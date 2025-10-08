Peroxide Trading Value List

Peroxide, the anime-themed fighting game, includes a trading system, using which players can exchange various in-game items. This system is a handy way for Robloxians to get items they would have trouble accessing otherwise. Since trading functions similarly to the barter system, it’s important to ensure that the items you’re offering and receiving are of equal value.
This guide gives you a complete value list for all items in Peroxide, along with an overview of how trading value is determined..
List of Trading Values in Peroxide
This table includes all Trading Values for obtainable items, unobtainable items, Skills, and Crystals in Peroxide:
Name
Item Type
Demand
Trading Value
Kaminas Cloak
Unobtainable item
7
500,000
Gokus Outfit
Unobtainable item
3
450,000
Worm Curse
Unobtainable item
7
170,000
True Hells Executioner
Unobtainable item
3
150,000
Monsters Ear
Unobtainable item
7
130,000
Reclaimer of their Name
Title
6
85,000
True Glacial Destroyer
Unobtainable item
1
72,500
The Exiled
Title
6
70,000
The Hungry
Title
6
70,000
The Foodbringer
Title
6
70,000
The Evil One
Title
6
70,000
The Storm that is Approaching
Title
6
60,000
Lost from Light
Title
5
50,000
Risk of Rain
Title
5
45,000
Descending Misery
Title
5
45,000
Eye of the Storm
Title
5
45,000
Cool Menos Nose
Unobtainable item
4
45,000
Namekian Cape
Unobtainable item
7
45,000
Overdrived Ouroboros Cloak
Item
5
40,000
Bringer of the End
Title
5
40,000
Ouroboros CLoak
Item
5
39,000
True Legendary Torn Outfit
Unobtainable item
7
38,000
Peroxide Hat
Unobtainable item
1
35,000
The Treacherous One
Title
5
35,000
Charging Bison
Title
4
35,000
Changing Storm
Title
4
35,000
Stormbringer
Title
4
30,000
Blue Headphones
Unobtainable item
1
30,000
Master of the Storm
Title
4
30,000
Terumi’s Laugh Essence
Item
5
30,000
Hells Executioner
Unobtainable item
3
16,000
Timer Destroyer Mask
Unobtainable item
6
15,000
Ouroboros Outfit
Item
4
12,000
Pink Feathered Cape
Unobtainable item
4
11,000
Legendary Torn Outfit
Unobtainable item
8
8,000
Reborn Fusion Warrior Vest
Item
2
8,000
Fusion Warrior Vest
Item
2
8,000
Glacial Destroyer
Unobtainable item
7
6,000
Winter Cloak
Unobtainable item
8
6,000
Hollowed Sword
Unobtainable item
5
5,000
Ancient Shoulder Armor
Item
5
5,000
Essence of Starrk
Item
8
5,000
Kaminas Shades
Unobtainable item
4
4,000
Maid Outfit
Unobtainable item
6
4,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Prodigy
Crystal / Stone
7
4,000
Sprenger
Skill
5
3,000
Demon Beads
Unobtainable item
5
3,000
White Egg
Unobtainable item
5
3,000
Lesser Terumi’s Soul
Item
6
3,000
Shunpo’s Master Outfit
Item
3
2,000
Creeping Hunger
Item
4
2,000
Beyond Eyepatch
Item
5
2,000
Egg of Menos
Unobtainable item
2
2,000
Melted Snowman Head
Unobtainable item
5
2,000
Mysterious Man Mask
Unobtainable item
3
2,000
Vampire Mask
Unobtainable item
3
2,000
Chaotic Glasses
Unobtainable item
5
2,000
Witch Hat
Unobtainable item
6
2,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Artificial
Crystal / Stone
5
2,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Inferno
Crystal / Stone
4
2,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Aegis
Crystal / Stone
5
2,000
Hollowed Scythe
Unobtainable item
4
1,750
Ultimate Crystal Of Spirit
Crystal / Stone
3
1,500
Real Chicken Egg
Unobtainable item
5
1,500
Godly Perk Stone
Crystal / Stone
10
1,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Reap
Crystal / Stone
3
1,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Conduction
Crystal / Stone
4
1,000
Skeleton Pumpkin Head
Unobtainable item
1
1,000
Mimos Egg
Unobtainable item
5
1,000
Grimmjow Egg
Unobtainable item
5
1,000
Almighty Egg
Unobtainable item
4
1,000
Leaf Leader Cloak
Unobtainable item
3
1,000
Death Knell
Item
4
1,000
Royal Hollow Cape
Item
4
1,000
Impure Hogyoku
Item
10
1,000
Hado 91
Skill
5
1,000
Gran Rey Cero
Skill
5
1,000
Ryodan
Skill
5
1,000
Ruthless Fatality
Skill
4
1,000
Yamamoto Outfit
Item
4
1,000
Ultimate Crystal Of Degression
Crystal / Stone
3
900
Ultimate Crystal Of Despair
Crystal / Stone
3
900
Adapters Wheel
Unobtainable item
4
900
Valentines Sister Hat
Unobtainable item
3
900
Bunny Suit
Unobtainable item
1
900
Purgatory Flames Cape
Unobtainable item
1
900
Torn Ulquiorra’s Outfit
Item
3
800
The Kenpachi Cloak
Item
3
800
Candy Knowledge
Skill
4
800
Ancient Cloaks
Item
3
800
Flower Cloak
Item
4
750
Essence of Halloween
Unobtainable item
1
750
Love Halo
Unobtainable item
2
750
Flag of Resolve
Skill
3
700
Reiatsu Eclipse
Skill
3
700
Peroxide Hat 2024
Unobtainable item
1
700
Super Hair
Item
1
600
Green Egg
Unobtainable item
3
600
Yamamoto Cape
Item
1
600
Reiatsu Ball
Skill
4
600
Monkey Tail
Item
4
550
Soukotsu
Skill
4
500
Yamamoto’s Beard
Item
5
500
Ultimate Crystal Of Creep
Crystal / Stone
1
500
Time Abnormality Bandages
Item
2
450
Ultimate Crystal Of Force
Crystal / Stone
1
400
Neon Eggelion
Unobtainable item
3
400
Vasto Egg
Unobtainable item
3
400
Lucifer Cloak
Item
1
350
Pure Hogyoku
Item
3
350
Flower Kenseikian
Item
4
350
Time Abnormality Headpiece
Item
1
350
Reiatsu Crystal Of Ichor
Crystal / Stone
10
325
Ultimate Crystal Of Expo
Crystal / Stone
1
300
Flower Kenseikan TYBW
Item
3
300
Menos Pumpkin Head
Unobtainable item
1
300
Fallen Wings
Item
1
250
Shadowed Head
Item
1
250
Kenpachi Roar Essence
Item
1
250
Nnoitras Eyepatch
Item
1
250
Nnoitras Greatsword
Item
1
250
Nnoitras Dual Greatsword
Item
1
250
Nnoitras Outfit
Item
1
250
Ultimate Crystal Of Shadow
Crystal / Stone
1
250
Starrk Outfit
Item
3
200
Melon Head
Unobtainable item
1
200
Storm Delvers Cloak
Item
1
200
Blood Cloak
Item
1
200
Storm Goggles
Item
1
200
Hells Grasp
Item
1
200
Divine Halo
Item
1
200
Captains Jingasa
Item
1
150
Legendary Perk Stone
Crystal / Stone
5
120
Ulquiorra Outfit
Item
1
100
Aizens Outfit
Item
1
100
Charged Time Splitter
Item
4
100
Egg Knowledge
Skill
1
100
Legendary Crystals
Crystal / Stone
3
50
Rare Perk Stone
Crystal / Stone
3
40
Rare Crystals
Crystal / Stone
2
25
Common Perk Stone
Crystal / Stone
1
10
Common Crystals
Crystal / Stone
1
10
Check out this guide to learn how to trade in Peroxide.
How Trading Value is determined
Trading Value is determined by a few factors: item obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition. Item obtainability refers to whether the item in question is available in the game or not. If the item’s acquisition method is no longer available, the value of the unobtainable item increases as there are fewer copies of it in existence.
Conversely, if the item in question is available in-game, its value is determined by the ease of obtaining it. If the item can be obtained easily, its value will be extremely low, such as Common Crystals. That said, an item that is notoriously difficult to acquire, such as Gran Rey Cero, its value will naturally be higher.
Another factor that determines an item’s value is demand. Items that are high in demand will be of higher value, as its owner will likely have numerous good trade offers to choose from. If the item is not in demand at all, its value will be low in spite of its rarity or difficulty related to its acquisition.
Ultimately, to gauge an item’s Trading Value, you should look at its demand, followed by its acquisition status, and then at the acquisition method. The Trading Value List above takes these factors into consideration while listing the different available trading options in the game.
An item’s value is determined by its obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition.
Which item has the highest Trading Value?
Kaminas Cloak has the highest Trading Value at 500,000.
Can I trade with anyone in the game?
Yes, you can trade with anyone in the game in the Trade Hub area, accessible through the main menu.
