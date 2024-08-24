One Fruit Simulator: Treasure Hunt Explained

One Fruit Simulator is a One Piece-inspired Roblox experience set in a vast open world filled with enemies to fight and treasures to find. As a part of its adventurous gameplay, you must collect a wide variety of resources that will help you become stronger and gain new skills. This is where the Treasure Hunt battle pass can help you out, providing an easy way to obtain Daily Coins, Title Spins, and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about Treasure Hunt in One Fruit Simulator.
An overview of Treasure Hunt in One Fruit Simulator
The Treasure Hunt is a battle pass in One Fruit Simulator that rewards you each time you collect enough XP to level it up. This battle pass consists of two tiers: the free Normal tier and the paid Premium tier. Players who buy the Premium tier will enjoy the benefits of both battle passes since the purchasable path acts as an add-on rather than a replacement. It can be bought for 300 Robux.
XP required to level up the Treasure Hunt battle pass can be collected from Daily and Weekly Quests. While this limits the amount of XP you can earn on a daily or weekly basis, the ease of completion makes the battle pass universally accessible. In total, you can get up to 3,100 XP each week by completing the specified quests.
To acquire all rewards, you must level up the battle pass 50 times. However, if you wish to skip the lengthy grind, you have the option to do so by paying 400 Robux. Note that the skipping cost is separate from the price of the Premium tier, bringing the total cost of the skipped premium battle pass to 700 Robux.
Treasure Hunt Rewards in One Fruit Simulator
You can obtain Daily Coins, Title Spins, Title Slots, Boosts, and Raid Tokens by leveling up the Treasure Hunt battle pass in One Fruit Simulator. Here are the rewards obtained by fully leveling up the Normal tier:
- Level 1: All Boosts for 15 minutes
- Level 2: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 3: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 4: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 5: Stats Boost for 15 minutes
- Level 6: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 7: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 8: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 9: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 10: EXP Boost for 10 minutes
- Level 11: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 12: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 13: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 14: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 15: Beris Boost for 15 minutes
- Level 16: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 17: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 18: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 19: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 20: All Boosts for 15 minutes
- Level 21: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 22: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 23: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 24: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 25: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 26: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 27: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 28: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 29: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 30: Stats Boost for 15 minutes
- Level 31: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 32: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 33: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 34: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 35: EXP Boost for 15 minutes
- Level 36: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 37: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 38: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 39: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 40: Beris Boost for 15 minutes
- Level 41: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 42: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 43: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 44: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 45: All Boosts for 15 minutes
- Level 46: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 47: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 48: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 49: 5x Daily Coins
- Level 50: Great Pirate title
The following rewards can be obtained as a part of the Premium Treasure Hunt battle pass:
- Level 1: +1 Title Slot
- Level 2: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 3: +1 Title Slot
- Level 4: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 5: 1x Raid Token
- Level 6: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 7: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 8: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 9: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 10: +1 Title Slot
- Level 11: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 12: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 13: 1x Raid Token
- Level 14: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 15: +1 Title Slot
- Level 16: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 17: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 18: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 19: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 20: +2 Title Slot
- Level 21: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 22: 2x Raid Token
- Level 23: +1 Title Slot
- Level 24: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 25: +3 Title Slot
- Level 26: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 27: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 28: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 29: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 30: 2x Raid Tokens
- Level 31: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 32: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 33: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 34: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 35: 2x Raid Tokens
- Level 36: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 37: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 38: +1 Title Slot
- Level 39: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 40: +2 TItle Slots
- Level 41: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 42: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 43: 2x Raid Tokens
- Level 44: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 45: +1 Title Slot
- Level 46: 5x Title Spin Tokens
- Level 47: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 48: 2x Raid Tokens
- Level 49: 8x Daily Coins
- Level 50: Treasure Hunter title
FAQs
How many levels does the Treasure Hunt battle pass for One Fruit Simulator feature?
The Treasure Hunt battle pass features 50 levels for both the Normal and Premium Tiers.
How much does the Premium Treasure Hunt pass for One Fruit Simulator cost?
The Premium version of Treasure Hunt can be purchased for 300 Robux in One Fruit Simulator.
Can the Treasure Hunt battle pass be skipped in One Fruit Simulator?
Yes, you can skip the Treasure Hunt battle pass and receive all the associated rewards by paying an additional 400 Robux.
