random Race and 1.25 hours of All Boosts 100KLIKES 6 Random Race and 2 hours of All Boosts 95KLIKES3 A Random Race and 60 minutes of All Boosts FIXSHUTDOWN2 3 Race Spins 85KLIKES 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins FIXSHUTDOWN 3 Race Spins 10KACTIVE 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 80KLIKES 3 Race Spins 30MAND300K 3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts 8KACTIVE 3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts VAMPIRE 3 Random Race Spins SHADOW 60 Mastery Race and 3 Random Race Spins SUMMER 1 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin 75KLIKES 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 70KLIKES 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 65KLIKES 1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins 20MVISITS 3 Race Spins 60KLIKES 1 Hour of All Boosts 4KPLAYERS 3 Random Race Spins and 40 Minutes of All Boosts! KOKUTOV2 1 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin 55KLIKES 1 Hour of All Boosts and 3 Race Spins PERFOMANCEBOOST 1 Hour of All Boosts DRAGON2 1 hour of Every Buff DRAGON Coins and Several Boosts 50KLIKES Coins and Several Boosts DRAGONFIX Coins and Several Boosts TREMOR Coins and Several Boosts SEA2 Coins and Several Boosts CONQUEROR Coins and Several Boosts RUBBER Coins and Several Boosts SorryForDelay Coins and Several Boosts NewUpdate Coins and Several Boosts SmokeFruit Coins and Several Boosts RaceSpins Several Race Spins NEWCODE 25 Coins and Several Boosts NEWRACECODE Get a random new Race 40KLIKES 60 Coins and Several Boosts SKYISLAND 40 Coins and Several Boosts SKYFIX 25 Coins and Several Boosts UPDATEBOOST Several Boosts FISHMANSTYLE Several Boosts PAWRELEASE Several Boosts SHUTDOWNRELEASE Several Boosts 35KLIKES Several Boosts RELEASERACE A Random Race RELEASERACE2 A Random Race RELEASERACE3 A Random Race RELEASE Several Boosts 20MIL!!! Coin and XP Boost VALENTINE<3 Coin and XP Boost SECRETFRUITS Coin and XP Boost XMASRACE Coin and XP Boost XMASBOOST Coin and XP Boost MerryChristmas Coin and XP Boost MerryRaces Coin and XP Boost THX25KLIKES Coin and XP Boost UPDATE2 Coin and XP Boost RandomRace1 Random Race RandomRace2 Random Race RandomRace3 Random Race UPDATE 15 minutes of All Boosts THX20KMEMBERS 15 minutes of All Boosts Thx5kLikes 15 minutes of All Boosts THXROBLOX 15 minutes of All Boosts OPENBETA 15 minutes of All Boosts SubCLstudio Free rewards SubCLstudio2 Free rewards 500LIKES Free rewards

How to redeem One Fruit codes

Just follow these simple steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch Roblox and log in to your account. Search for One Fruit and open its game homepage. Click the Play button to start. Once you're in the lobby, tap MENU on the left side of the screen. Select the Thumbs Up icon. Enter your YouTube channel ID and the redemption code in the input field. Click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

Once you’re done, the rewards will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in One Fruit?

Codes in One Fruit can be redeemed for free rewards. You can use them to reset your stats, earn coins, and more, helping you level up faster and climb your way to the top.

One Fruit code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're struggling to redeem a code in One Fruit, try copying and pasting it to avoid any typos. Since the codes are case sensitive, this helps prevent mistakes with capitalization. Also, double-check that there aren’t any extra spaces before or after the code; even small formatting issues can spawn an error.

Where to find the latest codes in One Fruit?

To keep up with the latest One Fruit info, join the official and members-only Discord communities for instant alerts and limited-time code releases.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the One Fruit codes?

Every One Fruit code is valid for a single use per account. If you try to enter the same code more than once, you’ll get a notification saying it’s already been claimed.

When are the next One Fruit codes coming?

Fresh codes typically drop when the game reaches key achievements like hitting a certain number of likes, visits, or active users. Stay tuned to its official platforms for the latest announcements.

When do the codes expire in One Fruit?

The codes may stop working at any time, as this information is not officially published by the game's creators.

