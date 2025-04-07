  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Ore Smelting Tycoon codes (April 2025)

Ore Smelting Tycoon codes (April 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Apr 07, 2025 05:35 GMT
Ore Smelting Tycoon codes
Latest codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

You can use the latest Ore Smelting Tycoon codes to create your ore empire in this Roblox experience. In the title, you are tasked with gathering ores that are spat out from your giant ore tycoon setup. Ores serve as the primary means of income generation. The collected ores are put into the ore smelter where they are smelted into even more valuable materials. This is essential for improving cash flows and funding further upgrades.

Ad

Money received from the sale of smelted ores can be reinvested to upgrade mining equipment, improve the efficiency of smelting, and construct other buildings to allow greater production.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon. We'll update the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Ore Smelting Tycoon codes (Active)

Free active codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active Ore Smelting Tycoon codes
CodeReward
30kFavourites
3 minutes and 30 seconds of Frenzy Boost (latest)
10kLikes2 minutes of Frenzy Boost
2kPlayers
2 minutes and 30 seconds of Cash Boost
2mVisits2 minutes of Ore Drop Boosts
5KLikes2 Minutes of Frenzy Boost
1mVisits
3 minutes and 30 seconds of Ore Droop Boost
SamirDevs5 minutes of Cash Boost
20kFavourites3 Minutes of Frenzy Boost
SpughStudios5 minutes of Cash Boost
1kPlayers2 minutes of Cash Boost
Ad

Inactive Ore Smelting Tycoon codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon.

How to redeem Ore Smelting Tycoon codes

Redeem codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon is a straightforward process:

Ad
  • Open Ore Smelting Tycoon on Roblox.
  • On the left-hand side of the screen, click the 'Bird' icon.
  • Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' textbox.
  • Click on the 'Redeem Code' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Ore Smelting Tycoon codes about, and what’s their importance?

Collect ores in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)
Collect ores in Ore Smelting Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon give you a Frenzy boost, Ore Drop boost, and Cash boost, making it easier to progress in the title without spending too much time grinding. Using codes, you can upgrade and expand your smelting process and smelt ores quickly.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ore Smelting Tycoon codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ore Smelting Tycoon invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Ore Smelting Tycoon invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Codes don’t always work because they might be expired, typed incorrectly, or used in the wrong game. Some games don’t have a code system at all, and developers may remove codes during updates. Make sure you’re using the correct, valid code for the right game.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Ore Smelting Tycoon codes

You can find the latest codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon on the Spugh Studios Roblox group and Samir's Studios Discord server.

FAQs on Ore Smelting Tycoon code

What is the latest Ore Smelting Tycoon code?

The latest code in Ore Smelting Tycoon is "30kFavourites," which grants you a 3-minute-30-second Frenzy Boost for free.

Ad

Which code provides the best rewards in Ore Smelting Tycoon?

Codes such as "SamirDevs" and "SpughStudios" grant 5 minutes of Cash Boost each, making them the best codes for requiring rewards

How beneficial are codes for Ore Smelting Tycoon?

Codes give frenzy, ore drop, and cash boosts to speed up earning and smelting with less grinding.

About the author
Hiba Bin Billes

Hiba Bin Billes

Twitter icon

Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.

Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.

Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.
She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.

In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.

Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.

In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी