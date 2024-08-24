One Fruit Simulator: Treasure Hunt Explained

One Fruit Simulator is a One Piece-inspired Roblox experience set in a vast open world filled with enemies to fight and treasures to find. As a part of its adventurous gameplay, you must collect a wide variety of resources that will help you become stronger and gain new skills. This is where the Treasure Hunt battle pass can help you out, providing an easy way to obtain Daily Coins, Title Spins, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Treasure Hunt in One Fruit Simulator.

An overview of Treasure Hunt in One Fruit Simulator

The Treasure Hunt battle pass (Image via Roblox)

The Treasure Hunt is a battle pass in One Fruit Simulator that rewards you each time you collect enough XP to level it up. This battle pass consists of two tiers: the free Normal tier and the paid Premium tier. Players who buy the Premium tier will enjoy the benefits of both battle passes since the purchasable path acts as an add-on rather than a replacement. It can be bought for 300 Robux.

XP required to level up the Treasure Hunt battle pass can be collected from Daily and Weekly Quests. While this limits the amount of XP you can earn on a daily or weekly basis, the ease of completion makes the battle pass universally accessible. In total, you can get up to 3,100 XP each week by completing the specified quests.

To acquire all rewards, you must level up the battle pass 50 times. However, if you wish to skip the lengthy grind, you have the option to do so by paying 400 Robux. Note that the skipping cost is separate from the price of the Premium tier, bringing the total cost of the skipped premium battle pass to 700 Robux.

Treasure Hunt Rewards in One Fruit Simulator

The Premium Treasure Hunt battle pass in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain Daily Coins, Title Spins, Title Slots, Boosts, and Raid Tokens by leveling up the Treasure Hunt battle pass in One Fruit Simulator. Here are the rewards obtained by fully leveling up the Normal tier:

Level 1: All Boosts for 15 minutes

Level 2: 5x Daily Coins

Level 3: 5x Daily Coins

Level 4: 5x Daily Coins

Level 5: Stats Boost for 15 minutes

Level 6: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 7: 5x Daily Coins

Level 8: 5x Daily Coins

Level 9: 5x Daily Coins

Level 10: EXP Boost for 10 minutes

Level 11: 5x Daily Coins

Level 12: 5x Daily Coins

Level 13: 5x Daily Coins

Level 14: 5x Daily Coins

Level 15: Beris Boost for 15 minutes

Level 16: 5x Daily Coins

Level 17: 5x Daily Coins

Level 18: 5x Daily Coins

Level 19: 5x Daily Coins

Level 20: All Boosts for 15 minutes

Level 21: 5x Daily Coins

Level 22: 5x Daily Coins

Level 23: 5x Daily Coins

Level 24: 5x Daily Coins

Level 25: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 26: 5x Daily Coins

Level 27: 5x Daily Coins

Level 28: 5x Daily Coins

Level 29: 5x Daily Coins

Level 30: Stats Boost for 15 minutes

Level 31: 5x Daily Coins

Level 32: 5x Daily Coins

Level 33: 5x Daily Coins

Level 34: 5x Daily Coins

Level 35: EXP Boost for 15 minutes

Level 36: 5x Daily Coins

Level 37: 5x Daily Coins

Level 38: 5x Daily Coins

Level 39: 5x Daily Coins

Level 40: Beris Boost for 15 minutes

Level 41: 5x Daily Coins

Level 42: 5x Daily Coins

Level 43: 5x Daily Coins

Level 44: 5x Daily Coins

Level 45: All Boosts for 15 minutes

Level 46: 5x Daily Coins

Level 47: 5x Daily Coins

Level 48: 5x Daily Coins

Level 49: 5x Daily Coins

Level 50: Great Pirate title

The following rewards can be obtained as a part of the Premium Treasure Hunt battle pass:

Level 1: +1 Title Slot

Level 2: 8x Daily Coins

Level 3: +1 Title Slot

Level 4: 8x Daily Coins

Level 5: 1x Raid Token

Level 6: 8x Daily Coins

Level 7: 8x Daily Coins

Level 8: 8x Daily Coins

Level 9: 8x Daily Coins

Level 10: +1 Title Slot

Level 11: 8x Daily Coins

Level 12: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 13: 1x Raid Token

Level 14: 8x Daily Coins

Level 15: +1 Title Slot

Level 16: 8x Daily Coins

Level 17: 8x Daily Coins

Level 18: 8x Daily Coins

Level 19: 8x Daily Coins

Level 20: +2 Title Slot

Level 21: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 22: 2x Raid Token

Level 23: +1 Title Slot

Level 24: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 25: +3 Title Slot

Level 26: 8x Daily Coins

Level 27: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 28: 8x Daily Coins

Level 29: 8x Daily Coins

Level 30: 2x Raid Tokens

Level 31: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 32: 8x Daily Coins

Level 33: 8x Daily Coins

Level 34: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 35: 2x Raid Tokens

Level 36: 8x Daily Coins

Level 37: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 38: +1 Title Slot

Level 39: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 40: +2 TItle Slots

Level 41: 8x Daily Coins

Level 42: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 43: 2x Raid Tokens

Level 44: 8x Daily Coins

Level 45: +1 Title Slot

Level 46: 5x Title Spin Tokens

Level 47: 8x Daily Coins

Level 48: 2x Raid Tokens

Level 49: 8x Daily Coins

Level 50: Treasure Hunter title

FAQs

How many levels does the Treasure Hunt battle pass for One Fruit Simulator feature?

The Treasure Hunt battle pass features 50 levels for both the Normal and Premium Tiers.

How much does the Premium Treasure Hunt pass for One Fruit Simulator cost?

The Premium version of Treasure Hunt can be purchased for 300 Robux in One Fruit Simulator.

Can the Treasure Hunt battle pass be skipped in One Fruit Simulator?

Yes, you can skip the Treasure Hunt battle pass and receive all the associated rewards by paying an additional 400 Robux.

