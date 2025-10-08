Peroxide Trading Value List

Peroxide, the anime-themed fighting game, includes a trading system, using which players can exchange various in-game items. This system is a handy way for Robloxians to get items they would have trouble accessing otherwise. Since trading functions similarly to the barter system, it’s important to ensure that the items you’re offering and receiving are of equal value.

This guide gives you a complete value list for all items in Peroxide, along with an overview of how trading value is determined..

List of Trading Values in Peroxide

The Trade Hub (Image via Roblox)

This table includes all Trading Values for obtainable items, unobtainable items, Skills, and Crystals in Peroxide:

Name Item Type Demand Trading Value Kaminas Cloak Unobtainable item 7 500,000 Gokus Outfit Unobtainable item 3 450,000 Worm Curse Unobtainable item 7 170,000 True Hells Executioner Unobtainable item 3 150,000 Monsters Ear Unobtainable item 7 130,000 Reclaimer of their Name Title 6 85,000 True Glacial Destroyer Unobtainable item 1 72,500 The Exiled Title 6 70,000 The Hungry Title 6 70,000 The Foodbringer Title 6 70,000 The Evil One Title 6 70,000 The Storm that is Approaching Title 6 60,000 Lost from Light Title 5 50,000 Risk of Rain Title 5 45,000 Descending Misery Title 5 45,000 Eye of the Storm Title 5 45,000 Cool Menos Nose Unobtainable item 4 45,000 Namekian Cape Unobtainable item 7 45,000 Overdrived Ouroboros Cloak Item 5 40,000 Bringer of the End Title 5 40,000 Ouroboros CLoak Item 5 39,000 True Legendary Torn Outfit Unobtainable item 7 38,000 Peroxide Hat Unobtainable item 1 35,000 The Treacherous One Title 5 35,000 Charging Bison Title 4 35,000 Changing Storm Title 4 35,000 Stormbringer Title 4 30,000 Blue Headphones Unobtainable item 1 30,000 Master of the Storm Title 4 30,000 Terumi’s Laugh Essence Item 5 30,000 Hells Executioner Unobtainable item 3 16,000 Timer Destroyer Mask Unobtainable item 6 15,000 Ouroboros Outfit Item 4 12,000 Pink Feathered Cape Unobtainable item 4 11,000 Legendary Torn Outfit Unobtainable item 8 8,000 Reborn Fusion Warrior Vest Item 2 8,000 Fusion Warrior Vest Item 2 8,000 Glacial Destroyer Unobtainable item 7 6,000 Winter Cloak Unobtainable item 8 6,000 Hollowed Sword Unobtainable item 5 5,000 Ancient Shoulder Armor Item 5 5,000 Essence of Starrk Item 8 5,000 Kaminas Shades Unobtainable item 4 4,000 Maid Outfit Unobtainable item 6 4,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Prodigy Crystal / Stone 7 4,000 Sprenger Skill 5 3,000 Demon Beads Unobtainable item 5 3,000 White Egg Unobtainable item 5 3,000 Lesser Terumi’s Soul Item 6 3,000 Shunpo’s Master Outfit Item 3 2,000 Creeping Hunger Item 4 2,000 Beyond Eyepatch Item 5 2,000 Egg of Menos Unobtainable item 2 2,000 Melted Snowman Head Unobtainable item 5 2,000 Mysterious Man Mask Unobtainable item 3 2,000 Vampire Mask Unobtainable item 3 2,000 Chaotic Glasses Unobtainable item 5 2,000 Witch Hat Unobtainable item 6 2,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Artificial Crystal / Stone 5 2,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Inferno Crystal / Stone 4 2,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Aegis Crystal / Stone 5 2,000 Hollowed Scythe Unobtainable item 4 1,750 Ultimate Crystal Of Spirit Crystal / Stone 3 1,500 Real Chicken Egg Unobtainable item 5 1,500 Godly Perk Stone Crystal / Stone 10 1,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Reap Crystal / Stone 3 1,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Conduction Crystal / Stone 4 1,000 Skeleton Pumpkin Head Unobtainable item 1 1,000 Mimos Egg Unobtainable item 5 1,000 Grimmjow Egg Unobtainable item 5 1,000 Almighty Egg Unobtainable item 4 1,000 Leaf Leader Cloak Unobtainable item 3 1,000 Death Knell Item 4 1,000 Royal Hollow Cape Item 4 1,000 Impure Hogyoku Item 10 1,000 Hado 91 Skill 5 1,000 Gran Rey Cero Skill 5 1,000 Ryodan Skill 5 1,000 Ruthless Fatality Skill 4 1,000 Yamamoto Outfit Item 4 1,000 Ultimate Crystal Of Degression Crystal / Stone 3 900 Ultimate Crystal Of Despair Crystal / Stone 3 900 Adapters Wheel Unobtainable item 4 900 Valentines Sister Hat Unobtainable item 3 900 Bunny Suit Unobtainable item 1 900 Purgatory Flames Cape Unobtainable item 1 900 Torn Ulquiorra’s Outfit Item 3 800 The Kenpachi Cloak Item 3 800 Candy Knowledge Skill 4 800 Ancient Cloaks Item 3 800 Flower Cloak Item 4 750 Essence of Halloween Unobtainable item 1 750 Love Halo Unobtainable item 2 750 Flag of Resolve Skill 3 700 Reiatsu Eclipse Skill 3 700 Peroxide Hat 2024 Unobtainable item 1 700 Super Hair Item 1 600 Green Egg Unobtainable item 3 600 Yamamoto Cape Item 1 600 Reiatsu Ball Skill 4 600 Monkey Tail Item 4 550 Soukotsu Skill 4 500 Yamamoto’s Beard Item 5 500 Ultimate Crystal Of Creep Crystal / Stone 1 500 Time Abnormality Bandages Item 2 450 Ultimate Crystal Of Force Crystal / Stone 1 400 Neon Eggelion Unobtainable item 3 400 Vasto Egg Unobtainable item 3 400 Lucifer Cloak Item 1 350 Pure Hogyoku Item 3 350 Flower Kenseikian Item 4 350 Time Abnormality Headpiece Item 1 350 Reiatsu Crystal Of Ichor Crystal / Stone 10 325 Ultimate Crystal Of Expo Crystal / Stone 1 300 Flower Kenseikan TYBW Item 3 300 Menos Pumpkin Head Unobtainable item 1 300 Fallen Wings Item 1 250 Shadowed Head Item 1 250 Kenpachi Roar Essence Item 1 250 Nnoitras Eyepatch Item 1 250 Nnoitras Greatsword Item 1 250 Nnoitras Dual Greatsword Item 1 250 Nnoitras Outfit Item 1 250 Ultimate Crystal Of Shadow Crystal / Stone 1 250 Starrk Outfit Item 3 200 Melon Head Unobtainable item 1 200 Storm Delvers Cloak Item 1 200 Blood Cloak Item 1 200 Storm Goggles Item 1 200 Hells Grasp Item 1 200 Divine Halo Item 1 200 Captains Jingasa Item 1 150 Legendary Perk Stone Crystal / Stone 5 120 Ulquiorra Outfit Item 1 100 Aizens Outfit Item 1 100 Charged Time Splitter Item 4 100 Egg Knowledge Skill 1 100 Legendary Crystals Crystal / Stone 3 50 Rare Perk Stone Crystal / Stone 3 40 Rare Crystals Crystal / Stone 2 25 Common Perk Stone Crystal / Stone 1 10 Common Crystals Crystal / Stone 1 10

Check out this guide to learn how to trade in Peroxide.

How Trading Value is determined

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Trading Value is determined by a few factors: item obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition. Item obtainability refers to whether the item in question is available in the game or not. If the item’s acquisition method is no longer available, the value of the unobtainable item increases as there are fewer copies of it in existence.

Conversely, if the item in question is available in-game, its value is determined by the ease of obtaining it. If the item can be obtained easily, its value will be extremely low, such as Common Crystals. That said, an item that is notoriously difficult to acquire, such as Gran Rey Cero, its value will naturally be higher.

Another factor that determines an item’s value is demand. Items that are high in demand will be of higher value, as its owner will likely have numerous good trade offers to choose from. If the item is not in demand at all, its value will be low in spite of its rarity or difficulty related to its acquisition.

Ultimately, to gauge an item’s Trading Value, you should look at its demand, followed by its acquisition status, and then at the acquisition method. The Trading Value List above takes these factors into consideration while listing the different available trading options in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Peroxide

What makes an item valuable?

An item’s value is determined by its obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition.

Which item has the highest Trading Value?

Kaminas Cloak has the highest Trading Value at 500,000.

Can I trade with anyone in the game?

Yes, you can trade with anyone in the game in the Trade Hub area, accessible through the main menu.

