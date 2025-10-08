  • home icon
Peroxide Trading Value List

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Oct 08, 2025
Roblox Peroxide
Roblox Peroxide (Image via Roblox)

Peroxide, the anime-themed fighting game, includes a trading system, using which players can exchange various in-game items. This system is a handy way for Robloxians to get items they would have trouble accessing otherwise. Since trading functions similarly to the barter system, it’s important to ensure that the items you’re offering and receiving are of equal value.

This guide gives you a complete value list for all items in Peroxide, along with an overview of how trading value is determined..

List of Trading Values in Peroxide

The Trade Hub (Image via Roblox)
The Trade Hub (Image via Roblox)

This table includes all Trading Values for obtainable items, unobtainable items, Skills, and Crystals in Peroxide:

Name

Item Type

Demand

Trading Value

Kaminas Cloak

Unobtainable item

7

500,000

Gokus Outfit

Unobtainable item

3

450,000

Worm Curse

Unobtainable item

7

170,000

True Hells Executioner

Unobtainable item

3

150,000

Monsters Ear

Unobtainable item

7

130,000

Reclaimer of their Name

Title

6

85,000

True Glacial Destroyer

Unobtainable item

1

72,500

The Exiled

Title

6

70,000

The Hungry

Title

6

70,000

The Foodbringer

Title

6

70,000

The Evil One

Title

6

70,000

The Storm that is Approaching

Title

6

60,000

Lost from Light

Title

5

50,000

Risk of Rain

Title

5

45,000

Descending Misery

Title

5

45,000

Eye of the Storm

Title

5

45,000

Cool Menos Nose

Unobtainable item

4

45,000

Namekian Cape

Unobtainable item

7

45,000

Overdrived Ouroboros Cloak

Item

5

40,000

Bringer of the End

Title

5

40,000

Ouroboros CLoak

Item

5

39,000

True Legendary Torn Outfit

Unobtainable item

7

38,000

Peroxide Hat

Unobtainable item

1

35,000

The Treacherous One

Title

5

35,000

Charging Bison

Title

4

35,000

Changing Storm

Title

4

35,000

Stormbringer

Title

4

30,000

Blue Headphones

Unobtainable item

1

30,000

Master of the Storm

Title

4

30,000

Terumi’s Laugh Essence

Item

5

30,000

Hells Executioner

Unobtainable item

3

16,000

Timer Destroyer Mask

Unobtainable item

6

15,000

Ouroboros Outfit

Item

4

12,000

Pink Feathered Cape

Unobtainable item

4

11,000

Legendary Torn Outfit

Unobtainable item

8

8,000

Reborn Fusion Warrior Vest

Item

2

8,000

Fusion Warrior Vest

Item

2

8,000

Glacial Destroyer

Unobtainable item

7

6,000

Winter Cloak

Unobtainable item

8

6,000

Hollowed Sword

Unobtainable item

5

5,000

Ancient Shoulder Armor

Item

5

5,000

Essence of Starrk

Item

8

5,000

Kaminas Shades

Unobtainable item

4

4,000

Maid Outfit

Unobtainable item

6

4,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Prodigy

Crystal / Stone

7

4,000

Sprenger

Skill

5

3,000

Demon Beads

Unobtainable item

5

3,000

White Egg

Unobtainable item

5

3,000

Lesser Terumi’s Soul

Item

6

3,000

Shunpo’s Master Outfit

Item

3

2,000

Creeping Hunger

Item

4

2,000

Beyond Eyepatch

Item

5

2,000

Egg of Menos

Unobtainable item

2

2,000

Melted Snowman Head

Unobtainable item

5

2,000

Mysterious Man Mask

Unobtainable item

3

2,000

Vampire Mask

Unobtainable item

3

2,000

Chaotic Glasses

Unobtainable item

5

2,000

Witch Hat

Unobtainable item

6

2,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Artificial

Crystal / Stone

5

2,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Inferno

Crystal / Stone

4

2,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Aegis

Crystal / Stone

5

2,000

Hollowed Scythe

Unobtainable item

4

1,750

Ultimate Crystal Of Spirit

Crystal / Stone

3

1,500

Real Chicken Egg

Unobtainable item

5

1,500

Godly Perk Stone

Crystal / Stone

10

1,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Reap

Crystal / Stone

3

1,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Conduction

Crystal / Stone

4

1,000

Skeleton Pumpkin Head

Unobtainable item

1

1,000

Mimos Egg

Unobtainable item

5

1,000

Grimmjow Egg

Unobtainable item

5

1,000

Almighty Egg

Unobtainable item

4

1,000

Leaf Leader Cloak

Unobtainable item

3

1,000

Death Knell

Item

4

1,000

Royal Hollow Cape

Item

4

1,000

Impure Hogyoku

Item

10

1,000

Hado 91

Skill

5

1,000

Gran Rey Cero

Skill

5

1,000

Ryodan

Skill

5

1,000

Ruthless Fatality

Skill

4

1,000

Yamamoto Outfit

Item

4

1,000

Ultimate Crystal Of Degression

Crystal / Stone

3

900

Ultimate Crystal Of Despair

Crystal / Stone

3

900

Adapters Wheel

Unobtainable item

4

900

Valentines Sister Hat

Unobtainable item

3

900

Bunny Suit

Unobtainable item

1

900

Purgatory Flames Cape

Unobtainable item

1

900

Torn Ulquiorra’s Outfit

Item

3

800

The Kenpachi Cloak

Item

3

800

Candy Knowledge

Skill

4

800

Ancient Cloaks

Item

3

800

Flower Cloak

Item

4

750

Essence of Halloween

Unobtainable item

1

750

Love Halo

Unobtainable item

2

750

Flag of Resolve

Skill

3

700

Reiatsu Eclipse

Skill

3

700

Peroxide Hat 2024

Unobtainable item

1

700

Super Hair

Item

1

600

Green Egg

Unobtainable item

3

600

Yamamoto Cape

Item

1

600

Reiatsu Ball

Skill

4

600

Monkey Tail

Item

4

550

Soukotsu

Skill

4

500

Yamamoto’s Beard

Item

5

500

Ultimate Crystal Of Creep

Crystal / Stone

1

500

Time Abnormality Bandages

Item

2

450

Ultimate Crystal Of Force

Crystal / Stone

1

400

Neon Eggelion

Unobtainable item

3

400

Vasto Egg

Unobtainable item

3

400

Lucifer Cloak

Item

1

350

Pure Hogyoku

Item

3

350

Flower Kenseikian

Item

4

350

Time Abnormality Headpiece

Item

1

350

Reiatsu Crystal Of Ichor

Crystal / Stone

10

325

Ultimate Crystal Of Expo

Crystal / Stone

1

300

Flower Kenseikan TYBW

Item

3

300

Menos Pumpkin Head

Unobtainable item

1

300

Fallen Wings

Item

1

250

Shadowed Head

Item

1

250

Kenpachi Roar Essence

Item

1

250

Nnoitras Eyepatch

Item

1

250

Nnoitras Greatsword

Item

1

250

Nnoitras Dual Greatsword

Item

1

250

Nnoitras Outfit

Item

1

250

Ultimate Crystal Of Shadow

Crystal / Stone

1

250

Starrk Outfit

Item

3

200

Melon Head

Unobtainable item

1

200

Storm Delvers Cloak

Item

1

200

Blood Cloak

Item

1

200

Storm Goggles

Item

1

200

Hells Grasp

Item

1

200

Divine Halo

Item

1

200

Captains Jingasa

Item

1

150

Legendary Perk Stone

Crystal / Stone

5

120

Ulquiorra Outfit

Item

1

100

Aizens Outfit

Item

1

100

Charged Time Splitter

Item

4

100

Egg Knowledge

Skill

1

100

Legendary Crystals

Crystal / Stone

3

50

Rare Perk Stone

Crystal / Stone

3

40

Rare Crystals

Crystal / Stone

2

25

Common Perk Stone

Crystal / Stone

1

10

Common Crystals

Crystal / Stone

1

10

Check out this guide to learn how to trade in Peroxide.

How Trading Value is determined

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Trading Value is determined by a few factors: item obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition. Item obtainability refers to whether the item in question is available in the game or not. If the item’s acquisition method is no longer available, the value of the unobtainable item increases as there are fewer copies of it in existence.

Conversely, if the item in question is available in-game, its value is determined by the ease of obtaining it. If the item can be obtained easily, its value will be extremely low, such as Common Crystals. That said, an item that is notoriously difficult to acquire, such as Gran Rey Cero, its value will naturally be higher.

Another factor that determines an item’s value is demand. Items that are high in demand will be of higher value, as its owner will likely have numerous good trade offers to choose from. If the item is not in demand at all, its value will be low in spite of its rarity or difficulty related to its acquisition.

Ultimately, to gauge an item’s Trading Value, you should look at its demand, followed by its acquisition status, and then at the acquisition method. The Trading Value List above takes these factors into consideration while listing the different available trading options in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Peroxide

What makes an item valuable?

An item’s value is determined by its obtainability, demand, and the method of acquisition.

Which item has the highest Trading Value?

Kaminas Cloak has the highest Trading Value at 500,000.

Can I trade with anyone in the game?

Yes, you can trade with anyone in the game in the Trade Hub area, accessible through the main menu.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
