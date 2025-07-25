One Fruit codes (July 2025)

|List of inactive One Fruit codes
|Codes
|Rewards
|YORUV3
|Free rewards
|AWAKENEDPEGASUS
|Free rewards
|SRY4THEWAIT
|Free rewards
|SOLARSOLSTICE
|Free rewards
|UPDATEFINALLY
|Free rewards
|CAKEISLANDP2
|Free rewards
|ITSSUMMERFINALLY
|Free rewards
|QOLAFTER2YEARS
|Free rewards
|LAGFIXES
|Free rewards
|CAKEISLANDFINALLY
|Free rewards
|RAIDONRAIDON
|Free rewards
|SOULTAKER
|Free rewards
|SWEETSWEETCAKE
|Free rewards
|BURNINGMAGMA
|Free rewards
|SNOWAWKENING
|Free rewards
|WINTERSTORM
|Free rewards
|GOODBYEEASTER
|Free rewards
|VENOMMONSTER
|Free rewards
|SOMANYEGGS
|Free rewards
|CHUNGUSHAMMER
|Free rewards
|FROZENTRIDENT
|Free rewards
|LoyalsCodeAgain!
|Free rewards
|AZUREAWAKENING
|Free rewards
|DARCOTHEPHOENIX
|Free rewards
|BOSSSTUDIOSEASTER
|Free rewards
|EGGHUNTERS
|Free rewards
|ELECTRICRABBIT
|Free rewards
|ENLIGHTENMENT
|Free rewards
|TREMORV2
|Free rewards
|CAPTAINGOODBEARD
|Free rewards
|JoinLoyals!
|Free rewards
|LoyalsCode!
|Free rewards
|RACEV2SOON
|Free rewards
|BEARTYRANT
|Free rewards
|SPRINGFRUIT
|Free rewards
|THUNDERGOD
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
|LIGHTINGAWAKENING
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|BossStudioLoyals
|Free rewards
|Gear4!
|Free rewards
|OFSimulator!
|Free rewards
|DRESSROSASOON
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
|GASFRUIT
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
|100MILVISITS
10 Daily Coins, 100 minutes of Stats Boost, 100 minutes of EXP Boost, 100 minutes of Coins Boost, and 100 minutes of Mastery Boost
|NEWYEARS
85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost
|JACKFROST
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|170KLIKES
85 minutes of Stats Boost, 85 minutes of EXP Boost, 85 minutes of Coins Boost, 4 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 85 minutes of Mastery Boost
|SORRYFORRAIDS
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 5 Ice Fire Locus Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
|FROSTFLAMES
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 10 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|FINALLYCODEFIXED
10 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|MERRYXMAS
60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, 20 Frozen Present Items, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|CODEFIX!
50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|NEWMANAGEMENT!
30 minutes of Stats Boost, 30 minutes of EXP Boost, 30 minutes of Coins Boost, 3 Random Race (SELF) Items, and 30 minutes of Mastery Boost
|GEAR3!
50 Daily Coins, 60 minutes of Stats Boost, 60 minutes of EXP Boost, 60 minutes of Coins Boost, and 60 minutes of Mastery Boost
|SORRYFORDELAY
|Free rewards
|80MVISITS
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
|SUBMEDTW
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|SUBXOU
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|Skeleton
|4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts
|Revive
|4 Race Spins and 85 Mastery Boosts
|60KLIKES
|4 Random Race and 2 Hours of All Boosts
|GUITAR
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
|Halloween
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
|Leopard
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Random Race Items
|FlameAwaken
|2h of All Boosts and 5 Race Spins
|FIXTELEPORT
|2h of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|UpdateVenom
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|UpdateVenomDelay
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|UpdatePhoenix
|85 minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|65MVISITS
|1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin
|140KLIKES
|1.25 Hours of All Boosts and 4 Race Spin
|130KLIKES
|4 Random Race and 1.25 Hours of Every Boost
|SubAlonezinho
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|JeffBlox
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|Ine
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|Pedroca
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|THEDUMLEGEND
|25 minutes of All Boosts
|DAILYQUEST
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|RAIDS
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|LIGHTAWAKEN
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|50MVISITS
|1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|120KLIKES
|1 hour and 25 Minutes of All Boosts and 4 Race Spins
|OPERATIONFIX
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|OPERATION
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|SOUND
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|BUBBLEISLAND
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|110KLIKES
|4 Random Race and 1.25 hours of All Boosts
|100KLIKES
|6 Random Race and 2 hours of All Boosts
|95KLIKES3
|A Random Race and 60 minutes of All Boosts
|FIXSHUTDOWN2
|3 Race Spins
|85KLIKES
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|FIXSHUTDOWN
|3 Race Spins
|10KACTIVE
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|80KLIKES
|3 Race Spins
|30MAND300K
|3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts
|8KACTIVE
|3 Race Spins and 80 minutes of All Boosts
|VAMPIRE
|3 Random Race Spins
|SHADOW
|60 Mastery Race and 3 Random Race Spins
|SUMMER
|1 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin
|75KLIKES
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|70KLIKES
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|65KLIKES
|1 hour of all boosts and 3 Race Spins
|20MVISITS
|3 Race Spins
|60KLIKES
|1 Hour of All Boosts
|4KPLAYERS
|3 Random Race Spins and 40 Minutes of All Boosts!
|KOKUTOV2
|1 Hour of all boosts and 1 Random Race Spin
|55KLIKES
|1 Hour of All Boosts and 3 Race Spins
|PERFOMANCEBOOST
|1 Hour of All Boosts
|DRAGON2
|1 hour of Every Buff
|Coins and Several Boosts
|50KLIKES
|Coins and Several Boosts
|DRAGONFIX
|Coins and Several Boosts
|TREMOR
|Coins and Several Boosts
|SEA2
|Coins and Several Boosts
|CONQUEROR
|Coins and Several Boosts
|RUBBER
|Coins and Several Boosts
|SorryForDelay
|Coins and Several Boosts
|NewUpdate
|Coins and Several Boosts
|SmokeFruit
|Coins and Several Boosts
|RaceSpins
|Several Race Spins
|NEWCODE
|25 Coins and Several Boosts
|NEWRACECODE
|Get a random new Race
|40KLIKES
|60 Coins and Several Boosts
|SKYISLAND
|40 Coins and Several Boosts
|SKYFIX
|25 Coins and Several Boosts
|UPDATEBOOST
|Several Boosts
|FISHMANSTYLE
|Several Boosts
|PAWRELEASE
|Several Boosts
|SHUTDOWNRELEASE
|Several Boosts
|35KLIKES
|Several Boosts
|RELEASERACE
|A Random Race
|RELEASERACE2
|A Random Race
|RELEASERACE3
|A Random Race
|RELEASE
|Several Boosts
|20MIL!!!
|Coin and XP Boost
|VALENTINE<3
|Coin and XP Boost
|SECRETFRUITS
|Coin and XP Boost
|XMASRACE
|Coin and XP Boost
|XMASBOOST
|Coin and XP Boost
|MerryChristmas
|Coin and XP Boost
|MerryRaces
|Coin and XP Boost
|THX25KLIKES
|Coin and XP Boost
|UPDATE2
|Coin and XP Boost
|RandomRace1
|Random Race
|RandomRace2
|Random Race
|RandomRace3
|Random Race
|UPDATE
|15 minutes of All Boosts
|THX20KMEMBERS
|15 minutes of All Boosts
|Thx5kLikes
|15 minutes of All Boosts
|THXROBLOX
|15 minutes of All Boosts
|OPENBETA
|15 minutes of All Boosts
|SubCLstudio
|Free rewards
|SubCLstudio2
|Free rewards
|500LIKES
|Free rewards