Pet Simulator 99 Pet Games guide

Pet Simulator 99 has you collect pets and use them to destroy breakables, earning Coins in the process. Each month, the game hosts themed events for players to partake in, and the first of these celebrations for 2025 is the Pet Games event. Inspired by Netflix's Squid Games, you can play various minigames seen on the show, collect new pets, and compete for the top spot.

Here’s a complete guide to the Pet Games event in Pet Simulator 99, offering you insight into what its endgame content looks like.

Breaking down the Pet Simulator 99 Pet Games event

Overview

The Pet Games access point (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Games event is the featured event in the game for January 2025, accessible from nearly all parts of the world. This event started on January 11, 2025, bringing various minigames into the mix along with six new eggs and a new endgame area. The eggs grant you access to 25 new Pets that are designed specifically for the event and are the best suited for grinding the event.

Pet Games features two areas: the main area and the minigames area. The main area is where you must destroy breakables and complete the unlock requirements to access all five parts of the map. Unlock requirements for each zone involve hatching eggs, breaking destructibles, and spending Coins.

As for the minigames area, you will be teleported to a map based on Squid Game, where you can participate in minigames for gifts. Completing the six featured minigames grants you Pet Games Tokens, the main item required for the Pet Games Raffle.

The Raffle randomly gifts any 500 players to receive the Huge Guard Dominus, while five Robloxians receive the even rarer Titanic Guard Dominus. Additionally, players will also receive the Pet Games Gifts if they rank 15th or higher in the Raffle.

Minigames

Starting a minigame (Image via Roblox)

Here are the six minigames and how to play them in the Pet Simulator 99 Pet Games event:

Red Light, Green Light: You are tasked with moving across the field while the Doll Cat at the end says Green Light. If you move while it says Red Light, you will be eliminated.

You are tasked with moving across the field while the Doll Cat at the end says Green Light. If you move while it says Red Light, you will be eliminated. Glass Bridge: Work with other players to find the false glass panels and reach the other end of the bridge. Players who fall into the abyss are eliminated.

Work with other players to find the false glass panels and reach the other end of the bridge. Players who fall into the abyss are eliminated. Obby: Robloxians must avoid touching the red sections of the obstacle course and reach the end to complete the minigame.

Robloxians must avoid touching the red sections of the obstacle course and reach the end to complete the minigame. Mingle: All participants are placed on a carousel for the first part of the round. Once it stops, players must enter the doors around the arena. The number of players in the room must match the one specified on the door to avoid being eliminated.

All participants are placed on a carousel for the first part of the round. Once it stops, players must enter the doors around the arena. The number of players in the room must match the one specified on the door to avoid being eliminated. Minefield: Contestants must cross a minefield to reach the other side. Touching a mine results in elimination.

Contestants must cross a minefield to reach the other side. Touching a mine results in elimination. Color Block: Stand on the specified color to avoid being eliminated.

You will face these minigames in order, and being eliminated will send you back to the Pet Games lobby.

Eggs

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The event introduces six new egg types that are available in each of the six areas of the main map. These include the following:

Guard Egg

Playground Egg

Frontman Egg

Staircase Egg

Player Egg

Control Room Egg

These eggs can be hatched into new and rare Pets like the Huge Player Panda, the Huge Frontman Jelly Fish, and more.

The endgame of Pet Simulator 99 Pet Games

The final area of Pet Games (Image via Roblox)

You can reach the final area after completing the unlock requirements for all the map partitions. The fifth section of the event world includes the Pet Games Raffle, the Control Room Egg, and the access point to the Pet Games minigames.

Enter the Pet Games Raffle using Tokens earned in the titular games for a chance to receive the Huge Guard Dominus or the Titanic Guard Dominus. The winners are chosen each hour on a random basis, which factors in the number of Tokens submitted.

You can also receive the Pet Games Gift for winning in the Pet Games. Opening the gift gives you a chance to get the Huge Player Corgi, the Pet Games Booth, and the Pet Games Hoverboard.

The area is also home to the final Egg with the rarest Pets. Called the Control Room Egg, you can receive the following Pets by hatching it:

Guard Wolf

Player Corgi

Guard Dragon

Guard Dominus

Frontman Jellyfish

Huge Player Panda

Huge Frontman Jellyfish

FAQs

Which minigames does the Pet Games event feature in Pet Simulator 99?

The Pet Games event features six minigames: Red Light, Green Light, Glass Bridge, Obby, Mingle, Minefield, and Color Block.

When did the Pet Simulator 99 Pet Games event start?

The Pet Games event started on January 11, 2025.

What is the reward for winning the Pet Games minigames in Pet Simulator 99?

You can get the Pet Games Tokens for clearing minigames, with Pet Games Gifts rewarded to winners.

