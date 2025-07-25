  • home icon
  • One Fruit codes (July 2025)

One Fruit codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 25, 2025 21:56 GMT
Grab free coins and boost using codes (Image via Roblox)
Grab free coins and boost using codes (Image via Roblox)

The latest One Fruit codes are ready to be redeemed for free in-game rewards. Get the Straw Hat Pirates and gear up for intense fights and thrilling quests that lead you across new islands and exciting territories. Since the anime-inspired game centers around defeating foes with powerful punches, you'll need plenty of boosts and coins to inflict some serious damage and power up your avatar.

The game’s promo codes offer bonuses like power-ups, coins, and more, helping you fast-track your early progress and setting you up to rise through the ranks quickly.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in One Fruit. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for One Fruit are issued.

All One Fruit codes (Active)

Get coins and boost using codes (Image via Roblox)
Get coins and boost using codes (Image via Roblox)

The working codes for One Fruit have been confirmed and provided below:

List of active One Fruit codes
CodesRewards
YOUTUBEBACK!!Free rewards
SUNARMORFree rewards
CROSSOVERSOONFree rewards
TRUEELECTRICFree rewards
RAIDBLITZFree rewards
NEWTITLESFree rewards
THUNDERSOONFree rewards
GEAR5!Free rewards
SUMMERSOONFree rewards
SUNAFIXFree rewards
G5soonFree rewards
SUNAV3Free rewards
SHADOWBUFFFree rewards
GATESFree rewards
KNIGHTCOMMANDERFree rewards
RACERAIDFIXFree Keys
SATURNBUFFFree rewards
DOUBLEDUNGEONSOONFree rewards
ELDERPLANETFree rewards
P9BOTSFree rewards
TRUEPAWFree rewards
COLLECTIONTRADEFree rewards
SATURNSOONFree rewards
EASTERPART2Free rewards
SHELLHAMMERFree rewards
EASTERUPDATEFree rewards
EGGGUNFree rewards
MORETITLESFree rewards
TRADEQOLFree rewards
HAKUTOFree rewards
YAMISOONFree rewards
SEA4Free rewards
RACEV3Free rewards
BUDDHAV2Free rewards
LOGPOSECHANGESFree rewards
NEWHUNTFree rewards
DARKENYORUFree rewards
SOULAWAKENINGFree rewards
DMGQOLFree rewards
SOULAWAKENINGSOONFree rewards
REVIVEAWKENINGFree rewards
CUPIDSBOWFree rewards
PVPADJUSTMENTSFree rewards
NEWQOLFree rewards
BIRTHDAYBOSS
3 Raid Tokens, 5 Accessory Skips, 5 Quest Scrolls, 5 Accessory Scrolls, 8 Raid Scrolls, 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
TRUETREMOR4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
HAKIV24 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
GASAWAKENED4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
JULIOSRAID
5 Title Spins, 45 Minutes of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
EGGHEADISHERE4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
SRYFORDELAYMB
3 Raid Tokens, 5 Accessory Skips, 5 Quest Scrolls, 5 Accessory Scrolls, 8 Raid Scrolls, 4 Hours of Drops, Stats, Exp, Coins, and Mastery Boosts
WHITECHRISTMASA unique set and boots
HAPPYHOLIDAYSFree Rewards
SLAYERAXEFree Rewards
YAMATOFRUITFree Rewards
CANDYEVENTFree Rewards
WINTERCELEBRATIONFree Rewards
SNOWQUEENFree Rewards
JOLLYROGERFree Rewards
NEWEVENTSOONFree Rewards
FlameUPD!Free Rewards
BossFlame!Free Rewards
LUNARRACEFree Rewards
PTEROCOMMANDERFree Rewards
2SSSTYLEFree Rewards
UDONSOUPFree Rewards
LOADOUTSRHEREFree Rewards
ACCESSORYREWORKFree Rewards
PUNKROCKETFree Rewards
MAGNETICARMSFree Rewards
DRAGONTALONV2Free Rewards
BALANCEPATCHFree Rewards
STRONGESTNAVYFree Rewards
AWAKENEDGALAXYFree Rewards
HYBRIDSOONFree Rewards
SUPERBOOSTEVENTFree Rewards
ONIISLANDFree Rewards
FIFTHGEARFree Rewards
250KLIKESFree Rewards
200KLIKESFree Rewards
FreeBossBKK!Free Rewards (works on new servers)
CALLOFTHENIGHTFree Rewards
AWAKENEDDRACULAFree Rewards
THANKS4THESUPPORTFree Rewards
INDEPENDENCEBABYFree Rewards
LOYALSCELEBRATIONFree Rewards
SUPERSUMMER 420 minutes of Boosts and 3 Raid Tokens
Inactive One Fruit codes

Listed below are the inactive One Fruit codes in the game:

List of inactive One Fruit codes
CodesRewards
YORUV3Free rewards
AWAKENEDPEGASUSFree rewards
SRY4THEWAITFree rewards
SOLARSOLSTICEFree rewards
UPDATEFINALLYFree rewards
CAKEISLANDP2Free rewards
ITSSUMMERFINALLYFree rewards
QOLAFTER2YEARSFree rewards
LAGFIXESFree rewards
CAKEISLANDFINALLYFree rewards
RAIDONRAIDONFree rewards
SOULTAKERFree rewards
SWEETSWEETCAKEFree rewards
BURNINGMAGMAFree rewards
SNOWAWKENINGFree rewards
WINTERSTORMFree rewards
GOODBYEEASTERFree rewards
VENOMMONSTERFree rewards
SOMANYEGGSFree rewards
CHUNGUSHAMMERFree rewards
FROZENTRIDENTFree rewards
LoyalsCodeAgain!Free rewards
AZUREAWAKENINGFree rewards
DARCOTHEPHOENIXFree rewards
BOSSSTUDIOSEASTERFree rewards
EGGHUNTERSFree rewards
ELECTRICRABBITFree rewards
ENLIGHTENMENTFree rewards
TREMORV2Free rewards
CAPTAINGOODBEARDFree rewards
JoinLoyals!Free rewards
LoyalsCode!Free rewards
RACEV2SOONFree rewards
BEARTYRANTFree rewards
SPRINGFRUITFree rewards
THUNDERGOD
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
LIGHTINGAWAKENING
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
BossStudioLoyalsFree rewards
Gear4!Free rewards
OFSimulator!Free rewards
DRESSROSASOON
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
GASFRUIT
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
100MILVISITS
10 Daily Coins, 100 minutes of Stats Boost, 100 minutes of EXP Boost, 100 minutes of Coins Boost, and 100 minutes of Mastery Boost
NEWYEARS
85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost
JACKFROST
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
170KLIKES
85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost
SORRYFORRAIDS
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 5 Ice Fire Locus Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
FROSTFLAMES
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
FINALLYCODEFIXED
10 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
MERRYXMAS
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 20 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
CODEFIX!
50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
NEWMANAGEMENT!
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 3 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
GEAR3!
50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
SORRYFORDELAYFree rewards
80MVISITS85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
SUBMEDTW25 minutes of All Boosts
SUBXOU25 minutes of All Boosts
Skeleton4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts
Revive4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts
60KLIKES4 Random Race and 2 Hours of All Boosts
GUITAR85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
Halloween85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
Leopard85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
FlameAwaken2h of All Boosts and 5 Race Spins
FIXTELEPORT2h of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
UpdateVenom85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
UpdateVenomDelay85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
UpdatePhoenix85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
65MVISITS1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin
140KLIKES1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin
130KLIKES4 Random Race and 1.25 Hours of Every Boost
SubAlonezinho25 minutes of All Boosts
JeffBlox25 minutes of All Boosts
Ine25 minutes of All Boosts
Pedroca25 minutes of All Boosts
THEDUMLEGEND25 minutes of All Boosts
DAILYQUEST1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
RAIDS1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
LIGHTAWAKEN1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
50MVISITS1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
120KLIKES1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
OPERATIONFIX1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
OPERATION1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
SOUND1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
BUBBLEISLAND1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
110KLIKES4 Random Race and 1.25 hours of All Boosts
100KLIKES6 Random Race and 2 hours of All Boosts
95KLIKES3A Random Race and 60 minutes of All Boosts
FIXSHUTDOWN23 Race Spins
85KLIKES1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
FIXSHUTDOWN3 Race Spins
10KACTIVE1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
80KLIKES3 Race Spins
30MAND300K3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts
8KACTIVE3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts
VAMPIRE3 Random Race Spins
SHADOW60 Mastery Race and 3 Random Race Spins
SUMMER1 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin
75KLIKES1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
70KLIKES1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
65KLIKES1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
20MVISITS3 Race Spins
60KLIKES1 Hour of All Boosts
4KPLAYERS3 Random Race Spins and 40 Minutes of All Boosts!
KOKUTOV21 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin
55KLIKES1 Hour of All Boosts and 3 Race Spins
PERFOMANCEBOOST1 Hour of All Boosts
DRAGON21 hour of Every Buff
DRAGON
Coins and Several Boosts
50KLIKESCoins and Several Boosts
DRAGONFIXCoins and Several Boosts
TREMORCoins and Several Boosts
SEA2Coins and Several Boosts
CONQUERORCoins and Several Boosts
RUBBERCoins and Several Boosts
SorryForDelayCoins and Several Boosts
NewUpdateCoins and Several Boosts
SmokeFruitCoins and Several Boosts
RaceSpinsSeveral Race Spins
NEWCODE25 Coins and Several Boosts
NEWRACECODEGet a random new Race
40KLIKES60 Coins and Several Boosts
SKYISLAND40 Coins and Several Boosts
SKYFIX25 Coins and Several Boosts
UPDATEBOOSTSeveral Boosts
FISHMANSTYLESeveral Boosts
PAWRELEASESeveral Boosts
SHUTDOWNRELEASESeveral Boosts
35KLIKESSeveral Boosts
RELEASERACEA Random Race
RELEASERACE2A Random Race
RELEASERACE3A Random Race
RELEASESeveral Boosts
20MIL!!!Coin and XP Boost
VALENTINE<3Coin and XP Boost
SECRETFRUITSCoin and XP Boost
XMASRACECoin and XP Boost
XMASBOOSTCoin and XP Boost
MerryChristmasCoin and XP Boost
MerryRacesCoin and XP Boost
THX25KLIKESCoin and XP Boost
UPDATE2Coin and XP Boost
RandomRace1Random Race
RandomRace2Random Race
RandomRace3Random Race
UPDATE15 minutes of All Boosts
THX20KMEMBERS15 minutes of All Boosts
Thx5kLikes15 minutes of All Boosts
THXROBLOX15 minutes of All Boosts
OPENBETA15 minutes of All Boosts
SubCLstudioFree rewards
SubCLstudio2Free rewards
500LIKESFree rewards
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem One Fruit codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Just follow these simple steps to redeem codes in the game:

  1. Launch Roblox and log in to your account.
  2. Search for One Fruit and open its game homepage.
  3. Click the Play button to start.
  4. Once you're in the lobby, tap MENU on the left side of the screen.
  5. Select the Thumbs Up icon.
  6. Enter your YouTube channel ID and the redemption code in the input field.
  7. Click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

Once you’re done, the rewards will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in One Fruit?

Codes in One Fruit can be redeemed for free rewards. You can use them to reset your stats, earn coins, and more, helping you level up faster and climb your way to the top.

One Fruit code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're struggling to redeem a code in One Fruit, try copying and pasting it to avoid any typos. Since the codes are case sensitive, this helps prevent mistakes with capitalization. Also, double-check that there aren’t any extra spaces before or after the code; even small formatting issues can spawn an error.

Where to find the latest codes in One Fruit?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To keep up with the latest One Fruit info, join the official and members-only Discord communities for instant alerts and limited-time code releases.

FAQs on codes

How many times can you redeem the One Fruit codes?

Every One Fruit code is valid for a single use per account. If you try to enter the same code more than once, you’ll get a notification saying it’s already been claimed.

When are the next One Fruit codes coming?

Fresh codes typically drop when the game reaches key achievements like hitting a certain number of likes, visits, or active users. Stay tuned to its official platforms for the latest announcements.

When do the codes expire in One Fruit?

The codes may stop working at any time, as this information is not officially published by the game's creators.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

